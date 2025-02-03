Style (02/03/25)

1 of 3

There’s a new sneaker in town

THE sneaker game in the Philippines just got a new player with SJ Lifestyle, a brand born from the Cortina family’s 70-year heritage of crafting premium footwear. SJ seamlessly blends timeless craftsmanship with modern innovation to deliver stylish, sustainable and affordable sneakers that make every step count. SJ Lifestyle, a Belgian brand, is challenging the market by proving that feature-packed sneakers made with high-quality materials do not have to come with a hefty price tag. With prices ranging from P2,500 to P5,000, SJ offers affordable sneakers that feature trendy designs and superior comfort that easily get you through the day pain-free. The cherry on top? These shoes are made with recycled materials. Not only do these sneakers look good, but they are also environmentally friendly. The Belgian sneaker brand has launched its latest “Athleisure” collection, featuring three versatile models, all engineered with lightweight and high energy return midsole technology. The collection also features recycled footbeds, linings, and laces. The collection includes the “Ibiza” sneakers for men and women. It has an elevated midsole for extra height and shock absorption. The “SJ Reflect” for men and women are heavy on features and were engineered for a variety of uses, from a chill stroll through the city, exploring nature, or going on a trail run, while keeping your feet steady with enhanced grip and heel support. These sneakers also show off reflective details for visibility at night and insoles made from 100% recycled materials. Finally, the “Trail” sneakers for men and women are engineered for diverse terrains. These soft, trail-inspired sneakers blend outstanding performance with a fashionable edge. Featuring a curved midsole providing a 60% energy return, an ultra-breathable jacquard upper and linings made from recycled materials. Shop the shoe collections on Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, and the official SJ Lifestyle Online Store www.sjlifestyle.ph. It also has a brick-and-mortar store at the Festival Mall, Alabang. Plans are underway to expand to more locations across Metro Manila in 2025, starting with SM North EDSA this February.

Viña Romero now at Rustan’s

CONTEMPORARY FILIPINO fashion designer Viña Romero introduces her newest collection, Palagi (“Always”), exclusively at Rustan’s. Known for weaving her personal journey into her work, Ms. Romero continues to redefine timeless design through her latest collection. The collection showcases signature elements that define Ms. Romero’s craftsmanship. Pintucks, patchwork, pleats, and playful tailored ribbons make their mark across both menswear and womenswear. The thoughtful incorporation of traditional techniques, particularly with the barong, is paired with unexpected design elements and contemporary color palettes. The Palagi collection is now exclusively available at Rustan’s.

Fendi Peekaboo gets new look

FENDI’S iconic Peekaboo line introduces the Peekaboo Soft Small bag. Unveiled on the Women’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway, this latest iteration embodies softness and versatility. Taking inspiration from the Peekaboo Soft bag, the Small size stays true to its codes and unparalleled softness. In fact, the bag maintains the original features of the Medium and Large sizes: the soft construction, lightweight design, and sumptuous high-quality calf leather. Its wearability is enhanced with a new cross-body functionality, thanks to an adjustable strap extension that can be added to the handle. In this way, the Peekaboo Soft Small offers shoulder, crossbody, and handle wear, designed for day-to-evening wear. The Peekaboo Soft Small comes in a range of colors in leather, spanning from timeless neutrals like dove and black to vibrant spring-inspired hues like matcha green. The bag is also available in a seasonal version adorned with 468 fringes. More luxurious versions are crafted in exotic croco dégradé. The bag was pre-launched in selected Fendi boutiques worldwide and at fendi.com on Jan. 9.