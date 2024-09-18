Malls are a go-to place for pets and their fur parents in the Philippines, a country where – per Statista in August 2024 – 6.6% of households own a cat and over 11 million people have a dog.

Here are the pet policies of some of the country’s malls:

Be mindful of pets

SM Supermalls, Araneta City, Robinsons Malls, and Ayala Malls allow pets on their premises if they are fully supervised.

Wearing diapers is “highly encouraged” in SM Supermalls, Araneta City, and in the Ayala Malls with a lax tier pet policy. Diapers are required, however, in Robinsons Malls and in the Ayala Malls with a limited tier pet policy.

Each mall under Ayala Malls’ hybrid tier pet policy has different rules on diaper use.

Pet IDs are also required in Ayala Malls, Araneta City, and Robinsons Malls.

SM Supermalls

Pets should always be on a leash, in a carrier/stroller, or hand carried. Dogs are only allowed to be off-leash at the Paw Park.

Pet owners should be able to always maintain control over their pets.

On escalators, pets should be hand-carried or placed in a pet-carrier.

On elevators, pets should be placed on a short leash.

Robinsons Malls

Pets must be kept on a leash, carried, or placed in a carrier/stroller while inside the mall. When walking pets inside the mall, the leash must be kept short and not exceed one meter in length.

Pets must be carried when riding the escalators and put on a short leash when using the elevators.

Ayala Malls

Unless falling under the prohibited areas, small pets are allowed in the hallway or common areas of the malls in the limited and lax tiers. They should still be inside a stroller or a carry-on bag regardless.

An Ayala-run mall in the hybrid tier, meanwhile, has the sole discretion on where pets are allowed.

Araneta City

The size of dogs and cats is not regulated, although pet owners must be able to maintain control over them during their visit.

Pets are allowed in all escalators. Owners are required to always carry their pets when riding up and down the escalator.

Pets are allowed in all elevators. Owners are required to keep their pets on a very short leash when riding up and down the elevator to avoid accidents.

Clean up after them

Fur parents are required to clean up after their pets.

Robinsons Malls

Wipe off urine or pick up droppings and put them in a sealed plastic bag before disposal.

SM Supermalls

Properly dispose of pet waste in sealed bags.

Ayala Malls

Pet owners must remove, clean up, and dispose of any pet feces, waste, and litter by their pets in any area within the mall. They are required to pick up their pets’ waste or clean off their urine using wet wipes. They are then expected to put the dirty wet wipes inside a disposable bag prior to throwing them in pet waste bins.

Araneta City

All owners must make sure to take away, sanitize, and dispose of any droppings, refuse, or debris left behind by their animals in the mall area. It is required that they wipe up urine with damp cloths. These soiled wipes must be put into a disposable sack before being thrown away in the designated bins within the shopping center.

Off-limits areas

Each mall has areas where pets are not allowed.

SM Supermalls

Stores and restaurants have the right to implement their own pet policies.

Pets shall not be allowed inside or around children’s play areas.

Pets (except guide dogs) shall not be allowed inside the chapel or mass area.

In dining areas like the food hall or food court, pets should not be placed on top of tables and chairs.

In restrooms, pets should not be placed on the diaper changer or baby seats.

Robinsons Malls

Pets are not allowed in cinemas, chapels, and other areas management may identify.

Pet owners must observe and follow the separate pet policies of mall tenants.

Pets should not be placed on top of dining tables and chairs.

Ayala Malls

Pets are prohibited within a ten-meter radius from an identified children’s equipment and playground.

Other prohibited areas are those where a notice or signage is visible that such area/s is/are prohibited to pets.

Araneta City

Pets are only allowed inside merchant stores and restaurants with Pet Pals stickers at the entrance.

Update vaccination status

All four have also specified the necessity of pet vaccination.

SM Supermalls

Ensure pets are properly vaccinated as required by law and health regulations.

Robinsons Malls

Pets must be adequately vaccinated before bringing them to the mall.

Ayala Malls

Pet owners shall ensure that their pets are properly licensed and inoculated as may be required by ordinance, law, health regulations, or the malls’ guidelines. Pets which are first-time entrants and without updated vaccination records as may be required will not be permitted to enter.

Araneta City

All those who own a furry friend must ensure their animals are properly licensed and have up-to-date inoculations as required by ordinances, laws, or health regulations. All necessary vaccinations are expected to be acquired to protect the animal and those around them.

Responsible pet ownership

SM Supermalls said that any person bringing their dogs into the mall assumes all liability, responsibility, and associated risks, jointly and individually, for any damage, disease, or injury to persons, other dogs, and/or property.

Robinsons Malls adds that pets that are “aggressive or visibly sick” will not be allowed inside the mall. Mall security reserves the right to ask pet owners to bring their pets outside the mall premises should the pet exhibit behavior that may harm customers or damage mall properties.

Ayala Malls’ pet policy includes a table with a list of violations alongside their corresponding fines and penalties.

Pet Pawlicies:

SM Supermalls: CLICK HERE

Ayala Malls: CLICK HERE

Robinson’s Mall:

– Patricia B. Mirasol