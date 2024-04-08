Style (04/08/24)

1 of 4

Banana Republic holds online sale

BANANA Republic Philippines marks its 5th anniversary with a week-long sale online. From April 8 to April 14, online shoppers at bananarepublic.com.ph will find exclusive daily offers and discounts. April 8 sees 50% off on tops, and the next day will have a 50% off offer on bottoms. Women’s items go on sale for 50% off on April 10, while the same 50% discount applies to men’s items on April 11. From April 12 to 14, all the site’s offerings go on sale at 50% off.

Kathryn Bernardo is Lancôme PHLs’ 1st brand ambassador

FRENCH beauty brand Lancôme has named actress Kathryn Bernardo as its brand ambassador in the Philippines. In selecting their first ambassador for the country, Lancôme Philippines said they sought an individual who would embody and amplify their ethos of empowerment, happiness, and authentic beauty. “More than just a brand representative, this person needed to be a resilient, confident woman whose essence reflected Lancôme’s belief in happiness as a source of beauty. She would set an example for Filipinas to dream big and speak up about their beliefs. With these considerations in mind, Lancôme Philippines found the perfect fit in multi-hyphenated actress Kathryn Bernardo,” said Son Ha Nguyen, Division General Manager for L’Oréal Luxe, in a company statement.

2nd chances for prisoners through fashion enterprise

REPAMANA, a company founded by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) alumni, upcycles textile waste from discarded hotel linens to ready-to-wear garments and renewed hotel amenities. Repamana was founded by Darius “Dars” Jireh Juson, Allesandra Gutierrez, and DLS-CSB Multimedia Arts student Earl Marquez. The company recently launched Chapter 0: Origins, a capsule collection of elevated pambahay or house dresses. With empowerment as one of the core elements of its social mission, the brand has likewise trained 20 women Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in dress and accessory making. The trio is accepting donations so they can continue to organize more kits for the next batches of sewing and pattern-making workshops. Pre-loved or brand-new pins and pin cushions, tape measures, zippers, bobbins and bobbin cases, footers, thread, needles, seam rippers, tailor’s chalks, and rulers are welcome. To support the advocacy of Repamana, visit instagram.com/repamana.

K-Beauty Hangout in SM Aura

THE KOREAN Cultural Center in the Philippines and Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office, in collaboration with Jenny House, Amorepacific Philippines, and SM Aura, announce their first beauty event, the K-Beauty Hangout, which will be held on April 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Level 3 Atrium of SM Aura in BGC, Taguig. Admission is free, and participants are invited to immerse themselves in the world of K-beauty through various booths and a lecture by a makeup artist from Jenny House, Korea, a beauty salon whose customers include celebrities like Son Yejin from K-drama Crash Landing On You, and Park Shin-hye from Doctor Slump.

Ever Bilena presents dupes

THE YOUNGER generation isn’t ashamed of using dupes: affordable and worthy substitutes to more expensive offerings from more prestigious brands. Local brand Ever Bilena is presenting a few selections that may replace more expensive makeup staples. The EB Matte Colorlock Lippie (P295) is positioning itself against a P2,000 lipstick from a brand that gives its products sexually charged names. The Careline Tinted Mint Balm (P275) can supposedly be a dupe for a tinted lip balm (P1,800) from a cheekily named New York brand. The Chuchu Beauty Lipstacks (P299) go up against a Korean brand’s lip crayon (P995), while the Nichido Final Powder (P150) aims to sub for a celebrity makeup artist’s namesake offering (P2,000). The Spotlight Serum Cushion Foundation (P895) with 4x Hyaluronic Acid, Sunflower Oil, Ceramides and SPF 50+ PA++++ protection is going head-to-head with a Korean brand’s cushion foundation (P2,500).

Hada Labo hydrates on a hot summer

TO maintain that soft, velvety, mochi-mochi look for all throughout the summer, Japanese skincare brand Hada Labo presents a hydrating line of products. Specifically formulated to replenish and retain moisture, skin is kept refreshed and radiant even with the summer sun out in full force. Hydrate with the bestselling Hada Labo Hydrating Rich Face Lotion. Made for normal to dry skin, the brand’s flagship product uses five types of hyaluronic acid to deeply penetrate the skin and prevent moisture loss. Acting as a humectant, it has the ability to hold up to 100 times its weight in water. For those with combination to oily skin, check out Hada Labo Hydrating Light Face Lotion that offers the same hydrating benefits but with a lighter, watery, and non-greasy texture. To get the most out of Hada Labo face lotions, pour an appropriate amount onto the palm of the hand, then pat (not rub) the lotion onto damp skin until fully absorbed. Use twice daily right after cleansing. The non-greasy Hada Labo Hydrating Water Cream is meant for normal to combination skin and includes botanicals like squalane and peony root extract. For normal to oily skin, Hada Labo Hydrating Water Gel is designed to be quickly absorbed into the skin and leave it with a soft finish, and it comes with ceramides and vitamin B3 to further nourish the skin. These are formulated to improve the skin’s hydration at a deeper level while preventing moisture loss. They also include aloe vera, known to soothe the skin after sun exposure. Hada Labo is available at Watsons stores, or through watsons.com.ph and the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee.