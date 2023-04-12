Arts&Culture (04/12/23)

1 of 9

Ang INK showcases At Home at UP Fine Arts Gallery

ANG ILUSTRADOR ng Kabataan (Ang INK), the organization of illustrators for children, opens its annual exhibit titled “At Home” on April 13 at Parola: UP Fine Arts Gallery in Quezon City. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 15 and will be open to the public. Featuring 60 house-shaped art pieces in various digital and traditional media, the exhibit presents a behind-the-scenes look at the home life of Ang INK members. The collection also showcases various interpretations of what “home” means to the members or what “home” could be like. Among the works are Viel Vidal’s Safe Safe Space Space, which spotlights a figure who appears to be dreaming while reclining comfortably with closed eyes. Mickey Velarde’s Shelter depicts several dogs of various breeds at play indoors. Clingy by May Tobias-Papa zooms in on a child enfolded by kisses of his parents. Other participants are Jomike Tejido, Angela Taguiang, Tinay Sison, Kim Santiago, Benedict Reyna, Rex Aguilar, Ian Reverente, Liz Ranola, and Patricia Ramos, among others. Held in conjunction with the exhibit will be a series of panel discussions and a mini art fair offering books, artworks and craft products produced by the members. The art fair will take place on April 15, noon, together with a panel discussion 1 p.m. on “What makes a good picture book?” Moderated by Zeus Bascon, the discussion features publisher Frances Ng, librarian and storyteller Zarah Gagatiga Adman, children’s book author and comics creator Russell Molina, and illustrator Fran Alvarez. The panel discussion on “The Artist as Storyteller: How Illustrations Shape Stories” is set for noon on April 18. Moderated by Liza Flores and Rommel Joson, the discussion features Ang Batang Papet illustrator Angela Taguiang, Tintin’s Birthday Party illustrator Marcus Nada, Tapak! Tapon! Tama! illustrator CJ Reynaldo, and Ang Unang Engkantada illustrator Jap Mikel. “Elsewhere: Philippine Children’s Illustration within the Global Landscape,” a panel discussion moderated by Isa Nazareno, will be held on April 29. The discussion features writer and reading advocate, Xi Zuq; writer and children’s storybook development specialist, Al Santos; and illustrator Bianca Lesaca. “At Home” runs until April 29. Parola gallery hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about Ang INK, visit www.ang-ink.org or email hello@ang-ink.org.

New dance closes Ballet Philippines season

TO close this season, Ballet Philippines (BP) presents a debut performance: Carlo Calma’s Diyosa, a full-length contemporary ballet adaptation of Philippine mythology’s gods and goddesses alive in nature. This BP world premiere is a fantasy set in a dreamy, mythical world but rooted in strong Filipino culture and heritage and even a bit of Pinoy humor. It will fuse fashion, art, music, and architecture with dance. The ballet will be presented on April 14 to 16 at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets are available at TicketWorld.

Free webinar tackles Moro resistance during WWII

A FREE webinar presented by the Ayala Foundation, Inc. and Filipinas Heritage Library as part of The Roderick Hall Memorial Lectures, “Unsung Heroes of Mindanao: The Moro Resistance Fighters of World War II” will be held on April 15, 10 a.m., online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Just weeks after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, as General Douglas MacArthur’s forces evacuated Manila and withdrew to Bataan, Moro volunteers stopped the invasion of Mindanao. Armed only with swords and machetes, they bested Japanese assault troops in jungle warfare. What made the Moro guerilla resistance movement successful despite limited resources? Anthropologist Thomas McKenna, Ph.D. will discuss their heroic exploits during World War II. For inquiries, e-mail asklibrarian@filipinaslibrary.org.ph.

Silverlens opens Santi Bose exhibit

SILVERLENS will be presenting “Spirited Traces,” the third installment in the sequence of exhibitions on Santiago Bose conceived by Filipino art historian, curator, and critic Dr. Patrick Flores in 2019. As a conclusion to the series, “Spirited Traces” closely reads the artist’s form and language. It stems from the effort of the earlier initiations to stage, first, the impulse of the intelligence (Bare Necessities, 2019), and second, the sites that specified his endeavor (Striking Affinities, 2021). The exhibition opens April 20 and runs until May 20 at Silverlens Manila, 2263 Don Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati.

Imahica opens Kate Bautista exhibit

IMAHICA Art Gallery will open Kate Bautista’s solo exhibition, “Emotions All Over The Place” on April 15. The exhibit is suffused with themes of femininity, sensuality, and empowerment. It will be on view until May 6, at Imahica Art Gallery, 2A Lee Gardens, Lee Street, Wack-Wack, Mandaluyong City. Call 0917-894-5646, or 7622-4008 or email thegallery@Imahica.art for more details.

CCP Performatura goes online and offsite

WITH the mission to reach out to a wider audience, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Performatura Festival 2023 will go beyond the complex and hold events online and offsite in various venues. The Flips Flippin’ Pages Book Club, in partnership with Milflores Publishing, will hold an online book discussion on The Reddest Rose Unfolds, a comic book by Swedish artist and writer Liv Stromquist, slated on April 15, 2 p.m., via Zoom. To join and listen to the discussion, e-mail: info@milflorespublishing.com. Pinoy Reads Pinoy Books (PRPB) Book Club honors and celebrates the life of Lualhati Bautista with a discussion on her self-published book Sixty in the City on April 22, 1 p.m., at the Holy Cross Memorial Park, Novaliches, Quezon City. The event is free and open to the public. Get in touch with the PRPB Book Club through their Facebook page. The Caloocan Historical and Cultural Studies Association, Inc. will hold the second installment of the Caloocan Writers Workshop on April 22 to 23 online. Workshop director is Mark Angeles, the author of short story collection Gagambeks at Iba Pang Kuwentongs Waratpad and collection Ang Huling Emotero. For further details, visit the Caloocan Historical and Cultural Studies Association, Inc. Facebook page. “Poesia,” a poetry reading, will be held on April 26, 3 p.m., at the Zaguan of Museo de La Salle in Dasmariñas, Cavite. The activity aims to promote the museum as a space for people’s creativity and self-expression. Featured poems are from the 41st issue of the CCP literary journal Ani. Those who are interested, donating a book is an option to get in any CCP Performatura remote events. Collected books will be donated to CCP’s partner libraries. For inquiries, e-mail the ccpintertextualdivision@gmail.com, call 8832-1125 local 1706 or 0919-3175708.