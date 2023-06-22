Dining In/Out (06/22/23)

1 of 5

Johnnie Walker celebrates Glasgow ghost distillery

Johnnie Walker explores the character of rare whiskies from one of world’s most famous grain whisky distilleries, the Glasgow “ghost” distillery of Port Dundas in its latest release in the multi-award winning Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare series. The renowned Glasgow distillery, nestled on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal, shipped its distinct Scotch to ports across the world for nearly 200 years. Built in 1811, Port Dundas became a whisky blending powerhouse, eventually growing to become a distillery known for its distinctive sweet and delicate Grain character before it closed in 2010. “The Ghost and Rare Port Dundas is the 5th and final release in this limited edition series. It is a testament to our passion for innovation and our commitment to providing our consumers with the finest drinking experience. It is a blend of rare and long-closed distilleries, carefully selected by our expert blenders, and finished in casks that previously held some of the world’s finest whiskies,” said Rajesh Joshi, Diageo Philippines General Manager, in a statement. The Johnnie Walker Ghost and Rare series of special editions is crafted using irreplaceable “ghost” whiskies and other incredibly rare expressions from Johnnie Walker reserves used to create the award-winning Johnnie Walker Blue Label. To complement the fragrant wood spice character of Port Dundas, the team hand-selected two other “ghost” whiskies from the distilleries of Cambus and Brora before combining these with other very rare Scotch from five iconic distilleries: Cameronbridge and Glenkinchie which reveal notes of spiced apples alongside Clynelish, Dailuaine and Auchroisk, bringing aromas of peaches and berries. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas follows the release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich (2021), Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal (2019), Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen (2018) and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Brora (2017). Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas is bottled at an ABV of 43.8% and is available exclusively through Diageo Private Sales channels, in partnership with Wine Century Bros, Inc. Interested buyers may contact 0917-577-7337 or e-mail diageoprestige.ph@diageo.com for more information.

Greenwich offers budget meals

Pizza chain Greenwich is introducing G! Savers, value-for-money snacks that start at P59. The G! Savers include the new Lasagna Supreme Snack Plate for P89, Ham and Cheese Pizzawrap for P59, and Spam Hawaiian Pizzawrap for P99. There is also the Pizza Value Meal D, for P79, which is a pizza and pasta combo. Also included in the G! Savers line is the Potato Waves with dip, for P69. The Pizzawrap is not available at branches in Visayas and Mindanao, but the other G! Savers offer are.

Chowking offers siopao promo

Chowking is now offering the new Lucky Siopao Savers, a limited-time promo where customers can, for P88, pair Chowking’s classic and best-selling Chunky Asado Siopao with any of these: Pancit Canton, Wonton Mami, Chao Fan, four pieces of Siomai, or a small SuperSangkap Halo-Halo. Add ₱15 to for a regular drink of their choice. The promo is only available until July 7, from Mondays to Fridays, 2-4 p.m., via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery through chowkingdelivery.com or Chowking App.

Seattle’s Best Coffee’s new Honeycomb Collection

Seattle’s Best Coffeeis now serving its new Honeycomb Collection which comes in four flavors: Hot Honeycomb Latte, Iced Honeycomb Latte, Honeycomb Javakula, and Honeycomb Javanilla. The new Hot Honeycomb Latte combines honey, espresso, and milk topped with cubes of honeycomb, while the Iced Honeycomb Latte is blended with honey, espresso, milk, and honeycomb. The new Honeycomb Javakula is a mix of Javakula base, espresso enhanced by honey, and honeycomb. Finally, the new Honeycomb Javanilla is a combination of vanilla ice cream, honey, espresso, milk, and honeycomb bits with a soft whipped cream on top.The Honeycomb Collection is available in Seattle’s Best Coffee branches nationwide, available to order for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery thru Grabfood, Foodpanda & FB Messenger.

Taco Bell Father’s Day offers available all month

Taco Bell’s “You’re A Spec-TACO-lar Dad! Father’s Day Promo,” featuring the Fantas-Taco Pack which is good for four diners, is available throughout until June 30. For P679, the promo includes two servings of Tacos (Crunchy or Soft), two servings of Beef Burritos, two sides of crunchy Nachos Sprinkles, two sides of Cinnamon Twists, and two 12-oz servings of Pepsi and two 12-oz servings of Mountain Dew. The promo is available at all Taco Bell branches for dine-in and take-out. And it can be delivered by calling the 8911-1111 hotline.