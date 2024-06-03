Style (06/03/24)

1 of 3

Fendi releases fragrances

FOR the first time in its history, Fendi unveils a complete collection of fragrances as the centenary of the Roman Maison draws near. This olfactory story goes back to 1925, when Adele Casagrande and her husband Edoardo Fendi opened a fur and leather goods workshop in Rome. Quentin Bisch, Fanny Bal, and Anne Flipo crafted the fragrances that the maison’s creators have imagined. The seven new fragrances were inspired by members of the Fendi family: Casa Grande by co-founder Adele Casagrande, while another, Perché no (“Why not?” in Italian) is inspired by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear. She created what is arguably the brand’s most famous piece: the Baguette bag, still all the rage today after its 1997 release. These will use orange blossom absolute from Tunisia, tonka bean from Brazil, bergamot from the Calabria region in Italy, Atlas cedar, patchouli from Indonesia, Damask rose from Turkey, and vanilla from Madagascar, among others. Master glassmakers crafted a refillable bottle where high-precision gouging sculpts one of the arches of Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana. The design of the bottle, its brass details and the delicacy of its cap signed by the iconic FF, recall the founders’ initial credo: master the material and offer it its purest, noblest expression. These fragrances will be exclusively available in Fendi boutiques and at fendi.com from June 20.

Rustan’s holds end-of-season sale

STARTING May 31 and running through June 16, Rustan’s offers deals both in-store and online, with discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of select brands across all categories. Clothing brands with discounts include Pedro Del Hierro, North Sails, Black Halo, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, and Damiani. For the home, Bugatti, Lladro, and Swarovski offer bargains, while for beauty, one can snag deals at L’Occitane, Mario Badescu, Malin+Goetz, Sisley, Stila, Grown Alchemist, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Neal’s Yard Remedies, and Jane Iredale. Visit Rustan’s branches in Makati, Shangri-la Plaza mall, Alabang, Gateway, and Cebu.

Sally Hansen holds 6.6 sale

SALLY HANSEN’s nail products will be on sale for up to 40% off during the 6.6. Sale on Lazada from June 5 to 10. There will also be Buy One, Get One deals on select shades of the Good. Kind. Pure. and Xtreme Wear collections. Sally Hansen’s Good. Kind. Pure. collection is the brand’s first 100% vegan nail polish. The plant-based formula delivers a rich, smooth, and even coat on nails. Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear, meanwhile, offers vibrant and shiny shades along with a chip-resistant, fade-resistant, and waterproof coat. Sally Hansen is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp. and is available in-store at Rustan’s (Makati, Alabang, Shangri-La Plaza), The Landmark (BGC), leading branches of SM, and online at Rustans.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

LVMH has a new extended partnership with Alibaba

THE LVMH Group and Chinese e-commerce and technology company Alibaba Group have announced an extended partnership leveraging Alibaba’s cloud technologies, through AI-powered innovations in retail and on-line with Tmall. LVMH is behind brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, and Loro Piana, among others. Meanwhile, the Tmall Luxury Pavilion is a Chinese luxury online shopping platform. The partnership “will enable LVMH to increase its Omnichannel, Data, and Tech presence in China,” said a statement. Eddie Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group, said: “This comprehensive partnership has elevated the retail experience for LVMH’s customers worldwide, including China-based consumers on Tmall.” LVMH has begun integrating Alibaba Cloud’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including Qwen, Alibaba’s proprietary large language model, and Model Studio (Bailian), a comprehensive AI model building platform. Moving forward, LVMH will get access to a broader array of Alibaba Cloud’s technologies and products to further optimize its business operations, enhance customer insights, and streamline its supply chain management processes to address Chinese market. The strategic partnership between the two was initiated in 2019. Since then, LVMH has implemented Alibaba Cloud’s data management tool, Dataphin, to power “LVMH ATOM” China — a bespoke platform designed by LVMH to deliver personalized services tailored to its expanding Chinese customer base. Furthermore, LVMH has leveraged Alibaba Cloud’s machine learning platform, PAI, to develop customized services that cater to the distinct tastes of Chinese consumers across all its brands. To date, LVMH has successfully introduced around 30 maisons in partnership with Tmall Luxury Pavilion to leverage Alibaba’s digital capabilities for engaging experiences such as 3D product displays, virtual try-on, and livestreaming. Both parties have also expanded the collaboration on various omni-retail initiatives, including digital recreation of renowned luxury venues, product debuts, membership programs, and personalized consultations.