Style (01/26/26)

Puma releases new line

PUMA has unveiled the latest evolution of its hero running franchise with the Deviate Nitro 4 and Deviate Nitro Elite 4, two performance-driven shoes designed to deliver speed, efficiency, and confidence. Building on the Deviate legacy, both models leverage Nitrofoam technology to provide energy return, stability, and responsive cushioning for runners of all levels. The Deviate Nitro 4 introduces an evolved Nitrofoam midsole featuring a new dual-layer, nitrogen-infused foam that delivers elevated rebound for a more energetic stride. The mesh upper offers lightweight breathability, while a plush collar and padded tongue provide all-around protection. Soft where it matters, supportive where it counts, the shoe locks the foot in place. The shoe costs P10,500. Meanwhile, the Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 refines its predecessor with enhanced cushioning. The redesigned PWRPLATE now features optimized stiffness and geometry, engineered to reduce stress in the metatarsal area while efficiently transferring energy from start to finish. Gradual rib structuring across the plate enhances stability, providing a controlled and explosive stride for high-cadence runners. This shoe costs P13,800. The Deviate Nitro 4 was launched on Jan. 23, while the Deviate Nitro Elite 4 launches on Feb. 12. Both will be available online at puma.com, in select Puma stores nationwide, and through official distributors.

Nuxe sells a bottle every six seconds

NUXE HUILE PRODIGIEUSE has been a beauty icon for over 35 years. Developed by Laboratoire Nuxe in 1991, this multi-purpose dry oil is adored by millions, with one bottle sold every six seconds. It nourishes, replenishes, and beautifies skin and hair in a single step, delivering effortless radiance with a lightweight, non-greasy finish. It has a unique vegan formula, which combines seven precious botanical oils — Tsubaki, Argan, Macadamia, Borage, Camellia, Hazelnut, and Sweet Almond chosen for their complementary properties and their affinity with skin and hair. Enhanced with 25% of omegas 3, 6, and 9, Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse strengthens the skin barrier function, offers a skin protective anti-pollution action, and provides long-lasting hydration for ultra-soft skin and hair. On the face, apply one spray and smooth it over your face from the center towards the outer contours. For the body, apply it in circular motions while paying attention to very dry areas and stretch marks. To top it all off, warm a few drops between your palms and apply to the lengths and ends, leaving hair soft and luminous. Nuxe is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp. and is available at Rustan’s, Beauty Bar, LOOK, Mitsukoshi, Rustans.com, Shopee, Lazada, and Zalora.