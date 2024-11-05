Pop Mart opens pop-up store in the Philippines

TRENDING designer toy characters, now viral online among Filipinos, led to Pop Mart opening a pop-up store at SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City. The company behind the dolls and figurines of Molly, Crybaby, Hirino, Dimoo, Peach Riot, and the recently popular Labubu, among others, hopes to take advantage of the demand with the brand-new store.

Jeremy Lee, Pop Mart’s Southeast Asia market director, said that there is definitely a boom in these collectibles in the region. In the Philippines, certain influencers — the likes of actresses Heart Evangelista and Kathryn Bernardo, and TV host Vice Ganda — to name a few have popularized the designer toys, particularly Labubu.

“More than just a company that makes toys, Pop Mart is an innovator that sits at the intersection of art, culture, and entertainment,” Mr. Lee told the press at the pop-up’s launch on Oct. 31.

“These are designed for all age groups and personalities alike,” he added.

Actress Marian Rivera, another celebrity who is credited with the toys’ rise in popularity, graced the opening. Unboxing, showing off, and trading Labubus serve as “a precious bonding activity” for her and her daughter Zia, according to Ms. Rivera.

“Nangongolekta ako dati pero Sanrio, mga Hello Kitty. Bumalik lang ako ngayon para something new (I used to collect but they were items from Sanrio, like Hello Kitty. I returned to the habit because there’s something new now),” she said.

Online community marketplace Carousell found that keyword searches for Labubu and related items in the Philippines saw an uptick over the past few months. It stated in a press release that “Labubu surged to become the top keyword search in October, climbing from rank 74 in July,” going on to say that “Keyword searches for Labubu and related items started increasing in July 2024; over 24X increase comparing June vs. October 2024.”

It is not just the number of searches that has been increasing. The number of Labubu-related listings “have been increasing since July this year and continue to grow in October, with an increase of over 21 times when comparing June to October.”

Pop Mart, which began as a variety store in Beijing in 2010, now has over 500 stores in over 30 countries and regions. They also manage and represent artists from all over the world, populating their roster of characters.

The company’s first official pop-up store in the Philippines, at SM Mall of Asia, opened in November. It will run for three months as part of “a key step in Pop Mart’s expansion across Southeast Asia, following overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans in the region.”

As Southeast Asia market director, Mr. Lee told the press that “it is vital” to bring more branches in the region in the upcoming year.

But working with local artists will take time, he said.

“At some point in time, yes, we will collaborate with Filipino artists as well,” he added, “But it will take time. It takes time to look out for potential artists and study the local art scene.”

The pop-up branch features a life-sized statue of Hirono Mime Devilry, designed to serve as an interactive photo spot for fans who visit the store.

Mr. Lee said that, following the opening of the pop-up, Filipinos can expect a full, official physical store to open as early as 2025.

“It’s coming very, very soon!” he said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana