Stuff To Do (08/23/24)

Advance screening for Look Back open to fans

THE creator of popular animé Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto, is back to take fans on a heartwarming journey with his new animé film Look Back. The audience at the advanced screening of the film on Aug. 24 will have access to exclusive Look Back official merchandise. The screening comes four days ahead of the coming-of-age anime film’s official Philippine release. There will be two fan screenings: at SM Megamall Cinema 1 and SM North EDSA Cinema 2, both at 7 p.m. Look Back tells the tale of the shy shut-in Kyomoto and the confident Fujino, and how their mutual love for manga draws them together. The advance screening tickets are priced at P1,200, along with a premium souvenir set that will include a poster, a copy of the original manga draft, and a collectible manga bookmark. Visit the Encore Films social media pages for more details.

NHCP, Araneta City present histoEx

AT the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, a three-day expo celebrating the Philippines’ historic and cultural treasures will take place for free. From Aug. 23 to 25, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) in partnership with Araneta City, J. Amado Araneta Foundation, and the Gateway Gallery have organized histoEx: Where History and Experience Converge. It will have exhibitors from all over the country, special performances, talks, and lectures. Guests and speakers include historian and author Ambeth Ocampo, writer and musician Lourd de Veyra, filmmakers Pepe Diokno and Zig Dulay, political science lecturer Richard Heydarian, and broadcast journalist Gretchen Ho. For the full schedule, check out the social media pages of Gateway Mall and NHCP.

OPM balladeer Ariel Rivera to perform at CenterPlay

CITY of Dreams Manila will see actor and singer-songwriter Ariel Rivera at the 11th edition of the Centerplay Concert Series. The one-night-only performance will be on Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. It will celebrate Mr. Rivera’s career, from his discovery in 1989 and rise to fame in the 1990s as the “Kilabot ng Kolehiyala.” He was behind chart-topping R&B and pop hits including his first single “Sana Kahit Minsan,” “Simple Lang,” “Minsan Lang Kitang Iibigin,” and “A Smile In Your Heart.” The concert also features alternating performances from DJs, and bands including Highschool Playlist and the Swerve Band from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can reserve a seat or a table starting at P3,000 (consumable). VIP couch seats for a party of eight at P24,000 and VIP Small Tables for a group of four at P12,000 are also available, consumable.