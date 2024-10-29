Entertainment News (10/29/24)

1 of 7

ATC puts up Villain Ville

THE gates of Villain Ville: The Sorcerer’s Lair at Alabang Town Center’s (ATC) activity center will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, welcoming both children and adults. There will be artists to give visitors a spooky makeover with their glowing face art. Kids can also join coloring book activities and strike poses at the mirror on the wall. To participate, children aged four to 13 can be registered starting Oct. 28, with a minimum single receipt of P2,000 from all stores. Each pass grants entry to Villain Ville: The Sorcerer’s Lair for one child and one adult, including access to all activities and a loot bag. Activities will run in six time slots daily, starting at 12:30 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m.

M2M to visit Manila for reunion tour

AFTER 25 YEARS, Norwegian pop duo M2M has reunited for their first-ever headline tour, The Better Endings Tour, which kicks off in Asia. The Manila stop will take place on May 1 and 2 at the Araneta Coliseum, presented by Wilbros Live. Marit Larsen and Marion Ravn, who shot to international fame in the early 2000s, are returning to the stage to celebrate their legacy. The tour also marks the 25th anniversary of their best-selling album Shades of Purple. Tickets are now on sale via TicketNet.

Short film on the Palawan binturong now streaming

THE award-winning short film Pictures of Nothing, about the Palawan binturong, is screening in a month-long online exhibition commemorating World Animal Day. Made by artist and wildlife biologist duo Mac Andre Arboleda and Rollyna Domingo, the film premiered earlier this year at the Mozilla Festival and explores the connection between animal conservation and human surveillance. Its star is the binturong, a small, threatened carnivore native to Southeast Asia and found exclusively in Palawan in the Philippines. The nocturnal and arboreal creature inhabits the rainforest canopy, making it difficult to study, and it faces threats from deforestation and illegal wildlife trade. Pictures of Nothing can be watched via this link: https://www.pardicolor.org/pictures-of-nothing only until Nov. 4.

Newport World Resorts to light its Christmas tree

THE Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Newport World Resorts will take place on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The Grand Christmas Tree, located at The Plaza on the second floor of Newport Mall, signals the resort’s transformation into The World of Christmas for the upcoming holiday season. KAO Manila, the night club a few steps away from the tree, will be offering drinks after the ceremony.

Ice Seguerra concert features OPM videoke hits

COMING up on Nov. 8 is Ice Seguerra’s Videokit Hits OPM Edition Isa Pa!, will take place at The Music Museum in the Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. It aims to provide the ultimate videoke experience with Mr. Seguerra at its center. Tickets, priced from P1,500 to P7,000 (the highest price including a meet-and-greet and signed poster), are available via TicketWorld.

Japanese horror mystery SANA to hit PHL theaters

THIS November, just two weeks after Halloween, Encore Films is bringing SANA: Let Me Hear to cinemas in the Philippines. The film by Japanese horror director Takashi Shimizu starts off in 1992, where a rooftop confrontation between schoolgirls ends in tragedy as one falls to her death. Set in present day, a young woman named Honoka (Nagisa Shibuya) is hired to teach summer classes at the same school, where she witnesses a student suffer the same fate as the girl 32 years before. SANA: Let Me Hear arrives in local theaters on Nov. 13.

Lanson Place to light its Christmas tree

THE Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Lanson Place, Mall of Asia, will take place on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Their Christmas tree, located at the lobby on the third floor of Lanson Place, signals the hotel’s transformation for the festive season. There will be a display of Christmas lights and music will be played. Refreshments and cocktails will be served following the ceremony.