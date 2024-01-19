The Filipino art of drag inspires on Drag Den season two

TEN queens will once more showcase the best of Philippine drag on season two of Drag Den with Manila Luzon, the hit Filipino reality show that premiered on Prime Video last year.

As the streaming giant’s first renewal of Southeast Asian content, it is available in the Philippines and in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We added new rules to make the stakes higher because we listened to our fans on how else we could improve the show. Also, if there’s a new den, there has to be new rules. We wanted to make it exciting,” series creator and director Rod Singh said at a press conference on Jan. 15.

“Drag Lord” Manila Luzon returns as host while beauty queen Nicole Cordoves and TikTok star Sassa Gurl return as the show’s “Drag Dealer” and “Drag Runner,” respectively.

Drag Den with Manila Luzon Season Two: Retribution has 10 new contestant queens (up from Season One’s eight): Deja, Margaux Rita, Elvira B, Feyvah Fatalé, Maria Lava, Mrs. Tan, Moi, Marlyn, Jean Vogue, and Russia Fox.

In the span of eight episodes, they will vie to be crowned the new “Drag Supreme,” this time on a bigger set with warmer colors to evoke psychedelia.

Manila Luzon, who is both host and executive producer, revealed that the show will continue to stay true to the Filipino iteration of drag.

“What I love about this show is that it is presenting a platform to a mainstream audience. Drag has been in the Philippines forever but it hasn’t really been celebrated in its truer form,” she told the media.

It is akin to any other form of entertainment in the country, according to Ms. Luzon. “We have the best singers, dancers, comedians — and all of that is used in drag. It is basically opening up the eyes of the mainstream audience to an entirely new form of Filipino entertainment.”

Meanwhile, for Ms. Cordovez and Sassa Gurl, who were not well-versed in the drag scene in season one, the art form improved not just their style game, but also their ability to present themselves to the public.

Ms. Luzon added: “What’s great about drag is it can be for everybody. We’re proud to showcase and tell stories of members of the LGBTQ+ community, and let people relate to us on a deeper level than what they’re used to.”

Drag Den with Manila Luzon Season Two: Retribution launched today Jan. 18, with a new episode every week. The show streams exclusively on Prime Video. — Brontë H. Lacsamana