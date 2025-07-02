MANILA ELECTRIC Co. (Meralco) has activated its “smart” substation in Parañaque City to support growing energy demand in key economic hubs in the southern part of Metro Manila, the power distributor said on Tuesday.

“With the energization of ASEANA Substation, we continue to deliver on our commitment to invest heavily in infrastructure and projects that ensure power availability, especially in expanding economic hubs,” Meralco First Vice-President and Head of Networks Mr. Froilan J. Savet said in a media release.

“This project plays a key role in improving system reliability and serving the dynamic power requirements of our customers.”

The new ASEANA 115-kilovolt (kV)/34.5-kV Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation expands Meralco’s capability to serve ASEANA City and nearby developments in Parañaque City.

The project involved the installation of an 83-megavolt-ampere power transformer, indoor 115-kV and 34.5-kV GIS switchgears, a capacitor bank, and a neutral reactor.

Meralco said the project enhances operational efficiency, reducing system loss by 373,392 kilowatt-hours, which translates into customer savings.

“To ensure the continuity of power supply in the area, the ASEANA GIS Substation also alleviates the heavy loading of existing PAGCOR-1 transformer banks and provides enhanced switching flexibility during contingencies,” the company said.

Meralco said the smart substation is equipped with advanced network automation technology.

The facility is intended to serve the power requirements of business and commercial establishments, including ASEANA 3, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Bayprime Hotel, Capeton Baysuites, Hop Inn Hotel Aseana City Manila, K1 Center by Prestige Bay and Uni-Asia International Prime Holdings, Inc., Manila Bay Development Corp., Platinum Tower, Sequoia Hotel Manila Bay, Seda Manila Bay, and Sinocan Corporate Center.

“The development of ASEANA GIS Substation is part of Meralco’s commitment to build a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready grid to ensure the delivery of safe, stable, and reliable electricity service to its customers,” the power distributor said.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera