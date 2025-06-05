Dining In/Out: Father’s Day Edition

1 of 6

FATHER’S DAY lands on June 15, so we suggest making reservations or preparing feasts for the occasion with these tips and treats from hotels and restaurants around the city (and even out of town).

Solaire Resort North celebration is fit for a king

SOLAIRE RESORT NORTH is pulling out all the stops this June with a Father’s Day celebration that’s all about treating Dad. Fresh International Buffet sets the stage for a lavish dining affair with a buffet featuring an array of succulent dishes and free-flowing draft beer. Finestra offers skyline views alongside the Festa del Papa special. The semi-buffet spread features seafood platters alongside premium carving and grill stations, creating a Sunday brunch experience on June 15. Guests seeking a more relaxed, yet equally indulgent Father’s Day celebration can enjoy a selection of dishes at Yakumi, Red Lantern, the Pool Café, and Lucky Noodles. Each restaurant has special set menus for Dad and the whole family. Solaire also invites families to create meaningful moments with Dad through interactive activities such as a heartfelt message wall, a DIY cap station, and a leather stamping booth at Kids Club. For active dads, there is a state-of-the-art gym with modern fitness equipment while the Outdoor Fitness Deck provides additional area for basketball and pickleball. For more details, visit the Solaire Resort North website at sn.solaireresort.com/offers/rooms-suites/celebrate-dad-weekend-room-offer, or call 8888-8888 or e-mail at sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

Texas Roadhouse’s Texas-Sized set meals

TEXAS ROADHOUSE expands its menu to include set meals, starting at P425. These Texas-Sized sets include a starter, entrée, and drink. The starters are: Texas Chili Dip, Onion Frizzles, Cheese Quesadilla, and California Salad. Mix this up with an entrée from the following options: Pork Tenderloin, Southern Chicken Salad Sandwich, Smoked Bacon, and Crusted Mahi-Mahi. An ice-cold glass of Green Tea Lychee completes the meal. Spice things up with “Rita Margaritas” that are now available as a 2+1 promo. For more details, follow @texasroadhouseph or @thebistrogroup on Instagram.

Something crunchy at Gringo

GRINGO is serving a surprise that’s crunchy, crackly, and made to impress on Father’s Day: Crispy Pork Chicharones with Mango Salsa and Guacamole. Each bite of this pork belly delivers a snap, topped with mango salsa for a tangy punch. On the side, guacamole adds a rich, buttery contrast. Gringo has branches at Ayala Malls Feliz, Bonifacio Global City, Dela Rosa St. in Makati, Festival Mall, Greenhills, the SM Mall of Asia Arena, SM Fairview, SM Manila, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and SM Sucat. Provincial branches include SM Baguio, SM Dasmariñas, SM Legazpi, SM Marilao, and SM Sta. Rosa. Gringo also offers convenient party trays filled with starters, pasta, and hearty meats. Catering, bulk orders, and delivery are available through gringo.ph or via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Tatatito’s Crispy Spareribs

THIS Father’s Day, make the celebration extra special with a hearty meal. Tatatito presents its limited-time offering: Crispy Spare Ribs in Honey Garlic Patis with Pinakurat Dipping Sauce. The pork spareribs are fried, then coated in a sweet and savory honey garlic patis glaze, and served with spiced Pinakurat vinegar. Pair this dish with Tatatito’s Tuna Kinilaw with Mango Coconut Vinegar, fresh tuna cubes cured in a light, tangy mix that combines mango and the creaminess of coconut. Tatatito’s BanoffeeQ Pie puts a local twist on the classic favorite with layers of fresh bananas, smooth dulce de leche, and whipped cream on a graham crust, topped with caramelized barako-cue bits for that perfect finish. Tatatito is located at the OPL Bldg. on Dela Rosa St. corner Carlos Palanca in Makati. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays. Reservations can be made online at book.bistrochat.com/tatatito or by calling 0917-862-4000 or 8809-8055.

Honeybon’s Black Forest Cake

HONEYBON launches its Black Forest Cake — a nostalgic dessert made with layers of moist chocolate cake, smooth cream, and a burst of cherries, all finished with a generous shower of chocolate shavings — just in time for Father’s Day. Honeybon is located at SM North EDSA City Center, Level 2, SM Megamall’s 3rd Floor Bldg. B, and the 2nd Level of Festival Mall. For added convenience, customers can order online for delivery at honeybon.ph. To stay updated on exclusive Father’s Day offers, follow Honeybon on Facebook and Instagram (@honeybonph).

Taco Bell’s Nacho-Ordinary Dad Pack

TACO BELL is adding fun and flavor to Father’s Day celebrations with its Nacho-Ordinary Dad Pack. It comes with three servings of Beef Burrito, three servings of Cinnamon Twists, one platter of Nachos Bell Grande, and three 12-oz servings of soda, all for P799. The Nacho Ordinary Dad Pack is available until June 30 only. Enjoy this set at the nearest Taco Bell store for dine-in and take-out orders. It can also be ordered for delivery via the 8911-1111 hotline, or through Taco Bell’s official delivery partners Grabfood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

‘Dad-ventures’ at Four Points by Sheraton Palawan

LOCATED on Sabang Beach in Palawan, the Four Points by Sheraton Palawan hotel in Puerto Princesa is part of the Marriott International group of hotels. A 24-hour gym and a pool with a swim-up bar are just some of the amenities. Dads can try running or biking on the nature trails around the hotel, as well as indulge in watersports activities like solo or duo kayaking, crystal kayaking, skimboarding, and snorkeling. Thrill-seeking dads can get a kick out of the 800-meter Sabang Zipline or spelunking at Ugong Rock. Foodie dads can enjoy the all-day dining and buffet restaurant, Evolution, which serves locally sourced organic produce. Dads who cook can join a sustainable farm tour and a farm-to-table meal at the Sheridan Organic Farm. Evolution and the swim-up bar also have cocktails inspired by local fruits, and a selection of local craft beers. Beer-loving dads should try the hotel’s signature Pineapple by the Sea, and the latest offering, Ayahay Beer — Suman Pandan Pale Ale, both specially created by Palaweño Brewery as part of the Four Points chain’s Best Brews program. Nature-loving dads will enjoy learning about Palawan’s ecosystem and wildlife during the Mangrove Paddleboat Tour, or take a 30-minute walk along the beach to the 50-foot-high Sabang Waterfall. Palawan’s world-famous Puerto Princesa Underground River is also just a short boat ride away. A stay until Sept. 30 includes a free stay for a third guest when booking using Flexible/Member Rates. Plus, get 35% off on shared airport transfers, complimentary access to water sports, and other perks. Book rooms directly through the hotel website (www.fourpointspalawan.com). Reservations may also be made through e-mail reservations.palawan@fourpoints.com or by calling (048) 550-9000.