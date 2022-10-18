Entertainment News (10/18/22)

1 of 6

Avril Lavigne postpones Love Sux tour again

CANADIAN singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has postponed the Asian leg of the Love Sux tour for the second time since its original schedule in 2020. “To my fans in Hong Kong and Manila, I am writing to you with some unfortunate news. Due to travel and scheduling logistics, I am unable to make these shows happen. I am heartbroken about not being able to make it as these shows have been sold out for some time. Once again, my deepest apologies,” Ms. Lavigne said in a statement posted on the concert promoter Wilbros Live Facebook page. The tour was originally scheduled in 2020 with the Philippine concert to be held on May 20, 2020. It was rescheduled for Nov. 3, 2022 at the SMART Araneta Coliseum, two years after live performances were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. The concert tickets will still be valid on the new date, which is yet to be announced. For refunds or ticket changes when a new date is announced, contact TicketNet at info@ticketnet.com.ph or call 8911-5555. Ms. Lavigne last visited the country for the Avril Lavigne Tour in 2014. For information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/wilbroslive.

Black Adam intros Justice Society to film

HAWKMAN, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, Cyclone — the members of the Justice Society of America are being introduced to the big screen in Warner Bros.’ superhero adventure Black Adam, which is in cinemas and IMAX across the Philippines starting Oct. 19. From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in Black Adam, the first feature film to explore the story of the DC antihero. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise). The film tells the story of the slave Teth Adam, who is gifted the almighty powers of the gods. But he used those powers for vengeance and was imprisoned. Now, 5,000 years later, he is freed and once again wields his dark sense of justice onto the world. The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell. Black Adam is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Women of Pinoy rock in concert

SIX WOMEN in Pinoy Rock are coming together for a one-night concert on Nov. 26, 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque. Titled TANAW, the three-hour show will feature Filipino singer-songwriters Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, and Lougee Basabas as they perform songs that rekindle past loves and welcome newfound inspirations. “It’s a great moment to witness women making impactful strides in helping revive the live music scene in the Philippines,” said Ian Urrutia, the marketing director of the show’s producer, GNN Entertainment, in a statement. “We take pride in being part of their crusade to showcase world-class artistry and nurture a fun but enriching experience for fans who are yearning to rebuild their connection with the music that shaped their years and the artists that led them through that journey.” TANAW marks the first time that the six solo acts will perform together in a concert. Ticket prices range from P1,300 to P4,600 and are available for purchase via TicketWorld.

Bootleg Beatles hold one-night show in Manila

From “Love Me Do” to “Let It Be,” from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolor, the Beatles tribute band returns to take concertgoers on a whistle-stop journey through the most vibrant revolutionary and divisive decade of all — the Swinging Sixties. The Bootleg Beatles will perform on Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay City. Tickets are available on TicketWorld.

An evening with James Bond

BRITISH actor Daniel Foley returns to present one of his acclaimed one-man dinner-theater shows. He is touring Asia with his latest show, An Evening with James Bond – 007, and his Philippine stop will be on Nov. 11 at The Manila Club at Corinthian Plaza, Paseo de Roxas, Makati. Mr. Foley’s previous Manila performances include Shakespeare for Dummies and An Evening with Charles Dickens and Mark Twain. Tickets for the James Bond show are P2,500 which includes the Manila Club’s Curry Tiffin buffet. For bookings text 0906-231-8214 or e-mail mc@manilaclub.org.ph.

Air Supply returns to Manila for two-night concert

THE AUSTRALIAN duo Air Supply will return to Manila for their Lost in Love Experience Tour on Dec. 15 and 16 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Parañaque. Air Supply debuted in the 1970s after members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on the first day of rehearsals for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney, Australia. The duo is best known for hits such as “Making Love Out of Nothing At All,” “Lost in Love,” and “All Out of Love.” Tickets to the show are available via Ticket World https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=AIRSUP22. Prices range from P2,500 to P11,000.

Kun Maupay Man it Panahon now on Viu

THE FILM KUN Maupay Man it Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine) is now reaching a wider audience following its digital release on Prime Video on Oct. 10. Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad and co-produced by film studios from the Philippines (KROMA Entertainment’s film production unit ANIMA Studios), Singapore and Indonesia, the film is a surreal portrayal of the hazards of climate change, its destructive impact, and how “Filipino resilience” is conflated as weathering one’s personal storms when left with nothing else but the will to survive. “It is an honor and a pleasure to have our film be part of the first batch of content released by Prime Video. It is to me a great achievement because it widens the reach of the film to audiences not just in the Philippines, but also those from our neighboring southeast Asian countries,” said Mr. Manatad said in a statement. At the recently concluded 70th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards, the film bagged plum awards: Charo Santos-Concio won Best Actress, while Whammy Alcazaren’s realistic depiction of Tacloban in the wake of deadly Super Typhoon Haiyan was recognized for Best Production Design. The film also received standing ovations at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland and the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. Prime Video customers will be able to watch Whether The Weather Is Fine on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the Philippines for P149 per month. To learn more about the film and other works of ANIMA, visit its official website at www.anima.ph.

Brian McKnight, Jr. and Kyla collaborate on a new single

AMERICAN singer Brian McKnight, Jr. and Filipino R&B singer Kyla have collaborated on the new love song, “COY (Cuz of You).” Penned by Mr. McKnight, the single explores the feeling of calmness and security that comes from being with one’s soul mate. “I actually wrote this song around the same time that I wrote ‘Marry Your Daughter.’ It’s really interesting because I was dating someone at the time when the 18-year-old me thought that I was with someone who I can be with for a long time. The lyrics of the song are as true as they can be,” he said in a statement. “The first time I heard the song, I fell in love with it right away. It’s like a theme song for movies, that’s how it felt. It’s almost enchanting listening to the song,” Kyla said of the song. The latest release from Tarsier Records, it features the voices of Kyla and McKnight over an arrangement by McKnight and Theo Martel. “COY’s” official music video is available on the Tarsier Records YouTube channel. It features ABS-CBN contract talents Anji Salvacion and Brent Manalo in a nostalgic love story. The “COY” collaboration is in line with ABS-CBN’s pursuit to expand globally by backing Filipino talent in the international arena. The song is available on various digital streaming services worldwide.

Gloc-9 joins 5 artists for new single

“RESBAK” is the latest single to be released from rapper, singer, and songwriter Gloc-9’s upcoming album, Pilak. In the song, Gloc-9 is joined by Pricetagg, Omar Baliw, CLR, and Shanti Dope. “RESBAK” explains that giving your all to a worthy endeavor can be a character-building task. The music is arranged by Brian Lotho and mixed by Chrisanthony Vinzons. “RESBAK” follows Gloc-9’s previous releases, “Paliwanag” with Yeng Constantino, the album’s title track “Pilak,” “Kumpisal” featuring Skusta Clee, “Buhok” with Liezl, and “Di Umiinom” with Hero. The songs are available on all digital streaming platforms.