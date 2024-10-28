Style (10/28/24)

1 of 3

Malbon teases entry to Philippines

MALBON, the lifestyle brand that fuses fashion with golf, will be opening their largest store worldwide right in the Philippines. It will be in the heart of BGC at the Shangri-La, facing 5th Avenue. Founded by Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand was established in 2017 in Los Angeles and has quickly become a Hollywood favorite (Justin Bieber is a regular). They have biweekly collection drops and a diverse portfolio of collaborations ranging from Footjoy to Coca Cola to Jimmy Choo to Wu Tang Clan. Malbon has a Buckets Club, a community for golfers, athletes, artists, and creatives, offering members unique benefits like early access to product drops, invitations to special store events, and participation in golf events around the country. Malbon will be brought to the country by TKG Lifestyle, a local group behind the franchises for Gentle Monster and % Arabica, and the fitness facility Pretty Huge. The Malbon store is slated to open next year.

Rustan’s celebrates Christmas

THIS YEAR’S window display at Rustan’s Makati depicts Santa’s modern journey. Instead of a sleigh, Santa is seen driving a vintage car loaded with gifts, while Mrs. Claus is seen zipping through town on a Vespa. As for their Christmas promos, Rustan’s presents an array of these available from Oct. 5 to Dec. 31. Enjoy up to 60% off at Rustan’s Beauty, featuring brands like K-Palette, Phyto, Babyliss, and bath and body brands. In Women’s Fashion, selections ranging from apparel, accessories, shoes, and bags from Natori, Swarovski, and Nava, among others, will have discounts of up to 30% off. For men, Banana Republic offers 45% off for FSP members and 35% off for non-FSP members on regular-priced men’s items. Get 10% off on all regular items from Tumi and receive a complimentary 19D Aluminum Card with a minimum purchase of P40,000. The Kids section features playful clothing and accessories from Mommy Hugs, Yumbox, Cuddlebug, and more, offering up to 25% off. Dazzle this holiday season with pieces from Montblanc, Tiffany & Co., Swarovski, and Chow Sang Sang, all available at up to 20% off. The Silver Vault features exclusive items at up to 25% off. The Home Collection, with brands like Royal Albert, Vista Alegre, Rustan’s Our Very Own, Tefal, Beka, Breville, and more, has offers of up to 40% off. Select Rustan’s brands will extend gift-with-purchase offers during the promo period. They’re also releasing a new giveaway, the Rustan’s Christmas Bear, tied to a cause. FSP and Beauty Addict members who make a minimum purchase of P20,000 between Nov. 1 to 30 will receive a bear. A portion of the proceeds collected will benefit the Servants of Charity, an organization dear to the late Rustan’s head Zenaida R. Tantoco, dedicated to caring for children with mental disabilities.

SM Stationery launches stand-alone concept store

SUPPLIES STATION, INC., the company behind homegrown brands SM Stationery and SM Gadgets, opens its first stand-alone concept store in Quezon City. The new store, called Station by SM, opened its doors to the public on Oct. 18. It offers customers school and office supplies, art materials, and novelty items. “We are excited to introduce our first stand-alone concept store to our customers,” said Jessalyn Uy, SVP and Business Unit Head of Supplies Station, Inc., in a statement. “This new store represents our dedication to providing a fresh shopping experience for our customers and showcasing our extensive range of products in a whole new way. From Gen Zs to young moms and to corporate professionals, Station by SM is truly a one-stop destination where fun meets function.” The store carries stationery brands like Mongol, Pilot, Crayola, Sharpie, Faber Castell, and Stabilo. Customers can also find brands such as Jisulife, Aquaflask, and Smiggle. Station by SM is open daily and is located at the Lower Ground Level, Central Walk of SM Fairview.