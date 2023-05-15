Style (05/15/23)

1 of 6

Mugler x H&M collaboration launched in PHL

H&M just rolled out a new designer collaboration, this time with Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler. The new collection with the French fashion brand features womenswear, menswear, and accessories that incorporate Mugler’s iconic silhouettes. It features Mugler’s signature looks — sexy cutouts, catsuits, corsets, and exaggerated shoulders. Every piece of the collaboration has been crafted under Cadwallader’s creative direction and encapsulates the perfect mesh of H&M’s high street vibe with Mugler’s iconic styles. The limited collection is now available in H&M SM Makati and on hm.com.

Moschino’s new monochromatic logo collection

MOSCHINO has come out with the #LogoMoschino, the new monochromatic logo collection. The collection features womenswear and menswear in three colors; paradise pink, classic faded denim blue, and jet-black with Moschino’s signature logo stamped in every crevice. The outfits are made of satin, jacquard, denim, and nylon. Aside from jackets and loungewear, the #LogoMoschino collection also offers T-shirts and sporty ensembles, and travel accessories such as fanny packs and carry-on bags. Recently, #LogoMoschino was launched in the Philippines at Cul-De-Sac at The Podium Mall in Ortigas Center. The #LogoMoschino collection is also available via the fashion brand’s website.

COS Launches 2023 Mens Summer Capsule

COS has launched its Mens Summer Capsule Collection with pieces in lighter fabrication that’s fit for the warm season. Pairings are kept light and airy, with an overall color palette that ranges from classic neutrals to aquatic tones while a key print motif takes inspiration from the movement of water. The collection is made using materials like linen and seersucker. The Mens Summer Capsule Collection is now available at the COS Store Manila, SM Aura Premier.

Wear Your Culture with Uniqlo’s latest UT collection

JAPANESE global apparel retailer Uniqlo has launched its latest UT collection which features a variety of designs that fit various tastes and styles, such as animé and cartoon prints, game characters, traditional Japanese art and works from renowned artists. Gamers will find T-shirts celebrating Super Mario (particularly the game’s latest film adaptation), Splatoon (this collection showcases squids, octopuses, and more), and Minecraft (depicting the game’s characters, including adventurers, craftsmen, and engineers); animé lovers will find new designs featuring Attack on Titan and Detective Conan and more shirts in collaboration with Dragonball, Pixar, and Pokemon; families can wear matching Peanuts T-shirts (with designs featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Woodstock, and more), the UT Grand Prix (celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary) competition finalists inspired by Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars; art enthusiasts have a rich selection featuring works of Andy Warhol, masterpieces from the Musée du Louvre in France, Ukiyo-e woodblock prints and paintings (with art from Hokusai, Hiroshige, and Kuniyoshi) and a graphic motif based on a Kabuki costume. Prices for the T-shirts start at P790. To celebrate the new line-up, Uniqlo is hosting its annual UT Convention (UT Con) this May, spotlighting all of the various UT content. The UT Con exclusive launch will be on May 17 at the Ground Level of Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall and will be open to Uniqlo App Members until May 18. Together with the event, Uniqlo is also launching a new and improved look for their Megamall store, featuring three levels. For more updates on the latest collection, visit Uniqlo Philippines’ website at uniqlo.com/ph.

Lush launches collaboration with animé One Piece

LUSH Philippines has launched Lush x One Piece, a collaboration with the globally recognized Japanese animé, One Piece. This is Lush’s first ever licensing collaboration on a range of products. The concept of this collaboration was inspired by the words of Monkey D. Luffy, the main character of One Piece, who dreams of becoming The King of the Pirates: “I smell adventure!!!” The collaboration features six products including four bath bombs inspired by the Devil Fruit, which in the story gives mysterious power at one bite. A bubble bar inspired by the straw hat of Luffy and a Knot Wrap (Lush’s reusable gift wrap) featuring the symbolic pirate flag of Luffy and his crew. Lush is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Alabang Town Center, Bonifacio High Street, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Robinsons Magnolia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, and TriNoma. Available also in Zalora and Trunc.com.

Casa Juan celebrates summer with new products

INSPIRED by picturesque Philippine summers, Casa Juan brings two new styles to its homeware range that ring in nostalgia. First are the Philippine Handsome Sunbird Plates. Found mostly in the woody areas of the lowlands and mountain forests, the Philippine Handsome Sunbird is endemic to the Philippines. Its long, curved bill is accentuated by yellow, red, and olive feathers and touches of bright blue. It is rendered on Casa Juan plates as perched on tropical fauna or flowering trees. Then there are the Sorbetes napkin rings. Sorbetes is a type of traditional ice cream made with coconut or carabao’s milk sold out of a distinctive cart by sorbeteros. The Sorbetes napkin rings feature a gilded sorbetes cart.

Ortigas Library images on scarves and more

THE ORTIGAS Foundation Library produces unique items featuring images from its special and rare Filipiniana collections — these items were designed in-house. They range from bags, shirts, and scarves, to stationery items, and more. They are perfect gifts and giveaways for all occasions. The Ortigas Foundation Library shop also has a book section with a lot of interesting topics. Proceeds from the sale of the items will help the library continue its operations and will benefit its history, culture, and art programs and educational development programs of the Ortigas Foundation, Inc. which include public school library donations, lectures, and talks that are free. The library is open to the public with no membership or library fee. For details, visit the Facebook shop, or get in touch with library shop staff Jennifer (santosjd@ortigasfoundation.com.ph). The Ortigas Foundation Library is located at the 2nd Floor McKinley Bldg. (on top on Unimart), Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. It is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5p.m. It is closed on Sundays and holidays. For more information, visit www.ortigasfoundationlibrary.com.ph

Bespoke watches benefit the Louvre

SINCE its founding, Vacheron Constantin has remained consistently committed to art and culture. Initiated in 2019, its special partnership with the Louvre Museum enables it to offer its clients an experience reaching well beyond the simple personalization of a timepiece. Following the example of Les Cabinotiers — Homage to Pierre Paul Rubens, “La lutte pour l’étendard de la Bataille d’Anghiari,” a single-piece edition watch from the Bid for the Louvre auction in 2020, Vacheron Constantin is now proposing a new experiential offer called A Masterpiece on the Wrist. It involves creating a single-piece edition Les Cabinotiers watch with a dial featuring an enamel reproduction of an artwork kept at the Louvre Museum and chosen by the purchaser. Most of these works are not on display. A certificate of authenticity from the museum will certify the reproduction. The experience will be accompanied by a private tour of the Louvre in the company of its experts and the Manufacture Vacheron Constantin to meet its master watchmakers and master artisans.

Summer skin care with Aveeno and Neutrogena

AS SUMMER continues, a person’s skin is even more vulnerable to damage from the sun and heat. That’s why a good skin care regimen that includes cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection can go a long way in achieving and maintaining healthy skin. There are several Aveeno and Neutrogena products that can give summer skin relief. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash, with its Triple Oat formula, is clinically proven to provide superior care and hydration for sensitive skin, locking moisture for up to 24 hours. Pair it with the Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion, which can relieve dry, itchy skin in as fast as 60 seconds, and can moisturize for up to 72 hours. Both lotion and body wash are available in various sizes, with a one-liter option for home use and a 71 ml variant for traveling. The Aveeno Dermexa Daily Body Wash and Emollient Cream is a combination for those dealing with flare-ups caused by extra dry skin. Developed with dermatologists, these products feature a unique formula that combines Prebiotic Triple Oat Complex + Ceramides and is suitable for sensitive and eczema prone skin. These products are fragrance-free and formulated without parabens, phthalates, and dyes, making them a good choice for those with super-sensitive skin who want to enjoy summer. Lightweight moisturizers are good options for summer. Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel is an oil-free gel moisturizer made with hyaluronic acid, designed to bind water to the skin for a supple and smooth complexion. It is absorbed quickly, making it a great base under makeup, while still providing intense and long-lasting moisturization. With its oil-free formula, it’s suitable for both those with dry sensitive skin and those with oily skin. For those with sensitive skin who want to achieve plump, glowing skin this summer, the fragrance-free Neutrogena Hydro Boost Nourishing Cream contains a Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF) complex, it strengthens the skin barrier and delivers more hydration to dehydrated skin. Within two weeks of use, this gentle yet effective cream soothes, re-plumps dry lines, softens and smoothen uneven skin texture, and reveals visibly healthy, glowing skin. Then there is the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum, the brand’s most concentrated hydrating serum yet. Paired with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, this serum instantly absorbs to deliver moisture nine layers deep into the skin’s surface to reveal smooth and supple skin. Its lightweight finish is a boon for anyone prone to breakouts, including those with sensitive or oily skin. It quickly absorbs into the skin, making it ideal for the warmer months when excess sweat and oil can be a concern. Then there is sunscreen which protects the skin from harmful UV rays which can cause sunburn, premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and other skin problems. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ helps maintain the integrity of the skin barrier. It features ingredients which block both UVA and UVB rays, and Dry-Touch Technology that keeps skin shine-free and clog-free. Additionally, its ultra-light, non-shiny finish gives the feeling of having nothing on, perfect for summer. Visit www.neutrogena.com.ph and www.aveeno.com.ph for more information.