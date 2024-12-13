State-of-the-art yoga studio in Alabang

1 of 2

SELF-CARE and holistic wellness have risen in Filipinos’ priorities, manifesting in an increase in running clubs and biking activities. Yoga studios are no exception, reflecting how conscious people now are of their wellbeing.

“When you breathe deeply and move mindfully, you can experience true calm,” said yoga instructor Rajan Singh, who has been teaching yoga for over a decade.

Aside from maintaining a fit physique, it allows practitioners to “destress and have a fresh start.”

Mr. Singh is just one of the many instructors teaching at the Jal Yoga studio in Alabang, Muntinlupa, which offers yoga, barre, and pilates all in one place.

BusinessWorld was able to try out one of his sessions to see what a yoga class in a state-of-the-art facility is like. The particular session was titled Yin & Yang, which the studio recommended given this writer’s mild scoliosis.

Its description reads that “the cooling Yin and warming Yang aspects of yoga” will allow one to find balance. This is done by working on the connective tissues (considered the Yin) in conjunction with the muscles (considered the Yang), to “build strength, stamina and flexibility.”

The class was small, with only three attendees that Sunday afternoon, which allowed Mr. Singh to focus on each one. Before teaching in the Philippines, he worked as an instructor all over the world — in India, Singapore, Dubai, and Hong Kong, to name a few places — and it shows. Those nervous about not being able to do the poses well can expect the instructor to be a helpful guide, showing patience if support is needed.

Afterwards, the effect of the Yin & Yang being activated resulted in a good pain (especially the next day!) and a feeling of increased flexibility. While it makes for a positive, novel one-off experience, it’s better if you can allot time and resources to practice yoga long-term, to get more of the benefits.

FIRST IN THE COUNTRY

Established in 2018, Jal Yoga opened at two locations in Singapore with the aim of providing practitioners with expansive offerings of yoga, Pilates, and barre. It then expanded to Malaysia, Indonesia, and Dubai, only setting up shop in the Philippines in August this year.

“It is remarkable how so many Filipinos now recognize the importance of wellness, pursuing more physical activities like running and biking which have been proven to have a positive impact on mental wellness,” said Jasmine Loh, one of Jal Yoga’s founders.

She pointed out that the studio in Alabang has state-of-the-art infrared heat panels “for the perfect and comfortable temperature.”

BusinessWorld found this an interesting aspect of the class. At first, it makes one wonder if they had forgotten to turn on the air conditioning, but it turns out that is the point. The gentle warmth of the room adds to the experience of holding tough positions and feeling the joints and muscles tighten and relax.

“The infrared panels radiate therapeutic infrared rays which help weight loss, blood circulation, improve skin and hair, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles,” Ms. Loh explained.

For Jal Yoga founder Pardeep Fogat, also an accredited yogi, the studio is state-of-the-art because of its bespoke classes — including Infra Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Kinetic Yoga, and even Aerial Yoga — taught by expert instructors, combined with the infrared panels.

“Our infrared technology makes it easier for newcomers to be more comfortable in doing the exercises. After a session or two, you’ll immediately feel the difference,” he said.

Their goal can also be found in their name, Jal, which means “water” in Hindi. “Like the water that adapts to any form, flows to the deepest depths, and traverses the greatest of heights, we aim to guide anyone who walks through our doors in their journey towards wellness,” he added.

Aside from yoga, the barre classes help participants achieve “a lean and toned physique using their own body weight,” while the Pilates classes focus on “improving overall strength, balance, mobility, and well-being.”

The studio is at the ground floor of the One Trium Tower in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. Their prices range from P422 to P504 per class, while their unlimited class membership costs P5,000 a month. Jal Yoga Philippines’ full list of classes and amenities can be found on its website, jalyoga.com.ph, and its Facebook and Instagram pages. — Brontë H. Lacsamana