Stuff to Do (02/07/25)

1 of 5

Watch a festival of short films

ON Feb. 7 and 8, Purveyr and Kinoise are teaming up to bring acclaimed indie films to Makati. Maria Estela Paiso’s Objects Do Not Randomly Fall from the Sky is the opening short. Glenn Barit’s coming-of-age film Cleaners is the main event, and his follow-up short sequel, Yung Huling Swimming Reunion Before Life Happens, is the closing film. On Feb. 7, the doors open at 6 p.m. with the screening and talkback scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at P500, inclusive of a free drink and meal. On Feb. 8, the doors open at 1 p.m. with one screening at 1:30 p.m. and a second at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost P300, and are inclusive of a free drink and snack. Those who come in their school uniform, in keeping with the Cleaners’ high school setting, get a discount of P100. The event takes place at PURVEYR Play, Unit 215-216, The Atrium of Makati, Makati Ave., Makati

Go to the Cup of Joe official fan meet

FILIPINO band Cup of Joe will have a fanzone from Feb. 8 to 9, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Activity Area of Gateway Mall 1 in Cubao, Quezon City. Titled “Silakjoe,” the fanzone will have a photo booth, a listening party, and performances by Joewahs (the name for the fans of Cup of Joe). It is a celebration of the groups’s fan base, and is open for free to all.

Listen to Paham’s self-titled debut album

THE five-piece “harana pop” outfit Paham has dropped their self-titled debut album via Sony Music Entertainment and Off The Record. The 12-track record invites listeners on a whimsical journey of love, resilience, and hope. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Attend an outdoors Valentines film screening

THE romance film Isa Pa, With Feelings, directed by Prime Cruz, will be screened at the MiraNila Heritage House, Quezon City as part of the venue’s Valentine’s events. The film follows an aspiring architect who develops a relationship with her deaf neighbor. The screening under the stars will be held on Feb. 12 and will include a lineup of short films: Martika Ramirez Escobar’s Living Things and Carla Pulido Ocampo’s Tokwifi. Tickets, priced at P700 for regular attendees and P560 for students, are good for the outdoor screenings, a heritage house tour, garden mats, and a bag of special popcorn. Reservations can be made here: bit.ly/PelikulasaMiraNila.

Watch Niyebe: Isang Musikal

THE Far Eastern University Theater Guild (FTG) is staging another Gabriel Garcia-Marquez short story as an experimental play for the opening of its 91st season. Niyebe: Isang Musikal features music and musical direction by Vince Lim, assisted by Jesus Singh III, with choreography by Carlon Matobato and adaptation, lyrics, and direction by Dudz Teraña. The production will run from Feb. 12 to March 27. Set against the backdrop of a harsh European winter, the musical tells the tragic story of newlyweds Billy and Nena, whose honeymoon turns into a nightmare when one dies and the other must contend with grief. The cast features RB Pascua and Dave Bambang alternating as Billy, Kesiah Eunice Aritao and Brigitta Claire Marilla alternating as Nena, and Aaron Bayani as the narrator. Niyebe: Isang Musikal will run at the FEU Center for the Arts Studio on Feb. 12-13, 19-22, and 26-28, and on March 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, and 26-27, with tickets priced at P100 for the FEU Community, P300 for student guests, P500 for regulars, and P700 for VIPs. For reservations and inquiries, contact the FTG through their social media pages.

Spend a night with Juris

THE day of hearts will be commemorated at the Diamond Hotel Philippines in Manila with a Pre-Valentine’s event on Feb. 13, A Night with Juris: Pre-Valentine’s Dinner Show. Iconic Filipino singer Juris will lead the sentimental serenade over a romantic five-course dinner. It showcases Juris’ timeless vocals, backed by Piwee Polintan and Froilan Calixto of JEREMIAH. Diamond Hotel is also offering the Serenade & Stay room package, good for Feb. 12-14, which includes tickets for two to the dinner show. The performance will be held at the Diamond Ballroom, with dinner starting at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are priced at P11,880 net for two persons, inclusive of the meal.

Visit SM Clark’s Ever Bilena Beauty Bar

DUE to overwhelming demand, the Ever Bilena Beauty Bar activation at the SM Clark Department Store has been extended to Feb. 16. It contains the viral “Fit All You Can” activity, where shoppers are free to mix and match their favorite Ever Bilena products and choose from three goodie bag sizes: Medium for P499, Large for P599, and Extra Large for P999. The extended run also introduces more beauty items to the selection, including the EB Serum Tinted Lip Balms, the EB Pro Brow Soap, the EB Studio Finish Stick Foundations, the EB Pro Eye Brow Kit, and EB Water Tints.

Listen to Steve Aoki, David Guetta’s new single

DANCE music powerhouses Steve Aoki and David Guetta have reunited to for a new song, “My Life,” featuring Swae Lee and the late PnB Rock. This release builds on decades of friendship and collaboration between Mr. Aoki and Mr. Guetta, who have performed onstage together and remixed each other’s tracks throughout their careers. Their last joint effort, the 2018 hit “Motto” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert and G-Eazy), set the stage for this original single. Arriving alongside the song is a music video by OseanWorld, an Atlanta-based artist celebrated for his futuristic visuals and characters.