MANILA WATER Co., Inc., through its non-East Zone subsidiary Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Inc. (MWPV), has inaugurated a water treatment plant (WTP) in Davao del Norte that will supply 1,300 cubic meters of treated water per day to locators at Anflo Industrial Estate.

Developed and operated by MWPV’s operating unit Estate Water, the WTP is designed to treat up to 2,300 cubic meters of raw water per day, Manila Water said in a media release on Tuesday.

Using advanced purification technologies such as a degasifier and reverse osmosis system, the facility is capable of producing high-quality treated water to support the estate’s growing demand and enhance operational efficiency.

“As one of Estate Water’s flagship projects, the WTP reflects a broader vision to deliver efficient, reliable, and environmentally sustainable water services across its network of townships and private developments,” the company said.

Manila Water said there are plans for future upgrades and expansions to meet increasing demand and extend service coverage.

Anflo Industrial Estate is a 63-hectare economic zone developed by real estate firm Damosa Land, Inc., which currently hosts 24 locators, including local and multinational companies engaged in food processing, packaging, warehousing, and logistics.

“This partnership with Estate Water reflects our long-term vision for Anflo Industrial Estate — to be a model of sustainable and future-ready industrial development. Reliable water infrastructure is a cornerstone of any thriving industrial hub, and this new Water Treatment Plant ensures that our locators have access to the resources they need to grow, innovate, and succeed,” Damosa Land President Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo said.

MWPV was designated as Manila Water’s vehicle for domestic expansion and now houses the group’s 20 Philippine subsidiaries.

“This facility not only meets the current needs of our locators but also positions us to support the estate’s continued growth and innovation. We’re proud to partner with Damosa Land in delivering reliable, high-quality water services that fuel industrial progress in Southern Mindanao,” MWPV Chief Operating Officer Melvin John M. Tan said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera