Entertainment News (10/15/24)

Drag Race Philippines crowns 3rd season winner

THE winner of the third season of Drag Race Philippines is Maxie. Aside from the title of being the Philippines’ Next Drag Superstar, she received a grand prize of P1 million and a year’s supply of makeup products from Anastasia Beverly Hills. This all came after Maxie competed in a final lip sync for the crown against runner-up Khianna. The entire third season of Drag Race Philippines is available via HBO GO.

The Bloomfields releases new single ahead of show

IN TIME for their 20th anniversary show this month, The Bloomfields have dropped “Get Up,” a new single that the band originally wrote in 2019. Built around a single-chord jam, the song draws inspiration from 1960s psychedelic rock. The track brims with a heavy dose of loud, droning guitars and hypnotic soundscapes, providing a stark contrast to their more pop-leaning work. The indie pop/rock outfit will be performing the song live for the very first time at Byaheng Mahiwaga: The Bloomfields 20th Anniversary Gig, happening on Oct. 25 at Fin and Claw, Timog Ave., Quezon City.

Rain, Hwasa, and BINI in the IAM Worldwide concert

P-POP girl group BINI will be sharing the concert stage with Korean singer-actor Rain and Mamamoo member Hwasa on Oct. 20. The three are the chosen guest acts for the 7th anniversary of network marketing company IAM Worldwide, to be held in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Oct. 20. Organized by Wilbros Live, the concert will serve as a warm-up for the Pinoy girl group as they prepare for their three-day November concert Grand BINIverse in November at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

StageDoor adds 2nd night of Musical Theatre Rave

FOLLOWING overwhelming demand, StageDoor by GMG Productions has announced the Musical Theatre Rave: Encore, a second night of the sold-out Musical Theatre Rave. The event aims to merge the magic of Broadway with a high-energy dance floor, making it the ultimate celebration for theater lovers. Originally scheduled for one night only on Oct. 26 at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater in BGC, the event will now have a second night on Oct. 27 at the same venue. The second night is open to attendees ages 12 and up, with tickets priced at P1,500 for adults (including two complimentary drinks) and P999 for juniors (no complimentary drinks). A special Family Bundle (two adults and two juniors) will also be available for P4,500. For more information, visit StageDoor’s social media pages.

The Rest Is Noise PH to hold Halloween Special

INDIE production outfit The Rest Is Noise PH will be throwing a Halloween party this month. It will feature Thai alternative pop trio KIKI as the headliner, in their first performance in the Philippines. The Bangkok-based band is known for catchy songs that blend pop and funk elements with groovy basslines, colorful synths, hip-hop elements, and soulful vocals. Other acts on the bill include Filipino drag star M1ss Jade So, whose run on the second season of Drag Race Philippines captivated fans all over the world, and AXEAN Festival alumni Munimuni and CRWN. DJ guests will be Davao-based hip-hop collective Playertwo and Chain Messages. “The Rest Is Noise Halloween Special” will take place at Sari-Sari Cocktails in Makati City on Oct. 27, from 7 p.m. onwards. Early bird tickets are available in limited quantities via bit.ly/kikimanila.

Ely Buendia launching album with full-length show

OPM legend Ely Buendia will be celebrating the release of his upcoming album, Method Adaptor, with an official launch at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City on Nov. 8, from 7 p.m. onwards. Aside from Mr. Buendia himself, the stage will be graced by a wide roster of artists under Offshore Music, such as Ligaya Escueta, ALYSON, Carousel Casualties, and Aviators. Presented by Gabi Na Naman Productions, Ely Buendia: Method Adaptor Album Launch will debut the songs off Mr. Buendia’s new record for the first time in a live setting, with special surprises in terms of production and repertoire. Pre-sale tickets are available via bit.ly/elybuendia123block.

British acid jazz band Incognito live in Manila

FANS of the British acid jazz band, Incognito, are in for a treat as the group is set to perform live in Manila for the first time after 10 years, on Nov. 10, at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. The group is known for their smooth blend of jazz, funk, and soulful sounds as their signature style, led by frontman Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick. The concert is presented by Ovation Productions. Tickets are available at ticketnet.com.ph.

Rakuten Viber brings back Backstage Pass Live

HOMEGROWN acts will be placed in the spotlight by Rakuten Viber in a free gig on Nov. 15 at the Brooklyn Warehouse in Manila. The lineup will include P-pop icons Josh Cullen of SB19 and KAIA, popular indie bands The Juans and One Click Straight, and pop-R&B star jikamarie. Tickets are available through Viber’s Backstage Pass Channel, where there will be a daily raffle giveaway until Nov. 10.

McDonald’s Stripes Run to host family and pets run

MCDONALD’S Philippines recently opened registration for its annual family fun run. Held since 2010, McDonald’s Stripes Run has been welcoming thousands of runners, now including their pets, all for the benefit of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Philippines. This year, it will happen on Dec. 1 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, with proceeds going to RMHC’s Bahay Bulilit Learning Centers across the country. Participants can choose from 10km, 5km, 3km, and 1km runs. There is also a 1km Fur Category for those bringing along pets. Each participant will receive a race kit to wear on race day, inclusive of race singlet, socks for kids and adults, a race map, bib, a breakfast meal on race day, and a finisher’s token. Participants can register at RaceRoster.com: bit.ly/StripesRun2024.

LOVER: An Eras Tour Experience coming to Manila

A TAYLOR SWIFT-INSPIRED concert is heading to the Philippines on Dec. 15. Lover: An Eras Tour Experience will be held at the New Frontier Theater, Quezon City, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect a recreation of Ms. Swift’s legendary Eras Tour and hear the greatest hits of the pop superstar, as brought to life by Texas-based performer Charity Eden. Lover has had performances worldwide, with sold-out shows in Japan, Kuwait, and across North America. The show is presented by Concert Republic, with tickets available at all TicketNet outlets and online. Prices range from P2,750 to P4,500.