Style (10/14/24)

NUXE releases new product

NUXE, the creator of Huile Prodigieuse Or, the pioneer of shimmery oils in pharmacies, and a floral version called Huile Prodigieuse Florale, has now created the perfect hybrid of these products: NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale, combining the signature shimmery finish with a floral scent. This dry oil combines floral notes with an ultra-trendy rose gold finish, offering a shimmering glow for all skin types. As an alternative to the solar and sensual notes of Huile Prodigieus Or, this version reveals the uplifting notes of zesty grapefruit, a floral blend of orange blossom and magnolia, and a velvety base of white musk to create a fragrant trail. Like its predecessors, it features the same clean, vegan formula made with natural-origin pearly particles and a blend of seven 100% botanical oils: tsubaki, macadamia, argan, borage, camellia, hazelnut and sweet almond. NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or (P2,350), and the new NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale (P2,350) are exclusively available in select branches of Rustan’s, Beauty Bar, LOOK, and Mitsukoshi Beauty; and online on Rustans.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

Rustan releases 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

RUSTAN has unveiled its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, featuring a curated selection of “new classic” items that blend traditional elegance with a fresh, modern twist. The gifting guide features a range of classic beauty products and tools designed to meet today’s trends and needs, including the Artdeco Refillable Couture Lipstick, nail polishes such as OPI’s Phosphorescent Infinite Shine, Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Moonlit Top Coat, and Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Glazed Top Coat. It also features hair tools such as the BaByliss Air Wand and the VS Sassoon Ultraspeed Professional Hair Dryer. The gifting guide also provides classic men’s fragrances, notably the Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Eau Intense Eau de Toilette and The Scent of Peace for Him Eau de Parfum, as well as other modern classic fashion picks and kitchenware. All brands are exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp. and are available at leading shopping sites and department stores nationwide.

Davao designers hold gala event for local weavers

THE Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation, Inc. (DFDCFI) recently showcased a 100-piece collection at The Stellar Fashion Gala, a fundraising charity event in support of the b.LOOM Project’s weaving communities, in collaboration with the Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, Inc. (MTEFI). Held at the Samal Grand Ballroom at Discovery Samal in Davao, the Luxe Resort collection highlighted the use of Philippine tropical fabrics — abaca, bandala, piña, banana, kawayarn and other textiles — produced alongside the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Textile Research Institute by designers such as Aztec Barba, Dodjie Batu, Emi Englis, Popoy Barba, Edgar Buyan, Egay Ayag, Windel Mira, and Benjie Panizales. The gala served as the launch of the b.LOOM Project, DFDCFI’s initiative to reframe the Davao artisanal weaving brand by realigning to the country’s perceived fashion niche in view of design identity and regenerative sustainability. According to a statement, “The b.LOOM Project is a global artisanal brand manifesting DFDCFI’s distinctive Davao niche in fashion beyond the loom.” Proceeds from the event went to the b.LOOM Project’s Sustainable Enterprise Program on Indigenous and Emerging Artisanal Textile Weaving among Davao Region’s Extra-Mile Creative Communities.