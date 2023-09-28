Dining In/Out (09/28/23)

1 of 6

The Great Indian Festival street fair in Makati

MERCATO CENTRALE has organized The Great Indian Festival in celebration of the 75 years of friendship between India and the Philippines. The event will feature women-led micro-small-medium enterprise (MSME) businesses and will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at Paseo De Roxas Street, Makati City, directly behind the Ayala Triangle. The street will temporarily be closed for this occasion. Admission is free.

Locavore opens new branch in Estancia

LOCAVORE, known for serving Filipino comfort food with a creative twist, will open its newest branch in Estancia in Pasig. The new branch will feature an expanded menu, showcasing locally sourced ingredients and innovative flavor combinations. “Estancia’s vibrant community and diverse food scene perfectly align with our vision of celebrating the rich cuisine of the Philippines while also infusing it with a fresh twist,” said a press statement. The new branch will also showcase the craftsmanship of the restaurant’s mixologist, said the statement. The branch will feature a new line of seven cocktails, created by veteran mixologist Lee Watson, each utilizing different flavors such as citrus juice, honey, and ginger. Locavore’s other branches are at Brixton Barrio Kapitolyo in Pasig; Forbestown in Taguig; Valero St. in Makati; S’Maison in the MOA Complex, Pasay; Eastwood Mall in Quezon City; SM City Bacoor; and now Estancia Mall in Pasig. Locavore dishes are also available through Grab Food and Pickaroo.

Int’l Coffee Day takes a week at Newport World Resorts

THE RESTAURANTS at Newport World Resorts have expanded International Coffee Day to a week, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, with the 7 Days of Coffee experience. Different restaurants are offering special coffees and promos on different days of the week. For the second half of the week, Madison Lounge & Bar at Hilton Manila offers Bites and Brew on Sept. 28. Get a cup of Madison’s Specialty Coffee with a pastry for P350 nett or with a cake for P384 net. Casa Buenas at the Newport Grand Wing will served Kape y Bibingka on Sept. 29. The Filipino street food and holiday-staple bibingka is paired with a choice of cappuccino or americano made with locally sourced-Benguet beans for P736 net. Try a Coffee Bingsu from Oori at Sheraton Manila Hotel on Sept. 30. The Korean-classic dessert gets dressed with a local coffee blend and homemade dalgona coffee candy for P750 net. Finally, have a nightcap on the actual Coffee Day on Oct. 1. Wind down with The Whisky Library’s special coffee cocktail, The Identity, made with The Woodsman Blended Scotch, Toffee Nut, and espresso for P490 nett. For more information on Newport World Resorts’ 7 Days of Coffee, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

COD’s Crystal Dragon offers Mid-autumn Festival menu

Crystal Dragon — City of Dreams (COD) Manila’s award-winning restaurant specializing in Cantonese and regional Chinese cuisine — presents a special ala carte menu in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Available until Sept. 29 for lunch and dinner, the special menu offers this season’s specialties: Braised Conpoy with crab meat and fish in thick broth; Wok-fried prawns in Chef’s Special Kam Heong-style (a golden, fragrant sauce); Roasted farm duck in black truffle sauce; and Wok-fried Hor Fun with sliced Angus beef and XO sauce. As partaking of mooncakes is a time-honored Mid-Autumn tradition as it signifies togetherness and harmony, Crystal Dragon highlights its snow skin mooncake featuring traditional and exotic renditions: Lotus paste with yolk and Durian. Crystal Dragon is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080, or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

Hyatt Regency Manila reopens The Café buffets

THE CAFÉ — Hyatt Regency Manila, City of Dreams’ interactive show-kitchen restaurant — is again offering lunch and dinner buffets. In addition to the popular buffet breakfast, the return of the lunch and dinner services showcases a selection of local and international cuisine in one hefty buffet spread. Prices are inclusive of free-flowing juices, local draft beer, and red and white house wines at dinner and lunch. Dishes are prepared à la minute at the cooking stations, each of which reflects a destination, a regional produce, or culture. Evolving menu cycles ensure a different dining experience during the week. The buffet stations consist of the classics and chefs’ innovations, including Italian and other Western favorites, Asian comfort fare such as dim sum, popular Filipino and Southeast Asian dishes, a selection of Japanese staples, and a Carving of the Day, which is a dinner exclusive. Charcuteries, cheeses, breads, a variety of noodles and rice options, healthy choices such as seafood, soups, salads, and an array of pastries and other sweets complete the spread. The spacious 345-seat restaurant offers a range of seating options at the main and elevated sections. Two private dining rooms that each seat 10 guests are also available. The Café’s buffets cost P2,350 net for dinner; P1,250 net for lunch, and P1,150 net for breakfast. The breakfast rate is inclusive of free-flowing coffee and tea. The Café buffets are available from 6:30 to 11 a.m. for breakfast, noon to 3 p.m. for lunch, and 5:30 to 11 p.m. for dinner. For inquiries and reservations, call 8691-1234 local 1163 or 8800-8080, or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

Dining at Lanson Place Mall of Asia

LANSON Place Mall of Asia introduces thoughtfully designed living areas that capture a panoramic view of the city, complemented by five dining venues with distinct offerings. In CYAN Modern Kitchen, Lanson’s main restaurant which features an interactive open kitchen, both buffet and a la carte menus pay homage to Filipino delicacies and classics with a Pinoy touch. Think classic Eggs Benedict with alugbati (Malabar spinach) and coconut aminos from local farms instead of imported spinach and balsamic glaze. Thanks to Cyan’s floor-to-ceiling windows, guests at the main dining hall have front-row seats to the Manila Bay sunset. Meanwhile, its private room has a view of the MOA Eye and, on a clear day, even Mount Samat. Meanwhile, guests can sample home-grown herb flavors at Madeleine High Tea, a cozy high tea lounge that offers tiered high tea menus with tea selections from Agusan del Norte served as traditional and cocktail teas. Guests can have a sip of perfectly brewed coffee made with premium beans sourced from both local and international growers at the BLK12 Café|Bar. This versatile café stands as a cozy lounge in the morning and transforms into an upbeat and stylish wine bar at night. Then there is Bytes, a grab-and-go counter which offers freshly prepared meals for busy people. Nestled in the courtyard, it is the perfect place to grab a healthy meal and a quick breather. Bytes’s healthy snacks are made mostly from local ingredients that are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and keto-friendly. On the other hand, the Edge Pool Bar is made for a day of lounging and relaxing. It has a 180-degree scenic view of Manila Bay and the Metro’s skyline. For more information about Lanson Place Mall of Asia, visit the official website at www.lansonplace.com/mallofasia or follow its official social media pages (Facebook and Instagram).

Shangri-La The Fort, Manila offers daily lunch experiences

SHANGRI-LA The Fort, Manila, offers its Bonifacio Global City neighborhood an array of dining destinations for lunch featuring diverse flavors and culinary traditions from around the world. The Raging Bull Chophouse and Bar offers premium Josper-grilled steaks, seafood, vegetables, and New York classics, like Maryland Crab cakes and desserts like Blueberry New York Cheesecake. Fresh, delicate, and flavorful dim sum, accompanied by a steaming bowl of Canton Road’s fragrant signature fried rice, is the picture of lunch at the city’s authentic Chinese food destination. It also offers Canton Road-style Xiao Long Bao, Fried lobster wonton, Crispy wasabi coated prawn balls, Fried duck meat, and Mingnan five spiced pork belly for lunch. High Street Café is a food hall lined with an array of offerings from the different stations or neighborhoods which include The Garden, The Grazing Table, Raw Bar, Noodle Station, Rustic Kitchen, The Grill Station, Asian Wok, and Sweets Selection station. To complete the High Street Café dining experience, select dishes are prepared à la minute in front of the guests. Samba at the Level 8 poolside offers authentic Peruvian fare like Chef Carlo’s Arroz con mariscos (seafood rice), Antichucho de pulpo (grilled, sustainably farmed octopus) or Antichucho de corazon (grilled beef heart). Raging Bull Burgers along 30th Street serves quality, freshly ground premium beef patties off the grill. It also serves a mean vegetarian burger and a grilled chicken alternative. For corporate lunch bookings or meetings, guests may book the private and semi-private dining rooms of each restaurant. For inquiries and reservations, call 8820-0888 or visit https://www.dineatshangrilathefort.com/.

Ride, Dine and Explore Bataan with The Oriental

MOTORCYCLE aficionados can ride and dine in style and rediscover the countryside of Bataan province with the Explore Bataan promo of The Oriental Hotel and Resort in Mariveles, Bataan. Riders can enjoy the room rate promo of P3,888 for deluxe cellar and P4,888 for deluxe executive rooms, which include breakfast for two and a 10% discount at the Cocoon Restaurant and Forest Grill. They can pamper themselves at the circular pool and get signature massages at the Asian-themed spa after a long ride. The Oriental’s partner tour operator, Aura Mosca has unique itineraries for guests, or customized tours which combine nature, adventure, culture, and cuisine. For more information, log on to www.bataan.theorientalhotels.com for follow The Oriental Bataan on Facebook or Instagram.