BEAUTY items and travel products were among the top products that Filipino consumers were most interested in during last month’s 9.9 sale on Lazada, marking a change from the home-bound items that consumers bought during the pandemic lockdowns.

“During our recently concluded 9.9 Mega Brands Sale, we saw how customers shopped for more beauty, fashion, and health and wellness products, namely makeup, sportswear, and supplements,” a spokesperson from the company told BusinessWorld in an e-mail. “This has a correlation to how consumers are spending more time outdoors, whether for work or for social events, as travel and movement restrictions have been eased. This is in contrast to when lockdowns were in place, where there was a boost in demand for household essentials such as groceries and cleaning supplies.”

A statement from the online shopping platform noted that the top categories during Lazada Philippines’ 9.9 Mega Brands Sale from Sept. 9 to 11 were beauty, fashion, and health and wellness products.

“With outdoor activities resuming, Filipinos are also purchasing more bags and travel items and athleisure wear compared to just a few months ago,” it noted. Bags and travel purchases increased by 83% compared to another sale it had held a few months earlier in March, the Epic 10th Birthday Sale.

“Top consumer favorites on 9 Sep 2022 include unisex cotton jogger pants and Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair Fall Fortifying Serum,” said Lazada in its statement.

It added that Filipinos redeemed four times more vouchers compared to the same campaign last year, and doubled the time they spent on the app.

“It has always been Lazada’s mission to support the Filipino community by elevating the consumer shopping experience and empowering MSMEs through our technology. Our focus is to make it easy, seamless and delightful for consumers to shop online. Even as movement restrictions lift and they return to physical workplaces, consumers continue to come to Lazada for our innovative features, convenience, wide assortment, and Shoppertainment content,” said the spokesperson in their e-mail.

Lazada’s next sale, the 10.10 Budol Festival, will be held from Oct. 10 to 14. — JLG