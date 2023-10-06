Denmark Maribojoc exchanged engineering for art

SOFT lighting and soft femininity are the focus of Denmark Maribojoc’s second solo show, “As Light Whispers,” in Art Underground.

The 24-year-old was discovered through social media, where he posted his pandemic-born artwork; and then he was invited to join group shows, including one in Art Underground’s sister gallery, Galerie Joaquin. His first solo show in Art Underground was concluded in May, and then he sat down to work on this next exhibit, on view until Oct. 6. Mr. Maribojoc led BusinessWorld on a walkthrough of the exhibit earlier this week.

“As Light Whispers” sees 11 female figures in various period dress (some outfits are Victorian, some are from the Renaissance, and some are sourced from the medieval period), with soft chiaroscuro lighting shone on their faces. The old Italian technique of highlighting features on a subject while keeping the background dark and obscured is used frequently in portraiture. Mr. Maribojoc’s own favorite painter, Italian master Caravaggio, used this technique extensively, especially in religious and mythological-themed paintings. Mr. Maribojoc’s work costs between P30,000 to P75,000. As of the day of the viewing, all the works had been sold.

While the clothes are close copies of the magnificent detail in earlier masterpieces (details in lace; creases and folds on fabric), the faces have been updated for the 21st century, resembling the wide-eyed figures in modern animation (think Tangled and Frozen). Disney animator Preston Blair in his book, Advanced Animation, gives a definition for cuteness in art: “Cuteness is based on the basic proportions of a baby and the expressions of shyness or coyness,” with cute features described as “[eyes] spaced low on the head… usually large and wide-set; the nose and mouth are always small.” These features can be seen on the faces of Mr. Maribojoc’s subjects.

But he talks less about the faces, but more on the light shining on them: “Mas nalalaro ko iyong ilaw, mas nabibigay ko iyong emosyon (the more I play with light, the more I give it emotion).” This might reflect shifts in art paradigms, where in the past, light was used to emphasize art’s proximity to reality; while now (with artist’s subject’s proximity to animated works), light is being used to emphasize emotion.

As for concentrating on female faces, Mr. Maribojoc points to feminism. “Through my art, I want to prove that women are both soft and powerful.”

He concentrated on art during the pandemic, pausing his studies in engineering when he figured that the online class format was not working for him. His once-hobby has now become his livelihood. “Parang mas nae-enjoy ko na iyong pagpipinta (I think I enjoy painting more),” he said about this career shift. “Unlike dati, pressure. Sobrang masakit sa ulo. (Unlike what I was doing before, there was a lot of pressure. It gave me a headache).”

“As Light Whispers” by Denmark Maribojoc is on view at Art Underground until Oct. 6. Art Underground is at 2F Mabini180, 180 A. Mabini, Brgy. Addition Hills, San Juan, Metro Manila, and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays. For inquiries, send an e-mail to artundergroundmanila@gmail.com. — Joseph L. Garcia