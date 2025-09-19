Debut single out now on all streaming platforms

FOR Filipino singer-songwriter Gab Cabangon, music must have a certain level of vulnerability. So it is not a surprise that his debut single, “Pieces,” written as an anniversary gift during the pandemic for his then-girlfriend (now wife), bares a piece of his soul.

“My visual metaphor for it is picking up a broken glass and repairing it. In the song, I say that it’s okay to break down or fall apart, because I’ll help you pick up the pieces,” Mr. Cabangon told BusinessWorld on Sept. 16 in Mandaluyong City.

Produced in collaboration with music director David Lina and mixed and mastered by Shadiel “Shad” Chan and Jan Fuertez, the guitar-pop track aims to be “a warm embrace during difficult times.”

“At the height of the pandemic, when music was mostly livestreaming gigs, I started doing ‘Pieces’ and found that people were relating to it, and it became more than just an anniversary gift,” the singer said.

“Later on, I made the conscious decision that, if I were to record new music, it would be my debut single. It encapsulates my style of music and songwriting.”

A RICH BACKGROUND

“Pieces” marks Mr. Cabangon’s first official single as a solo artist. Over the years, he has been working behind-the-scenes as executive director of Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM), and before that as frontman for his band KE.

This background — plus having Filipino music icon Noel Cabangon as his father — has given him “a better understanding of the intricacies of songwriting as well as the business side of music.”

“Ten years ago, had I released this song, I wouldn’t have known any better,” he said. “I’ve also learned that collaboration matters. You have to be open to other ideas, to have direction, to be better as an artist and as a person.”

He added that the best advice his father gave him with regards to music would be technical stuff like vocal clarity. “It’s more of how to enunciate, how to not eat your words when singing,” he said.

Mr. Cabangon described his musical persona as “nonchalant millennial sadboi artist,” a product of different influences, from John Mayer and Jason Mraz to Ebe Dancel and Ely Buendia.

For him, “Pieces” is only the beginning, with more music lined up as he launches his career as a solo artist.

“It’s a song that’s relatable because of how uncertain the world is. We’re dealing with a lot of uncertainty, and people can be depressed and frustrated by it. ‘Pieces’ acknowledges that those feelings are okay and that you have to go through it so that you can eventually heal and find the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr. Cabangon said.

“Most importantly, you won’t be alone, because people will be there to help you pick up the pieces.”

“Pieces” is now on digital music streaming platforms. — Brontë H. Lacsamana