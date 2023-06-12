Style (06/12/23)

1 of 2

COS collaborates with Stephen Doherty

COS’ latest collaboration is with Manchester-based, multi-disciplinary artist Stephen Doherty. Limited-edition pieces adorned with exclusive floral artwork, crafted using Mr. Doherty’s unique ink and water technique, evoke the epitomé of summer dressing. The 17-piece collection features Doherty’s florals reimagined on canvas of silk and linen, transforming classic COS silhouettes. Set dressing is embraced throughout the capsule, with each garment designed to be interchanged and styled in endless ways, dressed up or down to suit the mood or occasion. Delicately beaded embroidery embellishes bandeau tops, while unique waistband finishes provide versatile styling and a functional element to the collection. The floral print is also embraced on accessories, reworked onto a leather mule and silk scarves. The capsule is available online and at the COS Store at SM Aura Premier.

Fendi turns to astrology in capsule collection

FOR SUMMER 2023, Fendi introduces the Astrology capsule, a swim and beachwear collection created for every star sign under the sun. The summer collection draws on iconic collections from the House’s archives — Spring/Summer 1990 and Spring/Summer 1993 — alongside key codes established by Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear Kim Jones. It features pieces adapted from Fendi’s recent ready-to-wear offering which can be worn from day to night in a palette of white, pink, blue, brown, orange and black with written signs of the zodiac (in English and Italian) and astrological prints originally drawn by Karl Lagerfeld. There are draped satin kaftans and dresses as well as separates and blousons featuring the Astrology print, all designed to be layered over swimwear. There is also an array of languid summer knits — from airy crochet dresses subtly inset with the FF logo, to body-skimming viscose and boyish cashmere jumpers. Sun-bleached denim and silk jersey complete the offer. Menswear by Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi adopts a similar energy: louche tailoring and slouching fits for the season. Astrology-printed silk shirts, nylon boardshorts, and jersey Ts make the perfect beachfront wardrobe while silk and cotton separates, alongside denim and gabardine outerwear, present elevated accompaniments. For both men and women, there are accessories matching the collection, including bags and footwear and jewelry. Fendi has shops at Greenbelt 3 and The Shoppes at Solaire.

Rustan’s in-store perks for Father’s Day and Men’s Month

FOR FATHER’S DAY and Men’s Month, drop by the Rustan’s men’s department within the month of June to enjoy in-store perks including exclusive promos and activities. Rustan’s has a variety of gift options for Father’s Day including a breezy and colorful shirt from Faherty. A new addition to Rustan’s Man’s lineup, Faherty is a US-based clothing brand known for using soft premium fabrics perfect for barbecues, picnics, game nights, and more. For the eternal boy scout, Lexon is a good place to start with its variety of compact flashlights that can comfortably fit a jean pocket. Innostyle is also an ideal choice for wireless essentials like the PowerGo Magnetic, a powerbank that allows magnetic snap-ang-go charging, high-speed USB charging, and trickle charging mode for low-power devices. For a workstation upgrade, there is a laptop and smartwatch stand from Laut. Mophie is also a good option with its 3-in-1 charging pads, making it a lot easier to maintain full battery percentage across earbuds, smartphones, and smartwatches. These are just some of the possible Father’s Day gifts available at Rustan’s. Meanwhile, ongoing until June 18 is the End of Season Sale and 0% installment for three months (for a minimum spend) on all men’s brands. Additionally, select men’s brands will continue to offer discounts of up to 50% off until June 30. Shoppers also receive a special freebie for every minimum single receipt purchase of P5,000 at Rustan’s Men’s. There are two kinds of prizes that customers can choose from: a live caricature or a mini illustration workshop. Looking for something wacky to give to dad? The live caricature is the way to go! Catch it from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rustans Makati and Cebu on June 17; Rustan’s Shangri-la on June 25; Rustan’s Alabang on June 18; and Rustan’s Gateway on June 17. For the same minimum single receipt purchase amount, get together at the mini-illustration workshop on June 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rustan’s Shangri-la. There will be more activities and pop-ups on June 15 to 30: tasting booths for wine, whisky, and coffee; a quirky photowall with a Polaroid photographer; and the Rustan’s Man 2.0 pop-up at Rustan’s Alabang Town Center activity area on July 20 to 23.