Stuff to Do (10/11/24)

PELÍCULA>PELIKULA Spanish Film Festival enters closing weekend

MOVIEGOERS can catch the remaining films of the ongoing Spanish film festival, PELÍCULA>PELIKULA, until Oct. 13, at the Red Carpet Cinemas, Shangri-La Plaza. Screening on Oct. 11 is the Argentinian comedy Puan by María Alché and Benjamín Naishtat. On Oct. 12, audiences can catch the last screening of the animated film Robot Dreams by Pablo Berger, as well as Casa en llamas, a dark comedy directed by Dani de la Orden. There will also be Rioja, tierra de los mil vinos (Rioja, A Land of Thousand Wines), a documentary exploring Spain’s renowned wine region. The last day, Oct. 13, will feature the En Corto short film series, which includes Filipino films Transients by Kyla Romero and Primetime Mother by Sonny Calvento and Spanish films Aunque es de noche by Guillermo García López and La Sixtina by Juan Camilo Fonnegra. The festival will conclude with the screening of La Estrella Azul and the announcement and screening of the Audience Choice winning film. All screenings are free of charge, with English subtitles.

Tahanan holds pottery exhibit

TAHANAN Pottery Shop & Studio will mark its anniversary on Oct. 12 with the Tahanan Pottery October Fiesta. It will be held at the grounds of the Tahanan Pottery Shop and Studio, 27 Sct. Tobias St., Brgy. Laging Handa, Quezon City. The main activity of the event is the opening of Sining Tahanan 2024, which is an exhibition that features the works of Tahanan’s resident artists, husband and wife team Vicente and Rita Gudiño, Tahanan teachers, and Tahanan homegrown artists. The event also features “Pottery Meets Appetite” where fiesta-goers can buy any of the ceramic tableware from the exhibition or at the Tahanan Pottery Shop and receive complimentary food and drinks from partner pop-up cafes such as Alejo Restaurant and Bar, Jacob’s Well, Boochamama Craft Kombucha, and Wild Thyme Plant-Based Food. With this event, Tahanan Pottery Shop and Studio will also give back to the underprivileged communities of Barangays Paligsahan and Laging Handa. It shall host and facilitate art workshops for the children in these communities on Dec. 7.

Concert honors composer Fr. Hontiveros

ON OCT. 12 at the Ateneo de Manila’s Henry Lee Irwin Theatre, the concert Luwalhati sa Diyos: The Legacy of Fr. Honti will be held to pay tribute to Jesuit composer and musician Fr. Eduardo Hontiveros, SJ. There will be two shows: a matinee at 3 p.m. and a gala at 7 p.m. Fondly called Fr. Honti, the composer is behind many songs sung during Catholic masses, such as “Papuri sa Diyos “(the Filipino version of the Gloria), “Ang Puso Ko’y Nagpupuri” (the Filipino version of the Magnificat), “Pananagutan,” and many more. The performers include the Bukas Palad Music Ministry, Hangad, Koro Ilustrado, the Pansol Choir, Tinig Barangka, the Young Voices of the Philippines, Musica Chiesa, Musician Friends of the Jesuits, Mike Shimamoto, and Fr. Manoling Francisco, SJ. The concert’s musical director is Mark Anthony Carpio of the University of the Philippines. For ticket reservations, contact the Jesuit Communications office at 8426-5971 to 72. Tickets are also available at the JesCom Store inside the Ateneo de Manila campus or via the JesCom website.

Whitney Houston tribute concert at Newport

THIS OCTOBER, Newport World Resorts will host a tribute concert for Whitney Houston, Queen of the Night: Remembering Whitney. The concert stars singer Trina Johnson Finn. It will be held on Oct. 12 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Barbie Almalbis releases a single on mental health

BARBIE ALMALBIS continues to confront her inner struggles in the form of another song that openly addresses them. “Happy Sad” reflects on her own mental health and the stigma behind it, while helping process her feelings through writing songs. Nick Lazaro, who also assisted in arranging the instrumental parts, produced the track. Eclectic Kiss artists such as Pikoy, Marika Laciste, Faye Yu, and Marj Rojas also contributed to the background vocals. “Happy Sad” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.