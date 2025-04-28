Muji opens largest store in Glorietta

1 of 5

MUJI, the brand known for espousing minimalist lifestyles through its stuff (a charming contradiction), has opened its largest store in the Philippines and its first flagship in the country with three floors worth of things in Glorietta 3 (occupying the former space of Mercury Drug).

Takeshi Akiyosi, president of Muji Philippines, said in a group interview on April 24 that Muji has over 7,000 products to date (it initially had 40 when it opened in Tokyo in 1980). “We have to show the many products, so we needed to make a new location; a big store,” he said. Plans for the new flagship began three years ago, he explained.

“As a part of our brand-building strategy, we are also developing flagship stores in each ASEAN market. These flagship stores are more than just retail locations: they are a space where customers can experience our brand’s identity and values in depth,” said Akihiro Kamogari, officer in charge of Southeast Asia operations and director of business for Muji in Thailand.

Muji Philippines Corp. Marketing Manager Christina Dagdag said, “We also hear a lot of customers asking us to open more stores. Really, what the Muji Philippines brand or company wants is to bridge the gap and to be more accessible… that’s why we’re slowly opening more stores closer to the community.”

The brand, short for Mujirushi Ryohin, translates to “no-brand quality goods.” It opened in 1980 in Aoyama district in Tokyo, amid a consumer boom in newly wealthy Japan. The brand, through its goods that reflect a certain refined roughness, promotes a lifestyle devoid of visual noise. In a 2018 BusinessWorld story, the brand’s Art Director Kenya Hara said, “The brands always want a customer to say, ‘I want to have it. I must have it.’ The only thing that Muji would want the customer to say [is], ‘Muji will do.’”

The 2,600-square-meter store carries 2,500 products out of the brand’s 7,000, including Muji-branded ceramics and tableware. It also houses the largest Muji Coffee Counter in the Philippines (it seats 122), plus the new Muji Bakery.

Its interiors incorporate reclaimed wood from the Philippines, and the Green Plants section has plants sourced from a farm in Batangas. Other sections include the stamp table, embroidery services, in-house alterations, a water refill station, and a service counter. There’s also an exhibit explaining the brand’s philosophy.

“With strong economic growth continuing across this market, we are accelerating our store expansion and aim to build a brand that is more deeply rooted in the everyday lives of the people in each country,” said Mr. Kamogari, highlighting their presence in the ASEAN region. They are currently in five countries in Southeast Asia: the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. “We have recently launched product development, especially here in the ASEAN market, by taking into account in that climate for culture, lifestyle, and beauty preferences.

“Moving forward, we will focus on enhancing our product lineup, and offering these items at affordable price points,” he said. “We think the ASEAN is not simply a destination for business expansion, but as a true partner in building the future together.”

Muji Philippines Corp. is a joint venture between the SSI Group, Inc. and Japan’s Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. Muji has branches at Glorietta 3, Greenbelt 3, Central Square in BGC, Power Plant Mall at Rockwell, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA and Uptown Mall in BGC. — Joseph L. Garcia