Stuff To Do (11/10/23)

Operatic twin bill this weekend

GLOBE and non-profit opera company LyrOPERA present the twin bill, Cavalleria Rusticana and I Pagliacci on Nov. 10 and 12 at St. Cecilia’s Auditorium in St. Scholastica’s College, Malate, Manila. The event is in support of the Globe-led Hapag Movement’s mission to combat widespread hunger and unemployment afflicting millions of Filipinos. Proceeds from the back-to-back operas will directly support the Hapag Movement and the LyrOPERA scholarship fund. The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will perform for both operas, under the direction of conductors Fan Ting for Cavalleria Rusticana and Horst-Hans Bäcker for I Pagliacci. Carlos Siguion Reyna will lead stage direction for I Pagliacci. Performing are Hong Kong opera artists Leung Siu Kwan, Vicki Wu, Henry Ngan, Michael Lam, and Christy Li in the main roles for Cavalleria Rusticana while Philippine opera artists Sherwin Sozon, Rica Nepomuceno, Zip de Guzman, and Glenn Gaerlan, along with American Isaac Droscha headline I Pagliacci. Globe and LyrOPERA raised P200,000 for the Hapag Movement through their recent fundraiser concert, Music of Yesteryears. With the aid of the Tzu Chi Foundation, these funds will be used to help over 1,000 tech-voc and college scholars. Tickets to the opera twinbill are available at TicketWorld. To learn more about the Hapag Movement, visit http://www.globe.com.ph/globeofgood.

Global Pinoy Bazaar kicks off Christmas shopping

TO BEAT the Christmas rush, the 24th Global Pinoy Bazaar will take place from Nov. 9 to 12 at Palm Drive Activity Center, Glorietta 2, Makati. Organized by Yabang Pinoy with merchants including Arts and Letters Manila, it will showcase Philippine-made items and unique hauls just in time for holiday gift-giving. For more information, check out Yabang Pinoy’s social media pages.

Likhang Habi market fair comes to BGC

BRINGING together more than 20 artisans, craftsmen, and designers is a three-day showcase of some of the finest handcrafted products. HABI Philippine Textile Council’s Likhang Habi market fair will have another run on Nov. 10 to 12 at Central Square Mall in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig. It will feature textiles, shoes made from sustainable materials, limited edition bags and accessories, contemporary home decor, and jewelry. “Every item is a reflection of the remarkable craftsmanship and creativity that defines Philippine culture,” HABI said in a Facebook post. “It’s a chance to witness the convergence of tradition and modernity, sustainability and style, all under one roof.”

Anytime Fitness holds its own 11.11 sale

IN TIME for the many sales in shopping platforms this November, global gym giant Anytime Fitness shall be joining the fray, waiving fees and offering discounts to let Filipinos reach for their fitness goals. The 11.11 Fitmas Mega Sale from Nov. 11 to 15 will waive joining fees during the five-day period, with discounted 12-month memberships at 15% off, for P2,125. This offer runs is available nationwide in all 145 branches of Anytime Fitness Philippines. For more details, visit Anytime Fitness’ website.