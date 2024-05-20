L’OREAL and Watsons will work together for the environment. The cosmetics giant in the Philippines and the drugstore and beauty chain announced this month the kickoff of the first Green Joint Business Plan in the Philippines to accelerate sustainability in the beauty and wellness sectors. They are joining forces to create programs that will help tackle plastic waste, raise awareness on sustainable choices, and provide livelihood opportunities for vulnerable populations in the Philippines.

The programs include the Recycle for Rewards program led by Garnier, a brand under the L’Oréal Group. Consumers are encouraged to donate empty beauty and wellness bottles at select Watsons stores to get discounts. The initiative starts in June at 23 participating Watsons stores in Metro Manila.

Under Watsons’ Sustainable Choices category, L’Oréal is also adding products that are refillable, are made with recycled content and sustainable paper, and with ingredients that are from bio-based, abundant, or circular processes. An example of this is Garnier’s Micellar water that uses 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic (R-PET). Cartons used in L’Oréal’s packaging are made of FSC-certified paper. All point-of-sale materials used by L’Oréal in Watsons stores are 100% eco-designed. They follow the 3R strategy that involves reducing the weight of products and packaging by designing them with smaller dimensions and lighter materials whenever possible. Additionally, L’Oréal aims to replace traditional materials with alternatives that have a better environmental footprint, making them more suitable for reuse and recyclability.

Watsons will also support L’Oréal’s Digital Beauty Academy, a social inclusion program that provides training on beauty, wellness, and social commerce. In turn, L’Oréal will support Watsons’ Alagang Pangkalusugan medical and wellness program, that aims to uplift overall wellbeing of vulnerable communities. The Alagang Pangkalusugan program will be held in Metro Manila, Palawan, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Pampanga this year.

“This first green joint business plan in the Philippines is a historic milestone in the longstanding partnership between L’Oréal and Watsons in the Philippines. Beyond our responsible business practices, I’m very proud that we are coming together to be catalysts for change by acting with urgency and helping solve the pressing environmental and social issues in the Philippines. It’s the right thing to do,” said Yannick Raynaud, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Philippines.

According to a statement, under its L’Oréal For the Future commitments, 100% of the plastic used in its packaging will be recycled or bio-sourced by 2030, and 95% of its product ingredients will be derived from bio-based sources, abundant minerals, or from circular processes by 2030.

Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons in the Philippines also shared his support to the partnership. “At Watsons we have updated our brand promise from ‘Look Good, Feel Great’ to ‘Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great’ to signify our strong commitment to do more sustainable practices. This first ever green joint business plan is a comprehensive approach to driving collective impact to our planet, our people, and products. I am inspired by the work we are doing with L’Oréal and the positive impact that we can drive in the Philippines and hope that programs like this can inspire other companies to do what is right for the environment.” — JLG