Style (04/28/25)

Fashion mentorship program

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), and the Philippine Fashion Coalition (PFC), together with Tetta Ortiz-Matera of LIT Fashion Consultancy, join forces to launch the FASHIONPhilippines Milan Mentorship Program 2025. The initiative features a three-day exhibition in Milan from Sept. 23 to 25, presenting works by 10 Filipino designers and fashion brands who qualify for the program. The exhibit will be held at the Fondazione Sozzani which has hosted exhibits by some of the world’s most famed artists and designers like Yayoi Kusama, Maison Martin Margiela, Zandra Rhodes, and legendary photographers such as Annie Leibovitz, Bruce Weber, and Helmut Newton. The exhibit will coincide with Milan Fashion Week S/S 2026. Prior to the exhibition, the selected Filipino designers and brands will undergo a series of mentoring sessions with a seven-member panel of industry leaders from various segments of the industry. Led by Fondazione Sozzani Creative Director and Milan Fashion Week International New Talent and Brand Ambassador Sara Sozzani-Maino, the mentors are Riccardo Grassi (RG Showroom Founder), Niccolo Pasqualetti (founder of his own brand), Riccardo Terzo (international fashion stylist and consultant), Ryle Tuvierra (digital content creator), Giulia Demitri (buyer for Gaudenzi Boutique), and Helena Boissonnas (from Le Bon Marchè). Designers can submit their applications from April 21 to June 14, through the official FASHIONPhilippines Milan Mentorship Program website (https://fameplus.com/trade_fairs/fashionphilippines-milan). For more details on how to apply and access the application form, visit https://fameplus.com/trade_fairs/fashionphilippines-milan. For updates and inquiries, follow CITEM on Facebook and Instagram and the Philippine Fashion Coalition’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Robinsons summer sale

ROBINSONS Department Store offers summer essentials in its Piece of Summer promo. Running until May 15, customers can enjoy up to 50% off on select items at all Robinsons Department Store branches nationwide and online stores. Plus, they are charged no interest for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000 using their credit card. On top of discounts, customers get free gift certificates for a single-receipt purchase worth P3,500 from 10 a.m. to noon only on May 2 to 4. They also get a chance to win a free vacation for two to Boracay or a Honda Beat 2025 Motorcycle when they shop using Salmon Financial Services. Some of the deals are on swimsuits like the Sassa Scarlet Blaze One-Piece and Angelfish Earthly Aura One-Piece; and accompanying pieces like Stella Accessories’ flowy Skirt Wrap and the Liberte Tote Brina in Brown; Belo Soothing Aqua Hydrating Gel Cream and the Sola Cushion Ultra Matte with SPF 50+, and Colurette’s BFF Eyeshadow Palette; suitcases from Sky Travel and Portgear; and footwear from Privileged and Gallardo. For more updates on the offers, follow Robinsons Department Store on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Scoop makeup treasures with Careline

CARELINE’S latest in-store marketing gimmick is the Careline Fish Tank — a limited-time, interactive experience. Inspired by its viral Careline x SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration, the Careline Fish Tank offers customers the opportunity to scoop up as many makeup items as they can from a fish tank filled with Careline cosmetics — all for P599. Customers are given two trial scoops to test their strategy or try their luck before making one final scoop that determines what they get to take home. However, if they are already satisfied with their haul during the trial round, they can choose to keep that scoop instead. The Careline Fish Tank activation is being held for a limited time at the following locations: LCC Department Store, LCC Mall Legazpi Main (until May 1); W Department Store, Waltermart North EDSA (up to April 30), LCC Department Store, LCC Mall Tabaco (May 8 to 31), and SM Beauty Department Store in SM Sta. Rosa, Laguna (May 8 to 28). For more updates, follow Careline on social media @carelineph.