EntertainmentNews (07/04/23)

Sandara Park joins The Super Stage By K-pop concert

OctoArts Entertainment has announced that Sandara Park has joined the roster of performers in The Super Stage by K-POP in Manila concert. The 2NE1 star, known for her musical talent, stage presence, and personality, has garnered a massive following in the international K-Pop scene. She has left a mark on her Filipino fans since she had a successful showbiz career here before going back home to South Korea in 2007 and debuting as a member of the girl group 2NE1 in 2009. She now joins the all-female ensemble of Mamamoo+, KEP1ER, and Lapillus on The Super Stage show at the Mall of Asia Arena on Aug. 11, 7 p.m. This also marks Sandara Park’s first gig in the country in a long time, and will also celebrate the release of her solo mini-album, Sandara Park, which will be out on July 12. Tickets for the concert range in price from P2,750 to P11,800and are available via SM Tickets Outlets nationwide or through www.smtickets.com.

Kyla and Jay R celebrate 20-year musical partnership

Filipino musicians Kyla and Jay R are gearing up for their anticipated return to the big stage with Back In Time: Kyla and Jay R The Reunion Concert, happening on Sept. 2 at the New Frontier Theatre in Cubao, Quezon City. The concert celebrates a 20-year partnership that paved the way for the local R&B/soul/hip-hop to flourish in the mainstream music scene in the Philippines. The concert is presented and produced by GNN Pop, a subsidiary of the Manila-based events, PR, and multimedia outfit GNN Entertainment Productions. Tickets are on sale via Ticketnet Online.

Pinoy Pop Convention Manila this month

The 2023 Pinoy Pop Convention Manila (Ppopcon Manila) will be held this July at Araneta City in Quezon City. The Ppopcon is back in its second year to showcase Filipino pop culture and music. This year the gathering is a three-day event from July 14 to 16. The convention will include interactive fan engagement activities, fan booth exhibitions, fan signing events, and other activities at the Quantum Skyview at the newly opened Gateway Mall 2. Among the participants are Josh Cullen, 1st.One, Alamat, Kaia, and G22 who will have fan signing activities. Dione, R Rules, Daydream, Mona, V Times New Roman alfer, Ver5us, Yara, Yes My Love, Z2Z, SMS, Blvck Flowers, Eclipse, 6Sense, and Skouts will perform for free at the convention. The festivities will culminate with the Ppopcon Manila concert on July 16, 6 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The concert will feature Calista, SB19, Bgyo, Bini, MNL48, 1ST.ONE, Alamat, Josh Cullen, Felip, Sheki, Kaia, G22, Press Hit Play, Vxon, Ppopgen, Dione, Yes My Love, and Hori7on. For convention passes and concert tickets, visit www.ticketnet.com.ph or https://ppopcon.ph/.

Super Junior coming back to Manila for fan party

Seven months after the successful Super Show 9 last December, Super Junior will return to Manila on July 21 at the Araneta Coliseum for their Fan Party in Manila. Super Junior has created this fan party for its fans — called collectively as E.L.F.s — to enjoy a concert party in a more intimate and relaxed atmosphere. There will be 10 songs, along with games, talk segments and a surprise encore. The two-hour performance will include new stage performances of the songs that were never seen in Super Show. Tickets to 2023 Super Junior — Fan Party In Manila are now available at TicketNet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets nationwide. For more information, check out Applewood and Wilbros Live on social media.

K-pop boy group TAN returns to PHL

The South Korean boy group TAN is set to return to the Philippines in September. It has also been officially announced that TAN, signed under Think Entertainment, will also join the artist roster of Universal Records Philippines in order to achieve a broader reach in the Philippine music market. The boy group consists of Changsun, Jiseong, Sunghyuk, Taehoon, Hyunyeop, Jooan, and Jaejun. They debuted with their first mini album 1TAN on March 10, 2022 featuring their single “DU DU DU” and the three-track TAN 1st Anniversary Special Album last March.