Entertainment News (08/25/23)

Ayala Malls Cinemas presents World Cinema Festival

AYALA Malls Cinemas’ latest A-List Series, which is ongoing until Aug. 29, exclusively presents feature films from prestigious festivals around the globe, in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). The latest in the A-List Series is composed of films that have won multiple awards in the Cannes Film Festival, the BAFTA Awards, the Oscars, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. The films are: Aftersun, a BAFTA winner for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer and Director (Charlotte Wells), which takes viewers through the lens of memories between father and daughter; Close, the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival (2022) it follows two 13-year-old best friends whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart; Corsage, a fictional account of one year in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria (played by Vicky Krieps who won the Best Performance in the 2022 Cannes Film Festival), when she turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman; and, Return To Seoul, about an impulsive travel decision by an adoptee raised in France to visit friends at South Korea (Park Ji-Minwon 2022’s Best New Performance at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards along with Davy Chou who also bagged the Best Director award). Tickets can be booked at the Ayala Malls Cinemas at Manila Bay Cinema, Greenbelt 3, Trinoma, Solenad, Capitol Central, Central Bloc, Centrio Cinema, Abreeza and Harbor Point. Admission prices at P250 in Metro Manila and P200 in provinces.

The Flash premieres Aug. 25 on HBO GO

Coming to HBO GO on Aug. 25 is Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Flash. Directed by Andy Muschietti (IT films, Mama) the film sees Ezra Miller reprise their role as Barry Allen in the DC superhero’s first standalone feature film. Worlds collide when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. The Flash ensemble includes Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton. The Flash can be streamed or downloaded on HBO GO starting Aug. 25.

2-part Rebel Moon debuts on Netflix in December

THE SCIENCE fiction story Rebel Moon will debut on Netflix in December, with the second part streaming in April 2024. Created by Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, Rebel Moon is about a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy which finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. She assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge against the Mother World. Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of “Jimmy.” Part 1 will be released on Dec. 22, and Part 2 on April 19, 2024. For details visit www.netflix.com/RebelMoon.

JAIN goes global with her viral smash

French pop singer JAIN is the latest addition to the international acts who have experienced resurgence in popularity, thanks to her global hit “Makeba,” which has recently peaked at No. 8 on Spotify’s Viral 50 — Philippines a few weeks ago. Originally released in 2015 as part of her debut album, Zanaka via Spookland Records and Sony Music France, the track is spreading across the world. Its traction in short video app, TikTok even inspired a dance trend with Filipino celebs and influencers Regine Tolentino, Kitty & Kakai, and Fabe Twinz hopping on the viral wave. With 4 million creations and 6 billion views on TikTok over the past three weeks, the track is now rising in charts across the board. “Makeba” has just reached No. 1 on the Global Shazam Chart, and it’s charting across 152 markets worldwide. The track has also entered the Top 200 Global Chart and is currently charting in 23 countries on Spotify, as well as in 36 markets on Apple Music. Combining odes to South African singer and civil rights activist Miriam Makeba with throbbing club-beats and fade-outs, the distinctive “ooohe” vocal hook became a powerful gimmick that spearheaded the trend. Born in France and primarily raised in the United Arab Emirates and Congo, JAIN released her debut album Zanaka in 2015. The album sold over 1 million copies worldwide, and the singles “Come” and “Makeba” from the LP quickly climbed the charts. The latter earned JAIN her first Grammy nomination for “Best Music Video” in 2018. In 2018, her sophomore album Souldier (2018) reached No. 1 in France and achieved double platinum status, while the single “Alright” was certified diamond. That same year, Rolling Stone named JAIN an “Artist You Need To Know.” Earlier this year, JAIN released her new album The Fool, an international pop and folk album which chronicles the various stages one experiences during a fresh start: fear, excitement, innocence, doubts, letting go and epiphany. JAIN’s “Makeba” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Spookland Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

Steve Aoki announces 10th studio album

ARTIST and producer Steve Aoki has announced his 10th studio LP HiROQUEST: Double Helix which will be released on Nov. 17. Featuring collaborations with Paris Hilton, Akon, Ángela Aguilar, Danna Paola, Greeicy, Galantis, JJ Lin, Hayley Kiyoko, Galantis, Timmy Trumpet, and John Martin, the album is an extension of the genre-expanding universe Aoki introduced on 2022’s HiROQUEST: Genesis. Recorded primarily in Las Vegas and Miami, HiROQUEST: Double Helix embraces a sense of nostalgia for the early days of Aoki’s career while also pushing dance music into the future. Arriving alongside the announcement is a remake of Akon’s 2003 hit “Locked Up” with French producer duo TRINIX. Aoki and Akon hit the studio to create a modernized version of the club classic, integrating Akon’s freshly cut vocals and Aoki’s signature dancefloor-ready electro production. The song is also accompanied by a new claymation music video. For more information visit SteveAoki.com.