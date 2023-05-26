EntertainmentNews (05/26/23)

1 of 4

Singer-songwriter Kara Chenoa coming to Manila

JAKARTA-based singer-songwriter Kara Chenoa is set to make an appearance in Manila for the upcoming The Rest Is Noise 36 (TRIN36) on May 26 at the Balcony Music House, Makati City. The award-winning Indonesian artist will be joining Pinoy acts such as actor/rapper Elijah Canlas, hip-hop duo BLKD and Calix, dance-rock outfit Pedicab, and electro-pop star Ena Mori, to name a few. Pre-sale tickets are available at P700 for limited quantities only, and regular tickets are priced at P800 through bit.ly/trin36. Kara Chenoa is currently in the Philippines for a series of engagements, including a music video shoot for his collaboration with Filipino alt-R&B artist Jason Dhakal. The upcoming single will serve as the focus track of his sophomore EP titled Green Banana, due for release June 30.

PPO serenades Sorsogon

THE PHILIPPINE Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) performs in a live concert at the Sorsogon Cultural Center for the Arts on May 27, at 3 and 7 p.m. Presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in cooperation with the City Government of Sorsogon, the event is free and open to the public. Billed as The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Serenades Sorsogon, the concert is part of the CCP’s Outreach Program whose mission is to bring the arts closer to the people. The event also marks the launching of the Sorsogon Cultural Center for the Arts. The program for the concert includes light classics, Original Pilipino Music, and movie themes.

4 Max docu specials mark Warner’s 100th anniversary

FOUR Max Original documentary specials — 100 Years of Warner Bros. — narrated by Morgan Freeman and directed by Academy Award and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, debuted on May 25 on HBO GO. The third and fourth specials will stream June 1. The first two specials will premiere at the Festival de Cannes on May 24 as a 2023 Official Cannes Classics Selection. Exploring the impact of Warner Bros. on art, commerce and culture, 100 Years of Warner Bros. tells the story of the fabled entertainment studio on its 100th anniversary. Featuring insights and first-person stories from directors, actors, executives, journalists and historians, the four specials trace Warner Bros.’ origins — from its founding in the early 1920s by four brothers from an immigrant family, through decades of creative risks and impactful storytelling, to the historic mergers of the 2000s that transformed the company into a global entertainment powerhouse. The four documentaries are 100 Years of Warner Bros.: The Stuff That Dreams are Made Of which tackles Warner’s origins at a time when silent films were giving way to “talkies,” and tells how at a time the Warners stood up to WWII Nazism, personal ambitions lead to family betrayal; 100 Years of Warner Bros.: Clint, Kubrick and Kryptonite continues the story when, after a historic sale, Warner Bros. navigates the upheavals of the 1960s and ’70s, and, under a new strategist CEO, the company enters an era of unmatched storytelling with groundbreaking projects; 100 Years of Warner Bros.: Heroes, Villains and Friends shows how during the 1980s, a new generation helps crown Warner Bros. as a forerunner in Hollywood’s blockbuster age, and how, after a historic merger, the company becomes one of the biggest entertainment giants in the world; and finally, 100 Years of Warner Bros.: Wizarding World And The Big Bang tackles the new millennium. The first two specials can be streamed or downloaded from May 25 on HBO GO, and the third and fourth specials from June 1.

EastSide Band performs at Newport

MINDANAO’S EastSide Band returns to the metro for a special one-night only performance at Newport World Resorts. The six-piece band from Mindanao will perform at the grand stage at Bar 360 on May 26 at 11:15 p.m. for a minimum cover charge of P1,000 consumable on food and drinks. For more information on the EastSide Band at Bar 360, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

K-pop bands hold August concert in MOA

OCTOARTS Entertainment will bring several K-pop acts for a concert called The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila. It will feature the all-female K-pop ensemble groups MAMAMOO+, KEP1ER and LAPILLUS at the Mall of Asia Arena on Aug. 11. MAMAMOO+ is the first sub-unit of the girl group MAMAMOO, composed of MAMAMOO’s leader and vocalist Solar and rapper Moonbyul. This will be the sub-unit’s first ever performance in the country. Meanwhile, the nine-member multinational project girl group KEP1ER comes to Manila for the first time. Kep1er was formed through Mnet’s reality survival show Girls Planet 999 — in search for top female trainees from China, Japan, and South Korea. The group made their debut on Jan. 3, 2022 with their first mini album, First Impact. The carrier single “Wa Da Da” debuted at #84 at the Billboard Hot 100 on the week of its release.

Their name combines ‘Kep’, which means catching dreams, and the number 1, which means the nine girls coming together as one to be the best. It is also a reference to the planet ‘Kepler,’ named by German astronomer Johannes Kepler. They will be active for roughly two and a half years on a special contract before it ends sometime in June 2024.

Visit The Flash life-size figure at the ‘Warner Bros. 100 Year Anniversary’ exhibit at SM North Edsa

THE FLASH has arrived in Manila! From May 24 – June 4, fans can take selfies with the hyper-realistic, life-size mucklefigure of The Flash at the “Warner Bros. 100 Year Anniversary Exhibit” at SM North EDSA The Block activity area. Strike a running pose with your favorite Speedster and race with the fastest guy alive. The exhibit is free admission!

Those who would like to reserve tickets to watch the eagerly awaited DC superhero film The Flash in cinemas can buy tickets at the WB 100 event — and get surprise freebies for being among the first to purchase tickets! “The Flash” opens across Philippine cinemas June 14. Watch THE FLASH: Batman Returns, Again! Featurette: https://youtu.be/ywueGN9UL-w.

Warner Bros. Pictures turned 100 this year, and to celebrate the milestone anniversary, the studio is “Celebrating Every Story” with an epic 2023 film lineup that includes upcoming releases Barbie, MEG 2: The Trench, Blue Beetle, Dune: Part Two, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and of course, The Flash.

Watch Warner Bros. Pictures’ centennial commemorative reel: https://youtu.be/DrfUVwYAh5E.

The ticketing site for The Flash is already live at https://www.theflashmovie.com.ph/.

A tribute to the Golden Age of Original Pilipino Music

THE BIGGEST hits in a rare one-night show entitled Tugtugan Sitenta will be a tribute to the golden age of original Pilipino music (OPM).

Featuring some of the OPM artists who have basked in the glory of the OPM euphoria of the 70’s. The artists include Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Joey Abando of Boyfriends, Pinoy Rock Legend Mike Hanopol, The Queen of Pilipino Rock Music Sampaguita, Mon Espia of Labuyo, Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons, and Yujin Baydal of Hagibis, Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Co. and Boboy Garrovillo & Jim Paredes of The Apo Hiking Society.

TUGTUGAN SITENTA is presented by: Zonta Club of Makati-Ayala.

Member of Zonta International – Empowering Women through sevice and advocacy. The event will be on May 31, 2023, Wednesday, 8:00 pm

at the Theatre At Solaire, Parañaque City, Metro Manila

Javier Parisi to perform in Manila for IMAGINE: The Beatles Legacy concert

JAVIER Parisi, the world’s greatest John Lennon tribute act, will grace the Philippine concert stage with his astounding talent and presence. The Argentinian star will wear his “Lennon” hat for the Philippine leg of the concert on July 15, 2023, Saturday at the Music Museum.

Globally renowned and endorsed by John Lennon’s family and inner circle, Mr. Parisi will headline a show for the retro and newly schooled fans of The Beatles’ founding member and the legacy that he has left in the music industry.

Spanning greatest hits and rarities, the concert will celebrate the profound and sentimental impact of Lennon’s music through Mr. Parisi’s world-class impersonation and interpretation.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Javier began studying guitar and learning the English language at eight year old. He was heavily influenced by The Beatles growing up, and even created a Fab Four tribute band with friends from his hometown to perform in various venues all over the world.

Having grown his fanbase through the years with his pitch-perfect copy of John Lennon’s look and sound, Mr. Parisi made a mark with his incredible impersonation and even ended up performing in musicals produced by the Lennon estate.

Tickets are available via Ticketmax, Ticketworld, or call the Music Museum at 8721 0635 / 8721 6726.

Let Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club’s ‘Pasabay’ Funk Up Your Life!

GET ready to get funky! “Pasabay,” the debut single by the fairly fresh Filipino band Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club, is out now!

A seven-member band formed in mid-2022 and, in effect, born seven decades after the birth of funk and their fun namesake of sorts, Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club is merrily comprised by musical director-bassist Francis De Veyra, vocalists Pael Gutierrez, Zsaris Mendioro and Faye Yupano, guitarist Gabe, saxophonist-flautist Nicole Tejedor-Reluya and drummer John Reluya. Eclectic in at least seven ways, Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club cast a wide net in terms of geographic origin, skill, talent, experience, taste, influences and acumen, but are united in aiming to translate their joyful jams into an enriching experience for every listener. In essence, they embody that the word funky, a shorthand for Fun is the key.

“Pasabay” is a great place to start in terms of digging this big band, which has been making the rounds of many mega Manila bars in the last several months. The fresh ditty is a funky number that will remind elder listeners of a classic age in Pinoy music while also sounding as unmistakably fresh. The song is a fine example of how smooth and seamless the band’s dynamic is, of how a gang of many members — with three vocalists at that — and many personal faves and roles can fuse and dissolve into the singular experience of finely crafted music.

On May 27, Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven is releasing their Ennuh Tiu-directed music video for the song at The ‘70s Bistro featuring Leanne & Naara, 10 a.m. Departure, and Oh, Flamingo!

“Pasabay” is thematically and musically Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club’s way of inviting and enticing listeners far and wide to tune in, sing and dance along while yearning and aiming for an era and a world that is better, happier and funkier. Give “Pasabay” a listen and funk up your life!