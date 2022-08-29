Style (08/29/22)

1 of 11

Adolfo Dominguez collection tackles Anthropocene

WE live in a time full of pollution, plastics, climate change, we approach the sixth extinction. Adolfo Dominguez’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection intends to be both a social denunciation and a stream of fresh air in human’s obstinate feud against nature. Human actions all over the planet are shown across the collection: rubbish-bag-inspired garments as the epitome of hyper-consumerism, patchwork print dresses based on the eucalyptus leaf, a tree that signifies monoculture and deforestation of the virgin forests, costume jewelry, or crinkle designs that highlight mining and the desertification of the lands. PET plastic bottles embody another perfect example of the Anthropocene, and plastic waste is also transformed into a bag line. Adolfo Dominguez, available at Rustans Makati and Rustans Shangri-La.

Longchamp introduces the Box-Trot bag

WHAT’s the French girl’s definition of the perfect bag? Shape: chic and structured, classic with a twist. Size: large enough for her everyday essentials, but not so big that it weighs her down. Strap: adjustable for different carry options (but preferably hands-free). Hardware: elegant and authentic, the opposite of bling. Now that perfect bag has a name: the Box-Trot by Longchamp. Box-Trot alludes both to Longchamp’s equestrian associations (it was named after the most famous racecourse in Paris) and to the style of the bag itself: a sleek, boxy shape. Crafted from smooth calfskin with a firm, round feel, the Box-Trot’s flap is signed with an intricately worked medallion in pale gold-tone metal featuring the iconic horse and rider. It comes in five colors — black, cognac, orange, lilac, and cypress — and three sizes: a medium cross-body bag with two adjustable shoulder straps for short and long carry (and anything in between); a smaller version with one adjustable shoulder strap; and a mini format with a top handle and a removable shoulder strap. These are complemented by a wallet on a long leather lace. Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5 and Rustans.com.

2 homegrown Filipino brands find success on Lazada

LAZADA has been empowering local beauty and skincare brands to flourish by providing an avenue for Filipinos to easily find and buy the products they’re looking for. Two local brands who have established their presence on the platform are Clocheflame and Apotheke Science. Both were built from the ground up on Lazada. Arianne Amante, 25, established Clocheflame, a local beauty brand providing quality but affordable make-up products for the everyday Filipina. Her inspiration stemming from her college thesis highlighting Filipino’s perception of self-beauty. She opened her shop in 2020, leaving her corporate job to focus on her business full-time. They were immediately listed on LazMall, Lazada’s curated selection of leading international and local brands, establishing their credibility to consumers. To date, some of the Clocheflame’s biggest products include the All-Around Flush, branded as “tan in a tube”; the TLC Spray, a restorative facial mist; and the Dream Filter, a weightless soft-focus pressed powder. Clocheflame also recently launched its newest offering, the Lip Muse, which combines the creamy glide of a balm, the nourishing benefits of a lip oil, and the power of a lipstick. Meanwhile, Apotheke Science started with the founder formulating a salve that would help the skin of patients undergoing chemotherapy heal from the effects of radiation. The product proved to be effective for them, as well as for those who suffered from the effects of eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin. Initially distributed in a hospital, it also worked for doctors and nurses whose skin was damaged from stress and lack of sleep. The salve would eventually be known as the Apotheke Skin Doctor balm, now sought for its anti-aging effects. Following its success, the founders decided to develop more products to serve the wider population in need of effective but affordable skincare solutions. Check out Clocheflame, Apotheke Science, and other brands by visiting Lazada’s website https://www.lazada.com.ph/ and social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/LazadaPhilippines and https://www.instagram.com/LazadaPH/ .

Adidas unveils the new 4DFWD running shoe

INTERNATIONAL shoe brand adidas has unveiled its most advanced running shoe, the 4DFWD. It is designed to move runners in one direction only: forward. It features the industry-first bowtie-shaped lattice midsole which transforms vertical pressure into a horizontal force, providing runners with a non-stop smooth forward transition. To create the shoe, adidas evaluated over five million variations of the lattice structure and combined 18 years of real-world athlete performance data to identify a design that would change the game for runners around the world. It collaborated with its global innovation partner — Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis — to create a precisely fine-tuned midsole which offers a scientifically proven forward motion benefit. Anette Pekol Hosoi, Neil and Jane Pappalardo Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: “When humans run, our forward motion is interrupted every time our foot hits the ground leading to a subtle stop-start motion between strides. This is true for all runners — no matter your ability. At the MIT Sports Lab, we are developing innovative technologies that offer a direct solution for overcoming that intrinsic challenge. And the new 4DFWD does just that.” The new 4DFWD features: a new Continental outsole which provides extra grip in any weather condition; an all-new Primeknit+ and engineered mesh upper construction has been introduced for an extra-supportive and snug fit; the 4DFWD midsole which delivers 23% more cushioning than previous 4D midsole generations. The shoe launches in a number of colorways including a Carbon Cloud White, and Impact Orange iteration for men, and Grey Five, and Cloud White colorway for women. The shoe is priced at P12,000 and will be available to buy from Sept. 1. To find out more, visit: www.adidas.com/4dfwd-running.

Mochi-mochi skin via Hada Labo Shirojyun

JAPAN’s No. 1 face lotion brand, Hada Labo, focuses on giving tired, lackluster skin that crystal bright, hydrated glow which some call mochi-mochi with its Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion. This product has a unique formula that combines the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid with brightening ingredients, so it doesn’t only keep the skin hydrated and bouncy, but it also addresses freckles and skin pigmentation, helps rebalance skin tone, and restores skin radiance. This face lotion contains two types of hyaluronic acid that form a layer of barrier on the skin’s surface to prevent moisture loss and enhance the absorption of other skincare ingredients, all while penetrating deeply into the skin to provide moisture into the inner skin layers. It is infused with Vitamins C and E that are known for soothing and relieving discomfort after sun exposure. Vitamin C is a popular skin brightening ingredient that is known for fading dark spots, reducing redness and dullness, and evening out the skin tone. Vitamin E, meanwhile, can help protect skin from discoloration. It’s also linked to minimizing the appearance of scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. The face lotion, suitable for normal as well as for oily and combination skin, should be patted on to the skin twice a day after cleansing. For more beauty and skincare tips, visit hadalabo.com.ph and follow @HadaLaboPH on Facebook and Instagram.

Gap holds denim recycling drive

INSPIRED by the Gap for Good initiatives, Gap Philippines once again mounts its Recycle Your Blues campaign which is ongoing until Aug. 31 at the following Gap stores: Alabang Town Center, Glorietta 4, Shangri-la Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Trinoma, and Abreeza in Davao. Donate old denim jeans at any Gap store and get 40% off on regular-priced jeans. One pair of denim jeans donated will entitle the customer to one 40% off voucher valid on one pair of denim jeans. Any pair of jeans will be accepted as long as it is sanitized and reusable. In 2019, 755 pairs of jeans were collected in just three days, all given to children in shelters and impoverished communities. This year, Gap is partnering with Goodwill Philippines, Inc., a non-profit civic organization committed to the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and the disadvantaged through skill empowerment. Livelihood programs have been in place for years, most notably their upcycling program on donated old fabrics from donors around the metro.

HABI focuses on abaca with weavers tilt

WITH the continued success of its Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving Competition, HABI Philippine Textile Council is training the spotlight, through a new contest, on a textile material that’s deeply rooted in Filipino culture and history: abaca. For the first time, as part of its Likhang HABI Market Fair in October, HABI is introducing the Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Competition, which is open to all local abaca weavers raring to showcase their artistry using this fiber. The competition is inspired by its namesake, who actively encouraged the use of Filipino textiles, and is mother to popular haute couture 1970s fashion designer Gang Gomez, now known as Dom Martin Gomez, OSB. As the main man behind this competition, Gomez says the main goal of the event is to revive and encourage the weaving of abaca cloth, as practiced in Mindanao among the T’boli and other indigenous groups, the Visayas, and the Bicol region where the plant grows well. “There is nothing like competition to stimulate our artisans’ creativity to strengthen and grow that industry,“ said Adelaida Lim, HABI president, in a statement. To join the Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Competition, participants must submit a panel measuring at least six meters long. There are no restrictions on the width; however, entries must be made of 100% abaca and be based on a traditional pattern and/or weaving technique. Each entry must also have a title, a detailed description, and a photograph showing the weaver working on his/her entry. Entries must be packed with care and submitted to the HABI Office at 962 May Street, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. Deadline for submission is on Sept. 30. Three winners will be announced at the Likhang HABI Market Fair slated Oct. 14-16 this year. They will each receive a prize of P50,000. The entries will be exhibited as part of the fair and sold, should the contestants agree. These pieces will be displayed alongside entries of the Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving Competition, making them officially part of a HABI Market Fair annual tradition. As with its piña weaving competition, HABI hopes to inspire mainstream fashion retailers, through this abaca weaving contest, to patronize abaca just as they do the piña cloth, in order to keep alive local textile creations and the use of natural fibers. Interested parties may call HABI at 0921-849-6974 or send an e-mail to support@habiphilippinetextilecouncil.com for more information.