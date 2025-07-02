BSP museum reopens to present the history of Filipino currency

1 of 2

THE Philippine peso is part of everyday life, be it in the exchanging of coins with vendors on the street or the monetary policies that help shape the national economy. Unbeknownst to many, money also holds a key to understanding Philippine history and cultural identity — specifically how it has evolved over time, from the precolonial gold of our ancestors to the designs of the latest polymer bank series.

Numismatics — the study of currency — is the focus of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) recently reopened public collection of historic gold and banknotes, now viewable at the Museo BSP.

The museum, located in the basement of the bank’s BSP Hub, houses a visual storytelling exhibit that takes visitors through Philippine numismatic heritage.

“Here, you’ll be able to have a glimpse into history, a perspective that is different from usual, coming from a collection of money,” Cecille Gelicame, head of the Museo BSP, told BusinessWorld as she gave the paper an exclusive tour on June 26.

Mounted in a display case under a magnifying glass, visitors can peek at the bead-like gold piloncitos which were used as early as precolonial times. There are also the small-denomination coins called barilla, minted and circulated in Manila, Tondo, and Cavite in the Spanish period — the root of the modern-day word barya.

“All these coins have little details on them, things that might be interesting to explore,” Ms. Gelicame added.

As the Philippines established its republic, so it established its own currency — Philippine revolutionary coins and banknotes printed with the words Republica Filipina. The American period then saw the issuance of Treasury certificates and Commonwealth coins.

Interesting to those who paid attention in history class is the infamous “Mickey Mouse money” used during the Japanese occupation, but even more intriguing are the emergency circulating notes supplied by local governments in various provinces, from Apayao to Misamis during World War II.

The BSP collection takes visitors through more recent history as well, from the post-war English Series to the nationalist Pilipino Series, all the way to new designs made over the last 30 years.

“They all come in varying forms across history. Some were chipped, some have counter-stamps, some have perfect detail, some were used the standardized way. They tell not only the story of money but also where they came from, or the context of their time,” said Ms. Gelicame as she explained the items in the collection.

Since the Museo BSP opened in 1974 (under then BSP Governor Gregorio S. Licaros) and later expanded in the 1980s (under Governor Jaime C. Laya), the museum has been the official repository and custodian of the Philippines’ numismatic heritage.

The museum also houses paintings, sculptures, precolonial gold and pottery, and decorative arts, telling the story of Philippine national identity alongside its focus on currency.

Since reopening in June after being closed for five years, Museo BSP has seen numerous students coming in, and also curious numismatists.

“Students are the main clientele of museums, which are considered educational institutions, so the bulk of visitors would be students, but interestingly we also have numismatists or coin enthusiasts who visit to study the collection,” Ms. Gelicame said.

She added that since the Museo BSP is free to the public, this aligns with the goal to impart more knowledge and spark conversations, for numismatics to instigate “a ripple of learning” among Filipinos.

“True success is when a visitor leaves having absorbed a meaningful insight — something they carry with them and share with others.”

Museo BSP is located in the basement of the BSP Hub (in what was formerly the Metropolitan Museum of the Philippines) along the service road of Roxas Blvd. in Malate, Manila. Admission is free. It is open Mondays to Fridays and closed on weekends and holidays.

Group tours can be booked beginning Aug. 1 through the BSP hotline, 8516-7499. — Brontë H. Lacsamana