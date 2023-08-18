Entertainment News (08/18/23)

1 of 3

Jungo Pinoy marks Buwan ng Wika

FINDING classic and modern Filipino cinematic hits online has never been easier with Jungo Pinoy. A streaming app created by Los Angeles-based media company Jungo TV specifically for Filipino viewers around the world, it is presenting a lineup of Pinoy films that span eras and a wide range of genres to celebrate the Filipino language this Buwan ng Wika. The platform’s roster of love stories includes the 2017 production 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, featuring JC Santos and Bela Padilla in a heartwarming tale of a boy longing to win over a longtime crush. The combo of Pinoy drama and comedy can be found in AEIOU, which features veteran comedian Leo Martinez in a wholesome 1996 tale of five rough and tumble but witty kids who meet a funny but dedicated cop. For heart-pounding action, Yukari Oshima shares the screen with Ricky Davao in Kakambal Ko Sa Tapang. Jungo Pinoy also hosts the largest Tagalog-dubbed movie library in the world that includes international thrillers and horror flicks. This includes Blood Ransom, where Anne Curtis stars in her first international role as a young woman struggling against her vampiric nature. All these and more are available this month on Jungo Pinoy. Download the Jungo Pinoy app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and to unlock more content there are affordable monthly subscription packages.

Ely Buendia Live to headline Tanduay Bacolod Rum Fest

ELY BUENDIA Live takes the spotlight at the Tanduay Rum Festival concert on Aug. 19 at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), marking the official start of the festival in the city. Ely Buendia is expected to sing classics from his legendary alternative rock band Eraserheads. The Rum Festival, which is ongoing until Aug. 20, celebrates the arts, food, and music. This year’s Rum Festival features barrel art, mixology and flairtending, and culinaria competitions. The barrel art competition, held at Ayala Malls Capitol Central, sees contestants painting an old Tanduay barrel, with their finished creations to be displayed at the mall. Apart from bartenders from Bacolod, the mixology and flairtending contest has been opened to contestants from different cities in the country. The culinaria competition is likewise held at the Food Park, with concessionaires highlighting rum-infused food. The Food Park is also a staple at the festival and features some of the best dishes that Bacolod has to offer. On its last day, the Rum Festival will feature the announcement and awarding of winners of the barrel art competition, the finals of the mixology and flairtending contest, and the music festival. For more information about the Tanduay Bacolod Rum Festival, follow the official Tanduay Rum Festival in social media accounts.

Pinoy rock queens release their first single as a group

AFTER staging a sold-out concert last year at the Solaire Theatre, Pinoy rock queens Barbie Almalbis, Kitchie Nadal, Aia de Leon, Acel, Lougee Basabas-Alejandro, and Hannah Romawac continue their collaborative streak with the release of “Talinghaga,” their first single together as a group. Released under Waterwalk Records, a music label focused on bringing fresh Christian music to a new generation, the praise anthem narrates their individual experiences walking in faith with God and finding him even in the most tumultuous of times. “Talinghaga” highlights the group’s individual and collective strengths as singer-songwriters. The track is produced by Jarlo Bâse, who worked with Ms. Almalbis recently on “Piraso.” Emil Dela Rosa is also credited as the song’s mixing and mastering engineer, while also providing additional bass. Part of the recordings were done at Ms. Almalbis’ “makeshift” home studio in Marikina, while Ms. De Leon and Ms. Nadal recorded their parts in their respective abodes due to physical and scheduling constraints. “Talinghaga” is out now on all digital music platforms.

Sonik Session holds boutique conference, artist showcase

ON AUG. 18, 22 Tango Music Group, the British Council in the Philippines, and Sonik Philippines are hosting Sonik Sessions: Music Export 101, a boutique conference and artist showcase bringing together international music experts, Filipino artists and creators to talk about music and how to bring Filipino talents to the forefront of the global market. The event will be held at Making Space in Cebu City, the first Sonik event outside Metro Manila. In this 2nd installment of Sonik Sessions, Filipino creators will learn how artists and the music industry can benefit from increased recognition, access to new markets, revenue streams, and cultural exchange. The conference will dive deep into “music export”: the process of promoting and distributing music to foreign markets, showcasing and marketing artists to audiences outside their home country. The theme was inspired by Filipino music mavens and the organizers’ experiences as British Council delegates to the recently concluded Great Escape Music Festival in Brighton, England. Sonik Sessions: Music Export 101 is led by the talented singer-songwriter and founder of 22 Tango Music Group, Cattski Espina, alongside musician-entrepreneur and founder of Homonym, Mike Constantino. Upon their return after the Great Escape delegation, the two organized the event in hopes of sharing their experiences and knowledge with Filipino artist communities. The event will feature four experts in their field, sharing industry trends and global practices: Fil-Brit publicist, consultant and international music marketeer from EMPIRE Cat Lazarra will elaborate on what music export is; Fil-Brit singer and producer RJ Belo of State is Flow London will share his experiences and dreams of bridging UK Asian artists with other cultures; founder of SRM Booking and Services and co-founder of AXEAN Music Showcase Festival Satria Ramadhan will share how to grow music and fanbase in foreign markets; FOCUS Wales’ co-founder and music programmer Andy Jones will talk about applying and participating in music festivals and conferences; and Primavera Pro’s head of partnerships and programming Camila Anino will discuss how government support fuels the exploration of Filipino music. The event will conclude with a singer-songwriter and artist showcase, featuring some of the best Cebu-based artists. Sonik Session: Music Export 101 is a free event and will be simultaneously streamed on the official Facebook pages of 22 Tango Music Group, Sonik Philippines, and Homonym.

West End’s ABBA tribute show coming to Manila

GET ready to dance and jive in the feel-good concert Mania: The ABBA Tribute at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Aug. 25 and 26. ABBAMANIA is a long-running tribute group that relives the closest thing to a true ABBA experience in concert venues all over the world since 1999. They aim to bring music lovers and the younger generation back to the golden disco days. Tickets are available on TicketWorld.

Japan Foundation shows independent films

THE JAPAN Foundation is holding a special program called JFF+ Independent Cinema 2023, a specially curated showcase of 12 independent Japanese films. The films are available to stream for free online at the JFF+ website, https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/ic2023/. The lineup includes films recommended by independent mini theaters throughout Japan, as well as by international film critics and film festival directors. JFF+ Independent Cinema is organized by the Japan Foundation and will run until Oct. 31.

Davao Aurora Music Fest mixes OPM and hot air balloons

THE FIRST-EVER Davao Aurora Music Festival and Hot Air Balloon Display will be held on Oct. 28, a fusion of live music from the country’s original Pilipino music (OPM) top acts and a hot air balloon display. Organized by Epic Events in collaboration with Eggstop and Mr. Machiatto, the festival is headlined by Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo, and Adie. The festival is a family-friendly affair, open to music enthusiasts of all ages, with the condition that children under three years old are accompanied by an adult on a 1:1 ratio. The festival will also feature hot air balloon displays. The festival will be held at the Crocodile Park Concert Grounds, Davao Riverfront. Festival tickets are P1,000 for Gold and P3,000 for SVIP. Tickets are available at https://ticket.epiceventsph.com/ and www.smtickets.com and all SM Tickets outlets.