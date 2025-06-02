LOS ANGELES-BASED wellness and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga opened in Greenbelt 5 on May 30. During a preview on May 29, BusinessWorld got a peek at the store’s offerings.

The 235.5-square-meter space features Alo’s full assortment of premium performance and lifestyle apparel for women, men, and unisex styles. These include workout wear and accessories, and even some dressier items that can transition from studio to street.

Alo, founded in 2007 (the brand’s name is the initials for “air, land and ocean”), has an impressive roster of celebrity customers: these include Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin.

Some selections at the store include socks at P2,100, a sports bra at P5,000, and a matching pair of pants for P9,000. More luxe options are wool-blend pants at P13,500, with a matching zip-up top at P14,200. Most of the items are in a relaxing neutral palette of beiges, blacks, and whites. Accessories include a water bottle at P4,500, a hair claw at P2,900, a set of hair ties for P1,300, and a set of scrunchies at about P2,000.

According to a press release, “The opening marks a significant step in Alo’s continued expansion across Southeast Asia and further solidifies its presence as a global leader in luxury activewear and holistic wellness.”

In a Viber message to BusinessWorld, Anthony Huang, president and chief executive officer of the SSI Group which distributes the brand here said, “Alo Yoga is a brand that resonates deeply with today’s wellness-driven, fashion-forward consumer. The Philippine market is primed for a lifestyle brand like Alo — one that seamlessly blends performance, mindfulness, and elevated style. As more Filipinos embrace holistic living and prioritize both fitness and fashion, Alo becomes not just relevant, but essential in shaping the next wave of athleisure culture in the country.” — JL Garcia