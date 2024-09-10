THE 6th Sinag Maynila film festival, also the first edition since the pandemic, saw J.E. Tiglao’s family drama Her Locket emerged as the night’s big winner, bagging a total of seven awards including Best Film.

The film — which follows an aging Filipino-Chinese woman Jewel Ouyang (played by Rebecca Chuaunsu), who recalls memories from her past amid the throes of dementia, with her caregiver Teresa (played by Elora Españo) at her side — participated in the Marche Du Film section of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Aside from being named as the Best Film in Sinag Maynila, Her Locket’s other awards that night were Best Director for J.E. Tiglao, Best Actress for Ms. Chuaunsu, Best Supporting Actress for Ms. Españo, Best Screenplay for J.E. Tiglao and Maze Miranda, Best Cinematography for Jag Concepcion, and Best Production Design for James Rosendal.

The awarding ceremony was held at the Manila Metropolitan Theater in Ermita, Manila, on Sept. 8.

The Gospel of the Beast, which opened the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival last month, picked up two awards at Sinag Maynila: Best Actor for Ronnie Lazaro and Best Supporting Actor for Jansen Magpusao.

The film tells the tale of impoverished teenager Mateo (played by Mr. Magpusao) succumbing to a life of violence with the help of his uncle Berto (played by Mr. Lazaro).

Alvin Yapan’s horror film Talahib was given the People’s Choice Award.

Bagging the Best Editing award was the action thriller Banjo, Sarangani Province-based writer, director, and editor Bryan Wong’s first foray in a major film festival.

The shorts category saw As the Moth Flies by Gayle Oblea prevail over nine other entries while the winning documentary was INO by Ranniel Semana. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

And the winner is…

HERE is the full list of winners at the 2024 Sinag Maynila Film Festival awards night which was held on Sept. 8.

Best Film: Her Locket

People’s Choie Award: Talahib

Best Director: J.E. Tiglao (Her Locket)

Best Actor: Ronnie Lazaro (The Gospel of the Beast)

Best Actress: Rebecca Chuaunsu (Her Locket)

Best Supporting Actor: Jansen Magpusao (The Gospel of the Beast)

Best Supporting Actress: Elora Españo (Her Locket)

Best Screenplay: J.E. Tiglao and Maze Miranda (Her Locket)

Best Cinematography: Jag Concepcion (Her Locket)

Best Editing: Bryan Wong (Banjo)

Best Production Design: James Rosendal (Her Locket)

Best Ensemble Acting: Her Locket

Best Short Film: Gayle Oblea’s As the Moth Flies

2nd Best Short Film: Kyd Torato’s Bisan Abo Mabilin

3rd Best Short Film: Franky Arrocena’s Ang Maniniyot ni Papa Jesus

Best Documentary: Ranniel Semana’s INO

Documentary Jury Prize: Jeninah Denise A. Domingo’s Pag-ibig ang Mananaig; Chuck Escasa’s Ghosts of Kalantiaw