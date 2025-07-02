MoCAF increases participating galleries, artisans for its 4th year

1 of 4

THE Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) is evolving into a bigger platform in its fourth year, with 50 exhibitors representing over 200 artists and nearly 40 independent artisans.

From July 11 to 13, MoCAF will present galleries, experiences, and dialogues at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig.

The festival will have more international galleries this year, as well as a section dedicated to artisans, MoCAF’s organizers said at the media launch on June 24.

FILIPINO TALENT

“The international galleries are featuring Filipino artists as well. That’s something we want to showcase, these galleries out there celebrating Filipino talent,” Coleen Wong, MoCAF’s festival director, told BusinessWorld at the launch.

Of the 50 exhibitors, nine are foreign, including Vin Gallery (Vietnam), Core Contemporary Art (Malaysia), and Parallel+ (Hong Kong). Galleries making their debut at MoCAF include White Walls Gallery, Space Encounters Gallery, and Arcadia Art Gallery.

Seasoned collectors can also expect returning galleries like Village Art Gallery featuring Qwark, Ysobel Art Gallery, and Art For Space, showcasing artists like Demi Padua and Ezekiel Fajardo, among others.

Beyond the galleries showing fine art, attendees will discover fashion, crafts, jewelry, food, and performances, all highlighting the skill of Filipino makers and innovators. The lineup of artisan brands includes Manila Middle Ground’s curated art and design goods; RUNIT DECKS’ collectible cards and puzzles; Tropik Beatnik’s handmade accessories; Wabi Sabi’s handcrafted ceramics; Miel Maker of Things’ playful fashion pieces; Clockwork Vintage’s rare timepieces; and ANTHILL’s sustainable, community-rooted woven wearables.

“Each brand brings a distinct voice and character to the festival’s diverse lineup, highlighting the depth and creativity of local makers,” Ms. Wong said.

MoCAF XP, the festival’s community arm, will continue to broaden engagement and accessibility by bringing art into everyday life through interactive events. As part of this, on July 5, a Fabric Accessories and DIY Button Pin Workshop will be held at the Mess Studio by Common Room, at the Atrium of Makati in Makati City.

MORE INITIATIVES

To present a blend of both veteran and newer artists, MoCAF will continue its Special Exhibitions as well as its MoCAF Discoveries.

“We’ve been trying to promote diversity and inclusivity. Each year we’re growing so much in a way that we’re opening more doors,” said Ms. Wong. “Recently the art market hasn’t been strong, but I’ve noticed that there are a lot of younger collectors. We cater to seasoned collectors buying master artists, but there’s a new generation who have to start somewhere.”

Special exhibitions include a multigenerational showcase from the Orlina Family — Ramon Orlina and his children Anna and Michael — alongside solo shows by SAIS, Dennis Bato and Pinky Ibarra Urmaza, AR Manalo, Bryan Teves, Katrina Cuenca, Jaspher Penuliar, Juanito Torres, and a tribute to the late Juvenal Sansó. A large-scale sculpture by Toym Imao that was recently exhibited at the 14th Gwangju Biennale will also grace the festival.

Meanwhile, MoCAF Discoveries, the festival’s signature program since 2022, will feature 10 artists from the 2024 roster and introduce 22 emerging talents to watch. These include Aeron Dizon, Binsoy, and CHRIIXX.

On the lifestyle front, MoCAF will continue its collaborations with local brands. Limited edition prints by Bad Student, exclusive merchandise with DBTK (Don’t Blame the Kids), and a co-created line with Lumi Candles will provide textural and sensory experiences at the festival.

Two initiatives will be supported by MoCAF this year: Fundacion Sansó’s ScholarSIP, which helps fund the education of art students through scholarships; and the Mbrace Project, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Filipino children with disabilities and chronic illnesses.

“This year’s MoCAF has a lot more. It’s not just a feast for the eyes, but also an experiential moment. We want people to be relaxed, but you will never get bored with all these workshops, pre-pocket events, a lot more exhibitors, and surprises in store,” said Ms. Wong.

MoCAF 2024 will run from July 11 to 13 at the Marquis Events Place in BGC, Taguig. Attendees can secure their tickets, priced at P380, at www.mocaf.net. Students, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens are entitled to discounts on the ticket price. — Brontë H. Lacsamana