Style (11/27/23)

1 of 5

COS presents festive gifts

COS introduces a curated edit of gifts for the holiday season and beyond. From statement accessories to stocking fillers and cozy knitwear, each item, selected in celebration of the season, represents the brand’s commitment to style and quality. The edit features an interplay of materiality and textures, embracing contrasts and winter layering. Seasonal red tones and metallic shine finishes blend seamlessly with winter neutrals and playful prints. Versatile styles transition effortlessly from day to evening, enhanced by draped silk scarves and sequin-embellished accessories. Soft leather quilted bags complement textured teddy surfaces, while jewelry made from recycled materials presents elevated styling opportunities. Modern knitwear showcases intricate yarn compositions and stitchwork crafted in more sustainable fabrics. Soft winter jumpers, scarves and hats feature Good Cashmere Standard or recycled cashmere fibers alongside RWS wool and RMS Mohair styles. COS’ festive gift edit is available now in stores and online globally.

Old Navy releases 2023’s ‘Jingle Jammies’

OLD NAVY has announced the launch of its festive and cozy collection of matching pajamas for the entire family, the “Jingle Jammies.” Available at Old Navy Bonifacio High Street, Shangri-la, and online at oldnavy.com.ph, the Jingle Jammies collection includes playful prints featuring festive motifs like snowflakes, reindeer, and jingle bells to classic holiday colors like red, green, and white. The Jingle Jammies collection includes sizes for adults, kids, and even toddlers. and are crafted from soft and breathable fabrics.

Robinsons Department Store’s holiday promos

ROBINSONS Department Store has opened its doors for holiday shopping with its Holiday Collection, with a diverse range of products for thoughtful gifting and personal indulgence. An exclusive promo is also offered at all Robinsons Department Store branches nationwide, as well as its online marketplaces in GoCart, LazMall, and Shopee. The promo includes up to 70% off on select items and 0% interest when shopping using any major credit card. Shoppers also have a chance to earn a raffle entry for a chance to win flight tickets to select international and domestic destinations, or win P5,000 GoRewards points when they spend a minimum of P3,500. The Holiday Collection has pieces for ladies, men, and kids, including a deep blue Stella Jacquard Top (P849) and Skirt (P949) set paired with the elegant Stella Accessories Mini Handbag (P499). For a more elegant piece, you can opt for the Stella Silk Sleeveless Dress with Drape (P1,300). Accessorize it with a pair of Stella Accessories Dangling Earrings (P299) and Kimbel Silver Clutch (P899.75). For the men, there are formal suits, like the Executive Formal Suit (P2,399) and Formal Slacks (P1,199) with the Executive Printed Woven Polo Short Sleeves Shirt (P549). There are also more casual-looking suit options, the Executive Extra Fine Cotton Long Sleeves Shirt (P899), Executive Formal Slacks (P1,199), and Gallardo Casual Shoes Izak (P999). Little girls feel like a real-life Barbie with the baby pink Barbie Halter Dress (P2,499) and Bella Two-Strap Format Sandals (P699), while for boys there are the Hammerhead Long Sleeves (P625.75), Hammerhead Vest (P359.75), Byloz Pants (P1,299.75), and Air Balance Rubber Shoes (P1,699). There are also special makeup and skincare products like Revlon Colorstay Overtime (P625) and Maybelline Super Stay (P399) lipsticks and 3HA Clear Soothing Mist (P599) Y.O.U Acneplus AHA BHA PHA Daily Essence (P439). For the perfect everyday scent, there are premium picks like Valentino’s Born in Roma Donna Coral Fantasy Women (P10,500) and Calvin Klein Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette (P5,698). Other departments also have their suggestions including luggage like the TUNKR Hardcase eight-wheels (P5,500 for Medium, P5,000 for Small), and kitchen ware like a skillet set from General Store (P2,049). Browse through the Holiday Collection’s e-catalogue for the full “Fantastical Christmas” collection. For more information, check the official Robinson’s Department Store social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok.

Lush’s 2023 Christmas collection goes tech

LUSH’S 2023 Christmas range has officially landed in Lush shops and online. The collection includes returning favorites, new arrivals, inventions, and innovations. It wouldn’t be Christmas without Lush’s Snow Fairy, and there’s no mistaking this sweet candy scent is a winter icon. Along with brand new additions to the range, the 2023 Snow Fairy bath bomb has a new look. The Bath Bot launches in time for the festive season. Lush’s first step into the consumer tech category, Bath Bot is identical in size and shape to Lush’s iconic bath bomb and features a distinctive domed convex speaker for 180-degree sound and full-spectrum multidirectional lights that fill a bath and bathroom with a radiant light show. Pair with the Bathe feature on the Lush app for the ultimate sensory-transformational experience. Lush has increased the Knot-Wrap range by 40% to encourage this beautiful alternative to gift wrap – as well as continuing to offer its lokta range to enable customers to create personalized gifts at lower price points. Lush has collaborated with 19 designers and six artist groups this year for its collection. Now available in Lush stores and online at lush.com.ph, gift prices start from P1,995. Can’t find the perfect gift? Build your own with Lush’s selection of reusable packaging — choose among the Knot Wraps, Lokta Wraps, or Tins, and add your choice of products for a personal gift. Bring empty bottles and black pots back to the nearest Lush store. For every five returned black pots, get a free fresh face mask. In the Philippines, Lush is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Bonifacio High Street, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Robinsons Magnolia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, and TriNoma. Available also in Zalora and Trunc.com. Visit www.lush.com.ph and www.ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.

Uniqlo holds two-week Thank You Festival

JAPANESE global apparel retailer Uniqlo says thank you to its customers for their support through its anticipated bi-annual celebration. Set to run for two weeks starting Nov. 24, the Uniqlo Thank You Festival expresses gratitude and appreciation to customers for their support through limited offers, special-edition gifts, in-store experiences, and more. The first limited offer runs until Nov. 30. Up for grabs at its best prices yet are some LifeWear items including the U Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-shirt and Ultra Stretch AIRism Jogger Pants, Soft Touch Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-shirt, Ultra Stretch DRY-EX Jogger Pants, GIRLS Seersucker Camisole Dress, KIDS Ribbed Fleece High Neck Long Sleeve T-shirt, Long Sleeve One Piece Outfit, and BABIES Long Sleeve Bodysuit — all at special prices. The second week of Uniqlo Thank You Festival’s limited offers begins on Dec. 1 with more discounted red lines on the price tags. In time for the Thank You Festival, Uniqlo teams up with popular brands Papemelroti, Mary Grace, and Bibingka MNL for its newest set of UTme! Collaborations. There will be a Thank You Wall mounted in select stores where customers can write down words of gratitude that need to be said more often to their loved ones. Lastly, as a way of giving back this holiday season, Uniqlo will hold a nationwide sustainability initiative through clothing donations to various areas in partnership with SM Foundation, SM Cares, and SM Supermalls. Uniqlo will give out pre-loved clothing donations from the RE.UNIQLO initiative to families in need near the locations of their 74 stores nationwide. To get more information and all the latest updates, follow @uniqlo.ph on Facebook and @uniqlophofficial on Instagram and visit www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/.

Robinsons Department Store’s holiday promos

ROBINSONS Department Store has opened its doors for holiday shopping with its Holiday Collection, with a diverse range of products for thoughtful gifting and personal indulgence. An exclusive promo is also offered at all Robinsons Department Store branches nationwide, as well as its online marketplaces in GoCart, LazMall, and Shopee. The promo includes up to 70% off on select items and 0% interest when shopping using any major credit card. Shoppers also have a chance to earn a raffle entry for a chance to win flight tickets to select international and domestic destinations, or win P5,000 GoRewards points when they spend a minimum of P3,500. The Holiday Collection has pieces for ladies, men, and kids, including a deep blue Stella Jacquard Top (P849) and Skirt (P949) set paired with the elegant Stella Accessories Mini Handbag (P499). For a more elegant piece, you can opt for the Stella Silk Sleeveless Dress with Drape (P1,300). Accessorize it with a pair of Stella Accessories Dangling Earrings (P299) and Kimbel Silver Clutch (P899.75). For the men, there are formal suits, like the Executive Formal Suit (P2,399) and Formal Slacks (P1,199) with the Executive Printed Woven Polo Short Sleeves Shirt (P549). There are also more casual-looking suit options, the Executive Extra Fine Cotton Long Sleeves Shirt (P899), Executive Formal Slacks (P1,199), and Gallardo Casual Shoes Izak (P999). Little girls feel like a real-life Barbie with the baby pink Barbie Halter Dress (P2,499) and Bella Two-Strap Format Sandals (P699), while for boys there are the Hammerhead Long Sleeves (P625.75), Hammerhead Vest (P359.75), Byloz Pants (P1,299.75), and Air Balance Rubber Shoes (P1,699). There are also special makeup and skincare products like Revlon Colorstay Overtime (P625) and Maybelline Super Stay (P399) lipsticks and 3HA Clear Soothing Mist (P599) Y.O.U Acneplus AHA BHA PHA Daily Essence (P439). For the perfect everyday scent, there are premium picks like Valentino’s Born in Roma Donna Coral Fantasy Women (P10,500) and Calvin Klein Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette (P5,698). Other departments also have their suggestions including luggage like the TUNKR Hardcase eight-wheels (P5,500 for Medium, P5,000 for Small), and kitchen ware like a skillet set from General Store (P2,049). Browse through the Holiday Collection’s e-catalogue for the full “Fantastical Christmas” collection. For more information, check the official Robinson’s Department Store social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok.

Three-part Noel Bazaar opens at Okada Manila

NOEL BAZAAR, one of the country’s longest-running Holiday shopping destinations, recently opened the first of its 48-day three-part series at Okada Manila to offer a wide array of unique shopping options. The “Christmas Bazaar with the Heart,” it is supported by GMA Network and features a host of special events, such as the Okada Home of Wonder with the Christmas Village as centerpiece, Kapuso Tuesdays: Celebrity Meet & Greet, GMA Celebrity Ukay-Ukay, GMA Celebrity Auction and Variety Show every weekend. Other activities include the Kid’s Fashion Show by Tiddletots, Christmas Caroling by Arts of Music Band, Soap Workshops by Artisan Heritage Group of Companies, and performances by Saranggola Productions, Metro Buskers Club, Songwriters Society Philippines, and Raven and the Papis. The Okada bazaar will run until Dec. 17, and will have new merchants every week to ensure diversity of displays. The second edition will be from Nov. 24 to 30 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City, where visitors can also shop at Okada through a shuttle transfer. The third and final leg will run from Dec. 8 to 10 at the Filinvest Tent Alabang in Muntinlupa City. For exhibitors and consumers’ convenience, Noel Bazaar has teamed up with Maya Philippines, Smart, and PLDT for a hassle-free digital shopping experience. Portions of the proceeds of Noel Bazaar will benefit the charities supported by the Inquirer Foundation and GMA Network’s Kapuso Foundation, which has helped build 442 classrooms and eight bridges in needy communities across the country. For details and updates on Noel Bazaar, follow #NoelBazaar2023 on Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok.

Hada Labo’s new moisturizers

JAPANESE skincare brand Hada Labo has a new range of moisturizing products — the Premium Whitening Moisturizers. This new line is made up of Premium Whitening Water Cream and Premium Whitening Water Gel that both contain brightening ingredients niacinamide, alpha-arbutin, and Vitamin C that work together to reawaken dull skin, fight dark spots, and even out skin tone. Premium Whitening Water Gel has an ultra lightweight water gel texture that’s instantly absorbed into the skin, a suitable choice for those with normal to oily skin. Premium Whitening Water Cream gives that silky soft water cream texture that deeply hydrates skin, which is suitable even for those with dry skin. For best results, use Premium Whitening Moisturizers after applying Hada Labo face lotion. The products are now available at Watsons stores nationwide and online through the Watsons Online Store, and the official Mentholatum stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Bobbie Nails unveils new gel polish colors

BOBBIE Nails has come out with its new line of Gel Polish, a long-lasting nail polish that can withstand almost anything, like washing the dishes, preparing food, or typing on the keyboard the whole day. The gel polish line comes in a wide array of colors that suit any occasion. Bobbie Nails recently released 12 new Gel Polish shades ranging from nude to vibrant jewel tones. For those looking for nude gel polish that can match any outfit, Validate is a light brown shade that can mimic one’s natural nail color, while Glowing is a similar shade that adds a bit of shimmer. For a deep brown color there is Solitude. Blooming, a dusty rose pink shade, and Affirmation, a bright peachy hue. More vibrant nail colors include Gratitude, a forest green; Positivity, an ocean blue; Confidence, a burnt red; Optimistic, a deep cobalt; Nirvana, a basic plum shade; Manifest, a deep maroon-red; and Unashamed, a glittery maroon polish. To app To apply the Bobbie Nails Gel Polish at home, users need to have a UV light to cure the gel for at least 30 seconds. They will also need to use Bobbie Nails Gel Polish Nail Primer to remove oil residue

3. Apply Bobbie Nails Gel Polish Base Coat and cure under UV light for at least 30 seconds

4. Apply a thin coat of the Bobbie Nails Gel Polish of your choice and cure for 60 seconds (It’s recommended to apply two to three layers for better opacity)

5. Seal in the color with the high-shine Bobbie Nails Gel Polish Top Coat, and cure for 30 seconds

Bobbie Nails Gel Polish gives beauty lovers the chance to play around with different nail colors anytime, anywhere. They can shop for the new gel polish shades via Bobbie Nails’ flagship stores on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

For more information and beauty tips, follow Chic Centre on Facebook, Instagram and our newest Tiktok page .