Dining In/Out (05/16/24)

1 of 4

Happy hours at Newport World Resorts

OVER at Newport World Resorts, it is happy hour at The Whisky Library from 5 to 8 p.m, during which time guests can explore an array of cocktails and fine whiskies and spirits of worldwide origin. For P1,200 net per person, customers choose from over 40 drink options that come with a serving of the bar’s signature tapas. The Whisky Library’s Happy Hour bar list includes gin (Bombay Sapphire, Citadelle, Sirena Blue, Malfy, Roku), rum (Bacardi Premium Black, Plantation O.F.T.D. 69%, Plantation Pineapple), tequila (Montezuma Aztec Gold, Olmeca Reposado), brandy (Fundador Imperial), vodka (Ketel One, Tito’s Handmade), whisky and whiskey (if it’s not Scotch, the extra “e” is added; anyway, they have Benchmark No. 8, Jack Daniel’s, Canadian Club, Ballantine’s Finest, Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth 8 Years, Dewar’s Japanese Smooth 8 Years, Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth 8 Years, Johnnie Walker Red, Jameson, Teeling Single Grain, Tullamore Dew), single malts (Paul John Bold, Paul John Brilliance, Penderyn Legend, Bushmills 10 Years, Cotswolds), and liqueurs (Amarula, Jägermeister, and Southern Comfort). These may be ordered neat, on the rocks, or with mixers. Classic cocktails — Mojito, Piña Colada, Martini, Whisky Sour, and Margarita — are also on the list. One can also try The Whisky Library’s signature cocktails like Life is Like and In the Moment. Rounding out the list are beers (San Mig Light, San Miguel Pale Pilsen) and wines (red or white). Meanwhile, The Woodsman Blended Scotch Whisky experts will take over Newport’s The Grand Bar and Lounge to serve drinks featuring the whisky. This will happen on May 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. Seats at the bar go for P1,200, which gets one 60 minutes of drinks and stories about Woodsman whisky. Dean Rosen, the Whyte & Mackay Single Malt Expert for Asia, leads the experience along with Emperador Distillers’ Cocktail Craftsmen Gerry Elle II and Christian John Ducusin. For more information on new offers from Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

Happy Living marks 30th anniversary with wine festival

HAPPY LIVING celebrates its 30th anniversary with “A Continuing Journey Across the World’s Most Famous Wine Regions and Wineries,” a wine festival featuring over 150 celebrated wines, beers, and spirits from all over the globe. This event will take place on June 15 at The Tent at Enderun, McKinley Hill, Taguig. Happy Living’s wine festival features masterclasses with partner brands Jackson Family Wines of Sta. Rosa, California, Lionel Osmin & Cie and Château Croix de Labrie of France, and Lolea Mediterranean Apéritif from Spain. Wine festival participants also get the chance to bring home raffle prizes, including boxes of Loire Valley white wines or the Burgundy Experience set of reds, a complimentary overnight stay at Acro Residences, and even a European designer chair from Edia. Tickets cost P2,500 until June 15, but Early Bird rates set at P1,500 are available until May 31. Tickets are now on sale at Happy Living website’s Shop page (www.tinyurl.com/HLPC30TH-ANNIVTIX).

NUSTAR holds Food and Wine Festival 2024

THE GRAND opening weekend at NUSTAR Resort and Casino on June 1 and 2, will celebrate Cebu’s best through 15 tasting stations, three award-winning chefs, and over 50 varieties of wines and spirits through Taste Cebu: Food and Wine Festival 2024. The event will have three tasting zones at The Grand Ballroom, each zone reflective of Cebu: Wave, Warmth, and Peak. Tickets (ranging in price from P2,060 to P3,605, plus a 3% service fee) are available at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/.

Chowking’s Braised Beef is back

CHOWKING’s Braised Beef, absent from menus since 2014, is making a delicious return after 10 years. The dish was a favorite of many then, simmered in a savory sauce with carrots and greens, served atop rice. As per Chowking’s statement, the item’s return can be credited to the power of the internet. “It all started when content creator Eatsplorations reminisced about the dish on their account, sparking a wave of online requests. Chowking, noticing the outpouring of love, then reposted the content and hinted at good things to come. A few days later, Chowking confirmed the comeback of the dish with more goodness bringing back nostalgia in every bite as shared by content creator, MarkyBap (@markybap).” The dish is now available at Chowking branches or order online at www.chowkingdelivery.com.

Cooling things down with McCafé Iced Coffee

MCDONALD’S is unveiling new McCafé Summer Brews: McCafé Cereal Milk and Toasted Coconut Iced Coffees. The new flavors will be hitting McDonald’s stores nationwide. McCafé Toasted Coconut features hints of coconut, while McCafé Cereal Milk combines the kick of chilled coffee with the taste of milk left behind after finishing a bowl of cereal. Each McCafé Summer Brews flavor will be available in three varieties: aside from iced coffee, there will be options for coffee floats (with soft-serve ice cream on top) and iced lattes (espresso and whipped cream). From May 14 to 20, new and existing McDonald’s App users can enjoy discounted McCafé Summer Brew deals with Cereal Milk or Toasted Coconut Iced Coffee for P65, or a McCafé Summer Brews Coffee Float for P75, redeemable via dine-in, take-out, or drive-through.