THERE is no greater joy than doubling over from laughter with friends, especially if the jokes at the root of the chaos are fun and irreverent. Powerhouse comedy ensemble The KoolPals, consisting of stand-up comics GB Labrador, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, Ryan Rems, and Muman Reyes, specializes in recreating this exact atmosphere — be it live on a comedy stage or online through their podcast.

Since 2019, The KoolPals have generated belly laughs among Filipinos in various establishments while their virtual community thrived, Spotify even named them the Top Comedy Podcast in the Philippines of 2024.

At The KoolPals Bar, located in The Cellar at the Century Park Hotel Manila, the shared experience of a live stand-up venue and the exclusivity of listening in on a new podcast episode are combined.

“We’ve always dreamed of putting up our own bar,” founding member Mr. Labrador told the media at the official launch last week. “We imagined this, the bar area, and the space in the back being the studio. After a year, it came to life.”

Deemed an “entertainment and live podcast hub,” it is open on Sundays, when the five members are in the studio to record their three episodes for the week, all livestreamed for bargoers to see on a projected screen. In between recordings, The KoolPals go out to the bar space to perform live sets.

While this was not BusinessWorld’s first time hearing jokes from the five, it was still a memorable experience to sample unfamiliar material as well as old stuff told in new ways. Fan favorites include Mr. Ballinan’s hilarious impressions of Filipino Transformers robots (jeepneys, UV Express vans, and e-bikes), and Mr. Labrador’s pitch for a TV commercial promoting the Philippines’ exorcism center.

“Noong 2019, naisip namin gumawa ng podcast para ma-promote ang stand-up shows. Kaya solid ang mga set namin, kasi nagsisimula sa mga batuhan at kwentuhan namin bilang KoolPals (In 2019, we thought of creating a podcast to promote our stand-up shows. That’s why our sets are solid, because they stem from the exchanges and stories we share as KoolPals),” said founding member Mr. Caraan.

THE SPACE

The KoolPals Bar, tucked away in a hallway behind the hotel’s ground floor escalators, has a welcoming atmosphere befitting a comedy venue. Aside from the five hosts’ podcast recordings and live sets, it will occasionally be open to other comics and even musicians.

JJ Tan, managing director of Century Park Hotel Manila, told the press that the area where the studio and bar are now used to be a storage space. As a KoolPals fan, he was glad to help out.

“Bodega lang ito dati. Twelve years nang di ginagamit, at ngayon punung puno na ng tao at tawa. (It used to be storage space. Unused for 12 years, now filled with people and laughter),” Mr. Tan said.

Already set apart from its contemporaries by being the only venue in the Philippines that offers both a live podcast studio and a comedy stage in one, The KoolPals Bar aims to feature “Pinoy stand-up comedy’s finest performers.”

“This is a comedian’s playground,” Mr. Labrador said. “It’s a space where good food, drinks, and comedy come together. It’s where people can relax, laugh, and make memories.”

NATIONWIDE TOUR

In addition to launching the comedy hub, The KoolPals are also set to start a nationwide tour.

This will bring their live shows across the Philippines, including Pampanga, Tagaytay, Baguio, Cebu, and more. The tour will culminate in the recording of their very first comedy special, which they hope to stream on global platforms in the near future, the hosts told the press. Arcade Film Factory and director Marius Talampas will helm the production.

As for the podcast, they are working on securing top TV comedians as guests in response to fan requests. Their latest format, filled with interactive games and chaotic fun, is “Noontime Show,” which airs on Sundays at 4 p.m. via Facebook Live.

Mr. Caraan revealed that they have come a long way from recording in a cramped room with minimal equipment. “The community we’ve built has been incredible, and we’re excited to see where 2025 will take us,” he said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana