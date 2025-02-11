DOG OWNERS will know that it’s difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle for their dogs. Be it yummy treats, leftovers, or cheap dog food, dogs eat just about anything, their curious noses able to sniff out all the good stuff that they want (sometimes, even if it isn’t meant for them!). This is where Kind Kibble comes in.

Southeast Asian pet wellness brand Dr. Shiba launched the new food product, which aims to “deliver premium nutrition without unnecessary fillers or misleading claims.”

“There were really two options that we saw on the market — one option was very cheap dog food and you don’t really know what’s in there, and then the top-of-shelf expensive dog food where you pay way more than you would for your own meals,” Dr. Shiba Chief Executive Officer Philipp Renner said at the Philippine launch on Feb. 6.

“We saw that prices compromise quality, so we thought that there must be a better way,” he said.

Kind Kibble is made of 56% high-quality fresh beef, 30% proteins, and is enriched with superfoods like sweet potato, blueberries, and pears. There are no animal by-products, fillers, or artificial add-ons.

Most importantly, all of the contents of the dog food are specified on the label, for complete transparency, said Mr. Renner.

“We wanted to make sure we have the nutrition in there that a dog needs on a daily basis, and there are standards for that. We said we need to at least hit the standard. Ideally, we go above,” he explained.

Veterinary Practitioners of the Philippines-licensed veterinarian Dr. Rio Dela Cruz told the press during the event that it’s important “to look at new products in the market with a critical eye.”

She reminded pet owners to ensure that their pets have a well-balanced diet, with a very good protein source.

“If you have these good ingredients in their food, that will reflect their overall health status. So, you can see that they avoid diseases, that they have healthy, shiny fur, and of course everything else that indicates a peaceful demeanor and long lifespan,” she said.

Mr. Renner explained that they tested the product on a broad range of dogs, to ensure that the taste would be favorable to canines. “They dictated, out of a lot of different tastes, what would be the flavor of the kibble,” he said.

Dr. Shiba brand ambassador Liza Soberano also shared her experience as a dog owner at the launch event.

“As a fur parent, I’ve seen firsthand how proper nutrition impacts pets’ well-being. Kind Kibble gives my Yuna the balanced nutrition she needs. I love that I can trust what’s in her food,” she told the press.

Dr. Shiba’s Kind Kibble is now available at P799 for a two-kg pack via dr-shiba.com, Pet Express, Pet Lovers Centre, PetBuddy, Dogs and the City, and online platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. — Brontë H. Lacsamana