Entertainment News (11/25/22)

Sarah Brightman cancels PHL Christmas concert

The Philippine leg of English soprano Sarah Brightman’s A Christmas Symphony tour has been canceled. “It is with deep regret to announce that Sarah Brightman’s A Christmas Symphony show in Manila on Dec. 7th at the Araneta Coliseum has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. Sarah looks forward to returning to the Philippines in the near future,” a post on Ms. Brightman’s Facebook page said. Customers can refund their tickets at the TicketNet main office at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. For more information, call 8911-5555 or e-mail info@ticketnet.com.ph

Christmas Concert at The Pen returns

The Peninsula Manila ushers in the holiday season with the return of the Christmas Concert at The Pen, featuring the talents of soprano Jade Rubis Riccio, The Voice Philippines alumnus Poppert Bernadas, the French children’s choir Les Petits Chanteurs a la Croix de Bois, and musical theater star Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo who will host, with the Manila Symphony Orchestra under the baton of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. After a hiatus of two years, one of Metro Manila’s most enduring holiday traditions — The Peninsula Manila’s Christmas Concert at The Pen — returns on Dec. 4, Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m., as The Lobby of The Peninsula Manila will once again resound with the joyous sounds of Christmas as it is transformed into a concert hall. The hotel’s 37th Christmas concert will be conducted by Mr. Cayabyab for the first time. The concert will feature Christmas carols, Broadway love songs, and Gershwin classics. For The Lobby patrons, confirmed seating will be provided at P20,000 for a table of four (with a deluxe set festive merienda) or P50,000 for a table of 10 (with a deluxe set festive merienda and two bottles of Champagne). Seating at The Upper Lobby will be on first-come, first serve basis with a P3,000 consumable fee per person (with a set festive merienda). Prices include VAT, a 10% service charge, and applicable local taxes. For inquiries or reservations, call 887-2888, extensions 6691 or 6694 (Restaurant Reservations) or e-mail DiningPMN@peninsula.com.

Bryan Adams returns to PHL

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has announced that the Asia leg of his So Happy It Hurts Tour will include a concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 15, 2023. The local leg is presented by Wilbros Live. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 25, 10 a.m., via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide. Mr. Adams has performed for over four decades, during which time he has released 16 studio albums. This year alone, he has released two new studio albums: So Happy It Hurts and Pretty Woman – The Musical.

GMA, YouTube collaborate on Christmas special

GMA Public Affairs is collaborating with YouTube on an original series called Pinoy Christmas In Our Hearts. Anchoring on Filipino Christmas traditions such as noche buena, simbang gabi, and caroling among others, the four-part series will feature OFW YouTube content creators who are coming home for the first time since the pandemic. Mainstream creators and celebrities including Ninong Ry, Small Laude, and Jessica Soho will also join the series to share uniquely Pinoy Christmas content on YouTube. The project comes on the heels of GMA Public Affairs crossing the 20-million-subscriber milestone on YouTube last month. Currently, the channel has amassed 12.7 billion views since 2009. It likewise recorded 1.1 billion hours of watched videos as of this writing. Each of the four episodes of Pinoy Christmas In Our Hearts will drop weekly starting this December on the GMA Public Affairs YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/gmapublicaffairs).

HBO’s The White Lotus gets 3rd season

HBO’s Emmy-winning anthology series The White Lotus, from Mike White, will return for a third installment following a new group of guests at another White Lotus property. The first installment, which premiered July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, the most wins of any program that year. The second installment, set in Sicily, debuted on Oct. 31 and will conclude on Dec. 12. The series hit an all-time weekly high, ranking as the No. 1 title overall on HBO Max. Stream or download The White Lotus Season 1 and Season 2 on HBO GO.

Space-Ta releases new album

ELECTRONIC avant-pop artist Space-Ta has released his full-length debut album, Flight of the White Rekusasu. The eight-track record incorporates genre-blurring soundscapes with intricate beats and retro-futurist production. Flight of the White Rekusasu is available on digital platforms worldwide.