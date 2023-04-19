Arts&Culture (04/19/23)

1 of 7

ArtistSpace shows Tam-awan artists exhibit

THE CHANUM Foundation, Inc. and Tam-awan Village Artist Group celebrate their 25th anniversary at the ArtistSpace through “CORDI EDWANI,” a group exhibition of works by the Baguio-based artists. It is currently on view until April 25 at the ArtistSpace, at the Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati. Chanum Foundation, Inc. was founded to establish not only a cultural base, but to create a haven for artists with Igorot heritage and/or strong cultural influences. The Tam-awan Village Artist Group was first formed to nurture, mentor, and promote its artist members. It has since produced gifted artists who have gone on to become big names in the art industry. It continues to take on new members, encouraging their growth through year-round exhibitions, art festivals, and art workshops. For this exhibition, the participating artists reveal their personal (at the same time universal) perspectives of a life that combines the old and the new. The 19 participating artists are: Kubong, Gretta Apolinar, Ja B, Marlyn “Lin” Bulayo, Kathleen Mae Bullong, Lily V. Castillo, Eden Cawang, Kesayah Dacaimat, Alfred Dato, Sirk Deuda, Pa Nim Dim, Freya Jadormio, Jen Lorenzo, Edwin Macadaeg, Jordan Mangosan, Randy Nimer, Santos “Xandy” Oyan, Rhesa Payangdo, and Sheela May “Sheela Ming” Tabuno. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

MCAD marks Earth Day with graphic design workshop

IN COMMEMORATION of Earth Day on April 22, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde will host a free graphic design and lettering workshop on climate change for children ages 12 to 16. Entitled “A, B, C’s of Climate Change,” the hybrid event explores how visual communication increases the awareness and understanding by the youth on messages that pertain to current environmental issues. It will educate the participants on how to plan and project their ideas and experiences into visual and textual contents. The workshop will be facilitated by Filipino contemporary artist and painter Tia Avila. The workshop is free. It will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. Interested participants may register through https://forms.gle/oif8Uzvnm76hKZGWA. For more information, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph or call 8230-5100 local 3897.

CASA San Miguel’s faculty recital

CASA San Miguel will be holding the CUERDAS Faculty Concert featuring Renee Vie Soterio on April 23 at 3 p.m. At the young age of 12, Ms. Soterio began to learn the violin as a scholar of the CASA San Miguel music program and later became a student of Alfonso “Coke” Bolipata. Soon after that, she was made a member of the Pundaquit Virtuosi, now an active teacher of the Cuerdas School, mentoring some of the current members of the Pundaquit Virtuosi. Tickets are P200. For details call 0907-082-6692 or 0917-838-2752.

Ortigas Foundation Library holds talk on WWII

THE ORTIGAS Foundation Library will host “A conversation with Fely Zafra-Reyes recounting the arduous days of Manila’s liberation.” It will be held on April 25, 5 p.m. (4 p.m. registration and refreshments). The Ortigas Foundation Library is on the 2nd floor of the McKinley Bldg., Greenhills Shopping Center. Seats are limited. Reserve seats by e-mail (provide your full name and contact information) at ortigasfoundation@ortigas.com.ph, or through the website ortigasfoundationlibrary.com.ph or jsilva79@mac.com.

Exhibit features large portraits of Filipino tycoons

FORTY original acrylic paintings, all completed in just two and a half months, are on exhibit at Art Lounge Manila (Ground Floor, Podium Mall in Ortigas Center, Pasig) until April 23. Simply entitled “Portraits,” the exhibit features portraits of Filipino tycoons and entrepreneurs that painter Celeste Lecaroz created in spontaneous realism style. Each portrait measures 5 by 4 feet and the works were painted from July to September 2019, in time for the 40th anniversary celebration of Hi-Cool Engineering whose chairman Conrad Acedillo is a supporter of Filipino visual arts. Among the subjects of the portraits is the late industrialist Leonardo Ty of Ajinomoto and Hitachi.

Lui Medina shares creative process in talk

CONTEMPORARY artist Lui Medina shares her creative process in a talk, “Maps: In the Folding of Strata,” a free hybrid event organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Ms. Medina will discuss how she utilizes landscapes as a framework to interrogate form and figure. Her works in exhibitions such as The Notion of the Edge (2018) and Where does landscape begin? (2016) were both at Artinformal. They explored the plasticity of topography and how expanses can become isolated parcels, islands into sprawls, landscapes without landmarks, mainly with the use of graphite. This interest in shapes and the organic has in turn also molded the materials and the canvases that she uses for her drawings and paintings. Ms. Medina’s works are part of MCAD’s ongoing exhibition “Adaptation: A Reconnected Earth”. The show proposes an approach to determining the present within the realities of a changed climate, a despairing planet and a recently renewed humanity. “Maps: In the Folding of Strata” is free and open to the public. It will be held on April 20, 3 p.m. Interested participants may register through https://forms.gle/uMJ7gHAJn6i3Khy36. For more information, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph or call 8230-5100 local 3897.

Kate Bautista’s second solo exhibit

IMAHICA Art Gallery presents Kate Bautista’s second solo exhibition, “Emotions All Over The Place,” ongoing until May 6. The exhibit focuses on a realm suffused with themes of femininity, sensuality, and empowerment. The gallery is at 2-A Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd., Mandaluyong City.