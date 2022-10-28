Entertainment News (10/28/22)

1 of 3

All About Love concert

KUH LEDESMA performs live at the All About Love concert on Dec. 2 and 3, 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. OPM icons Odette Quesada and Fe De Los Reyes join her live onstage as they perform timeless hits and relive their glory days. Tickets are available at TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. Prices range from P1,500 to P8,000. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team via Archli Enriquez at 0917-8239602, Kenneth Navoa at 0917-8079387, and Jefferson Federizo at 0917-658 9378, or call Ticketworld 8891-9999, or SM Tickets 8470-2222.

Paolo Sandejas releases new song

SINGER Paolo Sandejas releases his new song “Liquid Courage.” “‘Liquid Courage’ is about getting the courage to tell the person you love how you feel. More often than not, we tend to pretend we don’t care to save face and ‘play the game.’ ‘Liquid Courage’ is a call to action to say how you feel and take that risk,” Mr. Sandejas said of the single, which is part of Spotify’s New Music Friday Philippines and Apple Music’s Absolute OPM Apple Original Pilipino Music playlists. “Liquid Courage” is out on digital streaming platforms.

Mitch James releases new single

NEW Zealand-based singer-songwriter Mitch James releases the pop track “motions.” Co-written with Graham Letterman and Ryan Short (who also produced the laid-back single), “motions” is inspired by the constant roadblocks in Mitch James’ life, health, and career. “It’s inspired by real-life events that happened to me,” Mr. James said in a statement. The single is available on digital music platforms via Sony Music.