Style (07/22/24)

Puma’s Palermo with Rosé

PUMA and K-pop star Rosé from South Korean musical quartet BLACKPINK are unveiling their first official campaign. For the campaign, the star wears the Palermo shoe in Cobalt and Black, showcasing the shoe’s bright, playful colors and classic terrace gum sole. Puma’s partnership with Rosé will center around the brand’s catalog of silhouettes such as the “Rewrite the Classics” program, which celebrates Puma’s most timeless footwear shapes and brings them into a new generation. The Puma Palermo is available now from Puma.com, Puma flagship stores, and selected Puma stockists, with more colorways coming soon.

Lavojoy products with essential oils

LAVOJOY has a line of bath products — shampoo and conditioner, among others — which use some essential oil to make them special. Lavojoy products were formulated in Australia together with Ron Guba, an expert in the therapeutic use of essential oils. Lavojoy also collaborated with French master perfumer Anne Flipo to develop the scents and aromas of its products. Products by Lavojoy include shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and body serums. Lavojoy is exclusively available at Watsons, SM Beauty, Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.

Fendi makes lollipop holders for Chupa Chups

BLENDING craftsmanship and irony, Fendi unveils its latest accessory created in collaboration with Chupa Chups: the Fendi x Chupa Chups lollipop holder. This unique piece made its viral debut on the Fendi Women’s Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 runway. This was conceived by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear. Available in the form of a charm attached to the Peekaboo ISeeU Soft, Simply Fendi, and By The Way Selleria bags as seen on the runway, or as a necklace, the lollipop holder can be adjusted through the leather strap to ensure it is never out of reach. This “sweet” accessory is made in soft leather that bears the Selleria macro-stitching — a symbol of the brand’s 100-year long history and a tribute to Roman master saddlers — and is adorned with the signature FF logo in metal. A magnetic closure enables a smart opening and closing, while hiding the lollipop inside. Available in an extensive palette ranging from soft hues to vibrant pop tones, the lollipop holder adds a cheerful twist to any look. Warm beige and dove grey complement aquamarine and deep red shades, while dark teal and plum hues follow the palette of the collection. Adding exclusivity to this collector’s item whilst paying homage to the Maison’s legacy, this accessory comes with five co-branded and limited-edition lollipops — a symbolic reference to the five Fendi sisters. Wrapped in a distinctive FF logo cover, the special lollipops combine the iconic FENDI pattern with the Chupa Chups lollipop logo. The lollipop holder is now available in Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com.