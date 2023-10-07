For a second year, the Gateway Art Fair is making art more accessible by exhibiting the works of and artists, artist groups, galleries, art schools from Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

It aims to provide an artist-driven, community-centered platform where the public can seek out, and seek refuge in, art.

The free event mounted by the Gateway Gallery runs until Oct. 8 at the Quantum Skyview in Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City, and it showcases paintings, sculptures, and merchandise as well as holding art demos.

“Last year, we had 11 art groups. This year, there are around 25 participating groups, galleries, schools, and merchants,” Gari R. Apolonio, Gateway Art Fair curator, said during the art festival’s opening on Oct. 5.

“There’s traditional art, contemporary art, mixed media. But the common thread is that most of the artists here are self-driven. They manage their own careers and are not represented by big galleries,” he told BusinessWorld.

Many participating groups and galleries — such as Art Show Philippines and the Drybrush Gallery — are community-centered, established during the pandemic by artists who wanted to pursue their passions and earn from them.

Pieces by students and faculty members from Miriam College, the Philippine Women’s University, FEATI University, and the University of the Philippines are displayed to show the talents of those in the academe.

Mallgoers can drop by and find artist Pete Velasquez making people’s portraits while Jess Navarro does on-the-spot portrait demonstrations of pets.

Many of the participating artists in the fair also have their works printed on bags, shirts, keychains, pouches, stickers, and the like, all available at merchandise booths so people can bring home a piece of art.

“The venue is expansive. It’s nice to be in a new mall since passersby may be here because it’s new. Then they can visit the fair for free,” said Mr. Apolonio.

He added that the three-day event is also an opportunity for art groups to grow their network, gain visibility, and form new partnerships.

Some of the participating groups are Vice Versa Artists Group, Pinta Pinay, ARTipolo, The Authenticity Zero Collective, Hubog Sining, Artists in Resonance, and Artvocacy.

The Gateway Art Fair runs until Oct. 8 at the Quantum Skyview in Gateway Mall 2, Araneta Center, Cubao, in Quezon City. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GatewayGalleryPH.– Brontë H. Lacsamana