Three shows focus on news and analysis

THREE news analysis morning programs will start airing on One News on Cignal TV next week: Morning Matters with Gretchen Ho, Money Talks with Cathy Yang, and News and Views with Angelo and Angela Castro. The new lineup means to deliver relevant news, insightful analysis, and engaging discussion, according to the hosts for each show.

Starting Feb. 10, viewers can tune in to these programs every morning from Monday to Friday.

Morning Matters with Gretchen Ho kicks off the daily weekday lineup at 8 a.m. Ms. Ho will bring an energetic approach to morning television, covering the latest top headlines and trending topics and provide insights from key experts.

“What I like about morning news is that it is a mix of lightness with something serious,” she told the press at the launch of the three programs on Feb. 4.

Morning Matters will have a 15-minute news grid. Then, the spots dedicated to interviews, titled “Context,” reflect the goal to “start the day strong” in a fast-paced world that often skips context.

“People nowadays do engage with the news, but on social media. We have to dig deeper than an ordinary vlogger would, and break through the noise,” Ms. Ho said about their role as trained journalists.

“This actually comes at a very critical time — the launch of the campaign period for the elections,” added Cathy Yang, an award-winning journalist and the host of Money Talks. “One cannot ignore politics, even in business. Magkaugnayan ’yan (They’re related),” she said.

The goal of her program is to “raise the financial literacy of people,” be it in earning, spending, or investing. It will air at 9:30 a.m.

“Think of it as your financial literacy one-stop shop, where we interview the best in business,” Ms. Yang added.

The data-driven program will be divided into four sections: “Deep Dive,” which tackles economic news such as Gross Domestic Product and inflation; “What’s Up World,” which brings in market trends of a global scale; “The Briefing,” which features experts who will explain the movements of the peso and stocks; and “Movers,” which serves as a section for thought leaders to share tips.

Finally, News and Views with Angelo and Angela Castro closes out weekday mornings for an hour starting at 10 a.m. In it, veteran journalists and quick-witted husband and wife Angelo and Angela Castro offer in-depth discussions about the day’s most important news stories.

“We try to present the news in such a way that you can see a couple eating breakfast with a newspaper and a cup of coffee — and there’s always a difference of opinion,” said Mr. Castro.

For the couple, their opposing views and natural banter can help audiences “flesh out” the news cycle by seeing the facts as well as the opinions that come into play.

Mrs. Castro said: “Gone are the days of mechanical news. We have to make it a point to include viewers in the conversation.”

Morning Matters with Gretchen Ho (8 to 9 a.m.), Money Talks with Cathy Yang (9:30 to 10 a.m.), and News and Views with Angelo and Angela Castro (10 to 11 a.m.) will air on Mondays to Fridays on One News on Cignal TV starting Feb. 10. — Brontë H. Lacsamana